To kick things off, we've looked through some of the comments left on our gaming articles and pulled together three RPGs that were great recommendations, each offering a distinct gaming experience

Star Wars: KOTOR

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR for short) was recommended by user Beigealini. SW:KOTOR was first released on the original Xbox back in 2003 and was universally acclaimed by critics and gamers alike. It's one of those games that was incredibly influential in its time and laid the groundwork for other acclaimed RPGs to come, including the Mass Effect trilogy.

As the story progresses, you build up your character depending on their character class and, later on, choose a Jedi subclass. New skills and Force powers are unlocked as you level up, and you must choose your actions and words carefully as they will either lead you towards the light or dark side of the Force.

Given the resurgence in popularity surrounding Star Wars, it's definitely worth revisiting this classic again — whether you played it back in the day or will be coming in with fresh eyes. You get the full game here with no compromises, as found in other mobile games, and the graphics don't look as old and outdated as they are when scaled down to a 5-inch screen.

Download: Star Wars: KOTOR ($9.99)

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Fans of Final Fantasy and/or Brave Frontier should absolutely check out Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius if you haven't already. As recommended by user Zardos, this free-to-play RPG was published by SquareEnix itself and features that classic 16-bit RPG look that fans will love, with gorgeous pixel art setting the mood and controls optimized to play on mobile.

This is a full-fledged RPG with all the bells and whistles fans have come to expect from the genre. You play as Rain, a brave knight who must stand up to the wicked power of the Visions in order to bring peace back to the land.

Uh, just a word of warning: Brave Exvius is undergoing a global event wherein you can unlock and use a character based on popstar Ariana Grande. It's… bizarre to say the least, but does goes to show that the game is still receiving regular attention from the developers.

Download: Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (Free w/ IAPs)

Arcane Quest 3

Arcane Quest 3 tackles the more traditional dungeon-exploring themes found in classic RPGs, but gameplay-wise, it blends role-playing, action, and strategy elements into a solid experience, as recommended by user ZoneofJhay.

As he implied in his original comment, this one isn't for 'casual gamers'. You control a character from adventurers representing 10 unique classes, as you work your way through dungeons, vanquishing hordes of orcs, undead, evil sorcerers, and a lot more. There's a huge amount of upgrading available, with over 150 different types of equipment available to be discovered and used by your characters, as well as powerful spells to help you on your journey.

Beyond that, there's also an online multiplayer element that allows you to connect and play with friends. There's also a free level editor included, which pretty much guarantees an endless amount of replayability. If you're serious about classic RPG gaming, Arcane Quest 3 delivers the goods.

Download: Arcane Quest 3 (Free w/ IAPs)

