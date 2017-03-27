If you know for sure you're getting the Samsung Galaxy S8, you can already buy some cases.

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29, and is expected to start shipping out to stores and pre-orderers by late April — but that doesn't mean you need to wait to start shopping for cases.

Case manufacturers are often some of the first to receive concrete specs and design details for new phones so that they can have their own accessories and products ready to be sold on day one. Search Amazon for "Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases" and you'll find a whole bunch of options populating your search results, so you can start buying cases for your phone right now… But should you?

We've vetted a few case options that are up on Amazon right now if you're that eager, but we're still waiting a lot of major manufacturers to jump into the game yet.

Moko Heavy Duty Case with Holster Belt Clip and Kickstand

Moko offers cheap and rugged cases for phones, and this dual-layered case will offer some great protection for your brand new device — if you don't mind completely covering the sleek design.

There are ample cutouts around the charging port and headphone jack so you don't have to worry about your accessories not fitting, and there's a lip around the screen for added protection. Moko also includes a convenient kickstand for hands-free viewing on the back, along with a belt clip holster if you're into that sort of thing.

Available for $9, it's a cheap investment for those who absolutely want to keep their phone protected the minute they take it out of the box.

See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case

Another rugged case we've seen available so far is the Unicorn Beetle case from SUPCASE. We've recommended this case style before for other cases because it's got a heavy-duty build to it while remaining slim and stylish.

It's really the only other option we've seen on Amazon that's worth recommending so far.

See at Amazon

VRS Design Cases pre-order

VRS Design is showcasing its full line of Galaxy S8 cases on its website. They're all available for pre-order and will begin shipping out on April 3.

They offer a number of great protection choices for the S8 — from sleek and simple clear cases to stylish wallet folio options. You'll definitely want to check them out!

See at VRS Design

Spigen cases leaked

While not officially out yet, Spigen cases have started to leak out recently — Android Pure first leaked a render of the Spigen Rugged Armor case for the S8 and then later more Spigen case renders a few days later.

These cases are currently not available for purchase from either Amazon or Spigen's website, but they're clearly on their way. Spigen is one of our most trusted brands for cases, so if you love their styles, we recommend waiting until they officially go on sale.