Opting for the larger Galaxy S8 Plus? You'll want to keep it protected!
The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is a big, beautiful phone with a gorgeous screen and stunning glass backing that looks great in whichever color you choose to get.
If you care about keeping your phone looking 'like new' for as long as possible, you'll want to slap a case on it as soon as you can. If you still want to show off the design of your brand new phone, you've got some options there, too.
- Samsung Clear View Standing Cover
- Spigen Neo Hybrid Clear Case
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case
- Silk Base Grip Case
- UAG Monarch Case
- SUPCASE Rugged Holster Case
Samsung Clear View Standing Cover
We'll start off with one of Samsung's own cases for the Galaxy S8+. The Clear View Standing Cover offers a really slick way to fully protect your phone without affecting it's functionality.
The case features a translucent matte cover that completely covers the screen while still allowing you use Always On display, answer calls, control your music and more through the front cover. It can also be folded to create an adjustable stand for binge watching Netflix or YouTube.
Since this case is designed by Samsung itself, you can buy confidently knowing that the fit will be spot-on and you won't have any issues accessing the physical buttons, headphone jack and charging port.
You can preorder your own case (along with your Galaxy S8+ if you haven't done so already) from Samsung, though as you might expect a high-end case like this doesn't come cheap.
Spigen Neo Hybrid Clear Case
So you want your phone to be well protected… but you also don't want to cover it up with a layer of thick black plastic. The Spigen Neo Hybrid Clear Case offers the perfect balance of protection and style, with its crystal clear polycarbonate backing letting the stylish design of the phone shine right through.
But just because it's slim and clear doesn't mean it's not protecting your phone. This two-piece case doubles up around the edges with flexible TPU hugging your phone with raised edges at the top and bottom to offer you that crucial screen clearance when you place your phone face down on a table. It's capped off with a PC bumper — available in clear or black options — to provide added drop protection.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case
If you're looking for a clear case that offers a bit more functionality, Spigen also has the Ultra Hybrid case for the Galaxy S8+. It's made of the same crystal clear materials as the Neo Hybrid and offers a very similar look and in-hand feel.
But unlike the Neo Hybrid, the Ultra Hybrid is a one-piece case that still combines a strong PC back with a flexible TPU bumper wrapping around the edges of your phone. But what makes the Ultra Hybrid extra special is the built-in kickstand on the back for hands-free viewing. Because with such a beautiful display, you're going to want to show it off.
Silk Base Grip Case
A common issue with bigger phones is maintaining a steady grip. Some phones are so big it can be hard to hold them with one hand! That's where the Silk Grip Case for the Galaxy S8+ comes in.
This case features Silk's patent pending grip texture around the perimeter of the phone, which should greatly enhance your ability to keep hold of it. Other valuable features include air cushion corners to help absorb the shock of a drop, natural feeling buttons that still give you that click feedback when you press them, and lay-flat screen guard design to keep that brilliant display protected.
All in all, its a fairly sleek and simplistic look with thoughtful design to help keep your phone in your hand.
UAG Monarch Case
Some people buy a case to make their phone look all snazzy, while others buy cases that offer maximum protection because hey, buying the latest flagship device ain't cheap and you want to protect that investment.
Enter the UAG Monarch case. UAG is known for making some really rugged cases, and the Monarch is the most rugged case they offer. Despite its ultralight design, they've packed five layers of protection into this case, including top grain leather and alloy metal. On the inside, your phone is protected with a soft impact-resistant core that also wraps around the front of the phone a bit to offer protection for the screen.
Along with the PC plate on the back, the Monarch features honeycomb patterns along the edges which will help with grip. This case isn't cheap — but then again, neither is your Galaxy S8+, so spend a little more and keep it well protected.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO
So you want to keep your Galaxy S8+ secure with a rugged case, but you also don't want to spend a lot to do so. The SUPCASE offers a slim-yet-rugged case, the Unicorn Beetle PRO, which offers full protection for a very reasonable price.
This three-piece case features a dual-layer back casing that combines impact-resistant TPU with a hard PC shell, and also includes a protective front casing that offers ample protection around that beautiful new screen, and completely covers the bottom bezel of the phone.
On top of all that protection, it also comes with a 360-degree holster to clip onto your belt, if you're into that look.
What's your preferred case?
How are you planning to protect your Galaxy S8+? Do you have a case you're eyeing that isn't on our list? Let us know in the comments!
