What are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S7?

Although the option to add a microSD card to the Galaxy S6 was absent, Samsung listened to consumers this time around and added the feature back with the new Galaxy S7. This means more room to save photos, record HD video to, and upload your extensive library of music. There are many sizes and speeds to sort through when it comes to choosing a microSD card for the Galaxy S7, but we'll be sticking with mostly 64GB options as a good starter card — shedding light on some of the best ones worth considering.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB

Perfect for the Galaxy S7 owner after serious storage space, this 200GB microSDXC card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB per second and can record full HD video. Announced just last year, this beefy card is ideal for video recording or for storing plenty of movies and music on your Galaxy S7.

See at Amazon

PNY Elite 128GB

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, PNY's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option — $34.89 gets you a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read speeds to boot — up to 85MB/s. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to free up a ton of space on your phone or tablet.

See at Amazon

Samsung EVO+ Plus 64GB

Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap. In fact, it's the priciest on this list. But you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity, with 90MB/sec write speeds and 95MB/sec reads, and an enormous 256GB of space.

That's more than you'll never need in a smartphone, and the high read/write speeds will help if you're shooting lots of 4K video on a high-end phone like the Galaxy S7. Better still, it's water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about.

See at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 64GB

SanDisk's Extreme Plus UHS-1/U3 microSDXC card boasts transfer speeds of 95MB per second, capable of full HD and 4K video recording. This card comes with its own SD adapter to use with laptops and notebooks, and is capable of reading and writing to microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards.

See at Amazon

Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC Card

This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features a 64GB capacity and advertises a read speed of 90MB per second and write speed of 45MB per second. Included is an SD adapter which the microSDXC card slides into when using on a computer or other standard SD device. The Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC card is currently available for $35.

See at Amazon

How much storage will you add to the Galaxy S7?

While 64GB will add a good chunk of storage space to your Galaxy S7, there are always smaller and larger options to roll with depending on your needs. If you're planning on upgrading to the S7, what size microSD card are you after? Let us know in the comments or join this forum discussion.