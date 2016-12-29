What are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S7?
Although the option to add a microSD card to the Galaxy S6 was absent, Samsung listened to consumers this time around and added the feature back with the new Galaxy S7. This means more room to save photos, record HD video to, and upload your extensive library of music. There are many sizes and speeds to sort through when it comes to choosing a microSD card for the Galaxy S7, but we'll be sticking with mostly 64GB options as a good starter card — shedding light on some of the best ones worth considering.
SanDisk Ultra 200GB
Perfect for the Galaxy S7 owner after serious storage space, this 200GB microSDXC card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB per second and can record full HD video. Announced just last year, this beefy card is ideal for video recording or for storing plenty of movies and music on your Galaxy S7.
PNY Elite 128GB
If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, PNY's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option — $34.89 gets you a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read speeds to boot — up to 85MB/s. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to free up a ton of space on your phone or tablet.
Samsung EVO+ Plus 64GB
Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap. In fact, it's the priciest on this list. But you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity, with 90MB/sec write speeds and 95MB/sec reads, and an enormous 256GB of space.
That's more than you'll never need in a smartphone, and the high read/write speeds will help if you're shooting lots of 4K video on a high-end phone like the Galaxy S7. Better still, it's water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about.
SanDisk Extreme PLUS 64GB
SanDisk's Extreme Plus UHS-1/U3 microSDXC card boasts transfer speeds of 95MB per second, capable of full HD and 4K video recording. This card comes with its own SD adapter to use with laptops and notebooks, and is capable of reading and writing to microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards.
Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC Card
This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features a 64GB capacity and advertises a read speed of 90MB per second and write speed of 45MB per second. Included is an SD adapter which the microSDXC card slides into when using on a computer or other standard SD device. The Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC card is currently available for $35.
How much storage will you add to the Galaxy S7?
While 64GB will add a good chunk of storage space to your Galaxy S7, there are always smaller and larger options to roll with depending on your needs. If you're planning on upgrading to the S7, what size microSD card are you after? Let us know in the comments or join this forum discussion.
This is the same story from 10 months ago
Welcome to the new normal
Bought a Galaxy S7 (U.S. Unlocked version for all carriers G930U, directly from Samsung.com) and a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Plus (up to 95MB/s) microSD card during Black Friday. Supposedly some of the Extreme Plus are as fast as the Extreme Pro versions (more expensive). Not sure what's up with SanDisk's marketing department, but I got it on sale for $25 so I ain't complaining. Per benchmark copying shiznit between my computers using USB 3.0 card reader stick, I get 96 MB/s reads and 93 MB/s writes. Per A1 SD Bench app on my Galaxy S7 I receive 75.78 MB/s read and 65.49 MB/s write. FYI my doggs in case it helps you. My tests confirm you do not want to purchase a POS 20 MB/s microSD card.
I got the * Lexar 1800x Micro SD Class 10 / UHS-II *
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cwjQadK9a4
&
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU_bnjdN4s4
UHS-II cards are not fully supported by any smartphone on the market (the extra row of pins dosent work) so it works at UHS-I speed.
I ordered the 128gb Samsung Evo Select
I'm using the 256gb Samsung card I got for free when I bought my phone
Take your chances with the pny cards... My GS7 Edge stopped seeing it over and over, such a pain in the ass that I bought a Samsung SD card, no troubles since.
I've had the same problem with the PNY card I got for my Moto Z, and my phone stopped seeing it entirely this morning. It still showed as mounted in my phone's storage settings, but I couldn't read anything on it, and ejecting and re-mounting the card didn't fix it like it usually would. Last time I buy anything PNY, that's for sure.
I have the PNY 128 GB card listed in this article. And already, like you, my GS7 phone corrupted the SD Card. Luckily Windows 10 was able to see it just fine and I was able to extract all the info off the card before allowing my phone to format the card again. I'm hoping that it doesn't happen again, but if your GS7 isn't liking PNY cards, mine will probably continue to have issues too.
well, it was definitely the PNY card my phone didnt like OR a built in conspiracy malware from samsung to get us all to purchase samsung cards HAHA. It's been over a month since my post above and GS7 Edge still loves the Samsung card, as it should. Never a problem seeing it.
But what about an article about best microSD cards for S6 owners!?
lol
Hehe
All those cards are U1, whitch are slow for 1080p 60fps recirding or 4k recording. Even HDR shots faster with U3 cards. I have 2 S7 edges (work and personal) and one has 128GB Samsung EVO+ U3 card and the other has the same but U1 and differences actually quite noticeable.
How is that possible if many users are saying that the internal max speed of the micro sd card read on that smartphone is limited to U1 speed. Can you please test the speeds of both cards when inserted on your S7 to confirm that?
Cheers
Bruh, what about Samsung's 128 and 256gb cards
'They' put the 64gb card Evo + card but Jared was referring to the 256gb version.
It's not so much needing space on my S7, as I wish there weren't so many apps that automagically install to the phone and won't let me move them to the SDCARD. 128G free on the SDCARD... and I'm running out of room... what?
Off all the compact flash cards, SD cards & micro SD cards I have had over the years to use in both phones & cameras (and there have been a ton of them!), I have had four fail. All four were PNY. Makes me cringe to see them recommended.
I prefer Transcend because I use theirs production more than 15 years without problems. Here in Russia it costs about $0.5 per Gb for 10 class.
Well I find I'm here because of my persistent attempts to unload those green robot's from lollipop? If I'd known wot I was doing i should have replaced lollipop with marshmallow .So I'm a budding fifty year old developer now .You've got to laugh. Ha ha (lol).....
I know this is old, but I'm proud of you sir. I was proud of my aunt, when she graduated Uni at 50, too. It's important inspiration to those your age and those younger about learning. These examples remind us we are never too old to learn and it is how you keep with the times, instead of letting them pass you by.
I'm about to pull the trigger on an sd card when Amazon prime day kicks off. Probably only need 64 considering most photos end up in the cloud eventually.
My question is, what should I store on the card considering I'm nearly using all the internal memory with apps, music and operating system?
I like the music to be responsive, will it be allowed to play if it's on the card versus internally? Can I put the apps in the card that I don't use as much?
What do you guys do who are technically savvy?
I got the Lexae 1800x 128gb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cwjQadK9a4
Does the S7 actually work with a 200 GB expansion card? I was under the impression that the max the device can do is 200 GB. Since it comes with 32GB, that means you will not get the full 232 GB that in theory you should get if you added a 200 GB card to the device.
Can anyone with the device PLEASE comment on what the deal is here?
Advertisement says you can use up to 200GB micro sd card not total phone space. So yes you can use it.
"The Galaxy S7 has microSD support of up to 200GB of storage, meaning you can use one of SanDisk’s tiny memory modules to fit your needs."
http://bgr.com/2016/03/02/galaxy-s7-storage-memory-microsd/
Hi ok was trying to decide which Micro SD to get. I was thinking of getting a UHS-1 or maybe even a UHS-2 card. Lot of people talk about which SD is faster and best performance. Can't find any information on what is the MAX speed the GS7 Edge can read and write I'd like to get a UHS-2 but if the GS7 Edge isn't capable of utilizing that speed there is no point. Does anyone know what the max Read Write of the micro SD slot is for GS7 Edge? I think this is proably the most important information to start with. Before people can make a good choice on a card the faster cards are expensive it would be a shame if someone spent the money on a card with UHS-1 or UHS-2 speed if the GS7 Edge cant utilize the full speed of those cards. Anyone know the information for this?
No phone has a UHS-II controller yet. The UHS-II cards I've seen come with a USB3 card reader so they can be R/W at full speed. They are backward compatible. For the time being they are overkill used on phones.
The problem with articles like this is that they are purely theoretical, and therefore very misleading. Reading that a "UHS U3 WizBang SuperDuper class 4 zillion microSD card can transfer at up to 500 terabytes per second" is nice, but it's a purely theoretical max speed. Put that card into the Galaxy S7 (which the article also references) and it might be no faster (or even SLOWER) than the cheap and basic class 10 microSD card.
I have a Samsung 128 GB "Pro+" UHS/U3 card which should be among the fastest available (95MB/sec read, 90MB/sec write), but in the Galaxy S7, it benchmarks no faster than an old UHS/U1 card.
AC: Why not actually TEST these microSD cards before recommending them? It really wouldn't take long, and the testing data would make your article much more informative and useful to your readers.
You make a good point. It would depend on the connection type and the quality of the reader as well. Curious to know what the Micro SD port for the GS7 Edge is what is the fastest it can read and write if anyone know this. Is the GS7 Edge comparable to USB2, USB 3, USB3.1, Thunderbolt speeds? This is the most important first statement an article like this should start with. What is the fastest Micros SD card the GS7 Edge capable of using to it's full potential. Without knowing this it is a mute point to try and decide which card is the best suited. For example getting a fast card to use with a laptop that has USB2 as the fastest connection for internal or external card reader would be a waste as you will never get the full speed of the card cause you will be bottle necked byt the speed of the reader.
I have a Samsung Galaxy s7edge. I just added a 64GB Samsung Pro microSD card and it only reads 14.9 and writes 7.4 MB/s. Not even close to the 90/80 MB/s rated speed.
I have heard for a long time thoroughput is limited in the Androis OS unless it is rooted, and also like you mentioned the phone's microsd controller.
Internal memory I get 375-392 MB read, and 78-105 writes speed.
RAM is 14157 MB/s
Solution: Dump your S7 - and get a cheap P9 instead with USB support for 4K video.
The S7 only has an unbeliveable slow usb 2.0 interface. Look it up on the Samsung S7 specs - or blame the incredibly bad biased reviews for not criticizing this ... (many completely forgetting to review the "missing" USB interface for 4K video)
So for 32 GB video you get 40 minutes (instead of USB3 approx 5 minutes), for 64 GB 1 hour and 20 minutes (instead of USB 3 10 minutes) .... AND for 128 GB and unbeliveable high 2.5 hours (USB 2) transfer time (instead of 15 minutes in USB 3).
I got the SanDisk 200GB.
Posted via the Android Central App
Geesh ... so many different opinions ... i'm guessing the Samsung evo plus would be best ... but who knows ... the sandisk here 200 is 79.99 prime on amazon right now ... SHOULD I GET IT ?? ... Now I don't know with everything I've read ... smh
I picked up the Patriot LX Series 128GB SDXC Class 10 UHS- 70MB read and 20 MB write.. $36. Should I be sending that back for a better card? I am planning on picking up the Oculus 360 camera when that comes out.. Thanks for any help/feedback!
I got 128 in my Lg g4, if I can find a way to get in a S7 edge I can't see going smaller.
Posted via the Android Central App
I would use my 128GB SanDisk Ultra from my G4.
It's a little slow at 40MB/s, but as a Class 10 UHS-1 card, it does things well for what I need it to do.
How come the best isn't listed, the Samsung Pro+ 128GB?
that's what i was thinking too.. i bought the 128gb samsung pro + micro sdxc card on b&h photo video for $89.99.. and had them ship it to me here in singapore for another $5 bucks.. can't beat that.. and in singapore a retail shop priced this same card for SGD$239.00.. wth prices seem to vary too much from different countries..
I don't get how people can actually watch movies on their phone...
Posted via my Nexus6P
You must be older, with bad eyesight or never travel.
Posted from my BlackBerry PRIV/Note 4/ iPad Pro
I don't see how 31 is old but ok. And yes I do travel.
I enjoy movies more than just to watching it. I enjoy the sound(surround sound), the acting, the plot, the visuals. You can't get all that on a phone so I like to just watch it at a theater or my homemade theater.
Posted via my Nexus6P
Hell Yes you can. Put in some ear phones. The display on your Samsung phone is way better than any tv screen
Citizens 4 Constitutional Freedom
31? Definitely not old, as I am quite a bit older than you but I still enjoy watching TV shows and movies on my phone whenever I'm out and about traveling or doing other things where I'm waiting. Is my optimal experience watching it on my phone? My favorite experience? Most definitely not. I much prefer to watch movies at the theater but I can't be at the theatre every day so I I will some times watch them at home.......but I'm not always at home. You get what I'm saying? It's not my 1st Choice as a movie watching experience but it fills the time and like AceLucero said, with the beautiful screens that we now enjoy and a nice pair of headphones, it can actually be quite an immersive experience.
Posted from my BlackBerry PRIV/Note 4/ iPad Pro
So there's NO REASON why we have big screen TV's or movie theaters....RIGHT?
Some people like seeing the detail that is carefully put into movies.
Simply put if your going to be recording in 4k SanDisk extreme pro is the hands down best card. Lexar 1000x is another excellent card for 4k. All the rest are good for full HD or just storage.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have the Lexar 1000x card. It is overkill since no phone yet has a UHS-II interface.
I got the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 64GB to go with my S7. Very happy with it! Plenty fast, no obvious slow downs when accessing music/photos.
Posted via the Android Central App
Sure is awesome to have the real Samsung back
Citizens 4 Constitutional Freedom
These phones are way too expensive for me (T-Mobile): Galaxy S7 is $670 and S7 Edge is $780...
It's to cover the cost of the "free" Gear VR and the "free" one year Netflix. That's close to $200+ between the 2 of them.
Buy one get one free though!
Posted from my BlackBerry PRIV/Note 4/ iPad Pro
you can set a payment plan with your phone carrier to a number you hardly even realize your paying not everybody is paying the full price out their pockets you know lol
Can we still use 256 GB micro SD with S7 and still access at least up to 200 GB?
I just received my first XC-II card. I noticed newer cards have 2 rows of contacts to handle the higher speed throughput. Now I see why they included a USB3 card reader with it. So unless newer phones have the newer type SD card socket, XC-II cards will be overkill. If I only knew, I could have saved some money buying the fastest XC-1 card.
Using the Samsung Evo+ for the past 2 weeks. Seems good enough for me though I don't do any video recording.
You forgot this one. http://www.dpreview.com/news/4525535183/sandisk-extreme-pro-microsdxc-uh...
It's nice Samsung brought back the microSD card expansion, but what I'm more interested in is the internal storage. Is it still UFS 2.0 like the Galaxy S6? Because I heard the reason they didn't include a microSD on the S6 was because UFS 2.0 was incompatible with it. Is it solved now? Or did Samsung resort back to the slower eMMC storage?
Posted via the Android Central App
The v10 promotion card will work in the other phones right? It says "for LG" on the card and I've been told it might not work in other phones. Can anyone confirm?
Came with my v10
Posted via the Android Central App
so, i'm confused. Which is actually the BEST of these cards? and a question regarding the samsung evo+ card. The writing speeds on it say it's like 20 mbps. Is that good? and is there something wrong with the samsung pro+ micro sd cards? why weren't those on here? They have a reading and writing speed of about 90mbps.
The Pro+ has much faster write speed than Evo+ however the 64GB Pro+ is about $60. The new version of the Pro (MB-MG64EA) has similar write speeds to the Pro+ and is about $35 for 64GB.
The only knock on the new Pro versus Pro+ is the Pro has 24 hour survival in Salt water and the Pro+ being 72 hours.
Posted via the Android Central App
so the new model of the PRO could potentially be the better option to go with? and the pro+ is good as well? Was there a reason either of them weren't on the list but the EVO+ was?
You expected a BEST ? This is a list, the word best is just to drag us in.
I ended up going with the 64 GB Samsung Evo+ microSD as Amazon occasionally has it on sale for $24. No issues with 4k recording (no stuttering) and has great transfer speeds.
Is there any discussion about why Samsung and LG both shunning Adopted Storage in Marshmallow? Without that, 32GB isn't gonna be enough even with additional microSD storage.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm guessing a combination of concerns about performance and user error. Using slower SD for apps could cause performance issues, and if users try to swap out cards once they've adopted the storage, all sorts of shenanigans would ensue. All of which would, in the average customer's mind, mean that their S7 is slow and buggy. A support nightmare.
It's a cool idea, and knowledgeable users could make good use of it, but particularly for a really mainstream product like the S7, too many potential downsides.
Agree that 32GB is unnecessarily low. I do all my media on SD, but just apps can easily fill up 32GB. A 64GB option would have been welcome by many.
Yes! 64GB would be ideal for me at this point. Aside from large apps (mostly games), I download some of my playlists on Google Play Music for offline listening too (wireless carriers really need to hurry up and bring their coverage to the entire underground NYC subway system). I don't buy music very often so downloading to SD card is not really an option for me.
I'm leary of the habitual removing the SD card on the S7. That card slot is only held in by friction. Pulling the card out also removes the SIM card. How many removal and insertions will it take before the phone starts going nuts. The OTG dongle that comes with the S7 used with a microSD card reader will more than make up for the lack of onboard memory. I don't see the point of having several thousand hours of music and/or video available for immediate access.
Using the card as adaptable internal storage means that you cant pop the card out, slide it into an adapter and use it in another device (like a laptop to copy/paste feiles to/from). I applaud Samsung for not using that.
Pretty much because of this (notice random speeds)
MicroSD
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipPVBRdX1xY6GJ1Opu-vHa9RwxrdxPXW1Xb0...
internal:
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNdVvz7OOm9MgXFHvaFpX9K2VbKYLxsa9fy...
OEMs dont want the blame for apps crashing and loading slow because of an SD card.
I use evo+128gb in my oneplus x. .
Posted via the Android Central App
Picked up a Lexmark 1000x 64GB. Has 150 transfer speed. Pre-ordered at best buy today with free VR. So far though I have two reservations and cannot get any color other than black in Canada on Rogers. Really want the silver.
The Lexar 1000x is overkill. No phone yet has a UHS-II controller.
4k video recording without stuttering? Be sure you get a U3 spec. Class 10 means nothing.
Posted via the Android Central App
Coolbreeze is on point
Posted via the Android Central App
And make sure your phone supports U3. Buying a U3 card won't mean it'll work at those high speeds when your phone doesn't support it lol
And what is missing from the article? Oh yes, the speed at which the S7 can write data to the card.
I'm just curious I'm excited about the return of the SD card but because this phone doesn't have the ability like others to turn that make the phone believe it's internal storage. Are we able to download apps on the SD card?
Posted via the Android Central App
Some apps you will some you won't. Thing is most folks use up most there memory downloading media not apps . With a 200 gigs card I think you'll be fine for the most part
Posted via the Android Central App
Using the card as adaptable internal storage means that you cant pop the card out, slide it into an adapter and use it in another device (like a laptop to copy/paste feiles to/from). I applaud Samsung for not using that.
First, this is just a list of cards and their advertising.
Second, what speed can the S7 write at and read at? There is no point in cards faster than the phone is capable of.
I had hoped for a useful article with actual measurements, but this is just pathetic.
Well the phone is capable of shooting video at 4 k and shot 12 frames a second let's just say if your plans are to use any of those features you better have a fast card so that you don't get any buffering. I'm a hobbyist shooter and judging from the camera spec this thing will put a lot of real camera's to shame for the small cost of a good memory card why skimp
Posted via the Android Central App
That doesnt mean the microSD storage controller can write at those speeds.
Exactly my point. It just means the internal memory can cope.
I purchased the 64GB SanDisk Extreme Plus for 4K video recording...if I ever go that route.
It would be worth updating this article with the write speeds-- yes, all these cards are likely to be able to record 4K video without a hitch. But when I'm copying movies or pictures from my computer to my card, so I can look at them on my phone later on, the difference between 15MBps and 45MBps becomes a factor.
It will also be interesting to see how those speeds hold up when you don't pull the card out of the phone first-- at least the S7 seems to make that relatively simple- it's enough of a pain in the ass on the G4 that I tend to suck it up and just leave it in there.
+1000
Exactly. Posting the write speeds is an absolute requirement if the article was intended to help people make informed decisions on sd cards.
Without the write speed, I think this article loses any real value, and by ONLY posting read speeds it verges on being downright misleading.
The 200 gb is still $90 on Amazon, if you select amazon as the seller. I would advise that you not buy from amazon third party due to the chance of it being a fake.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm going to use the 200gb I got for lg v10 promo for free
Save your dough! Kingston will soon come out with 200GB Micro SD cards with a transfer speed of up to 275 MB/s vs SanDisk 90 MB/s :D... http://bgr.com/2016/02/22/best-galaxy-s7-lg-g5-microsd-cards/
Posted via the Android Central App
$300 for a microSD card?
No thanks.
Samsung pro is better
Posted via the Android Central App
The newer 2nd gen Samsung Pro is better. 80MB/s+ write speed. MB-MG64EA. Or the Pro+ if you don't mind spending more $
Posted via the Android Central App
I just ordered the samsung pro, but i purposely ordered the older 1st gen. This is because of a review that showed that while the second gen was a LITTLE faster with sequential read/write , it was a lot slower on random writes. The ist gen had 10mb/s random writes while the 2cnd gen consistently wrote below 5mb/s every time (4.87mb/s if I recall correctly). It helps that the first gen has a $12 discount too, but I bought it not because of that but because i believe it to be the better card. I'm leery of counterfeits so I ordered directly from the Samsung USA website.
You're completely right. If anyone is placing apps onto the sd card, 4K random read and writes are the deciding factor. I was holing this article would have benchmarks.
Can someone help me out? Im wondering if the s7 supports OTG but I cant find it anywhere yet someone who knows?
Posted via the Android Central App
Android Headlines says it does
Yes it does it even comes with a little adapter
Posted via the Android Central App
The supplied dongle works with all my fat, fat32 and exFat formatted USB
thumb drives. It even works with my USB microSD card reader.
You're such a beautiful phone.. y me stupid and upgrade in October :(
Posted via the Android Central App
What is the Card Best Buy is offering with their Promo? Anyone know?
Never mind. It's the Samsung Mentioned Here...
The samsung evo plus.
Posted via the S6 Active
Cards have gotten so cheap it's almost pointless to buy anything smaller than 64gb
Posted via the Android Central App
Bought the 200gb sandisk off amazon for $89. Hope it works well this is first venture away from iPhone since the 3GS came out.
I went with the Samsung 128 getting 80MB data transfer. Just ordered mine about 4hrs ago right after I ordered my SGS7 in Gold. I have the Note 5, absolutely love it. The S-Pen is the most powerful tool in Mobile. I want the S7 because of its size, power and beauty. It's just a beast and I have to have it. Thank You Samsung. Waiting for that damn UPS truck!!!
I to am rocking both a n5 and 6 edge plus but ordered one any way. Need that smaller phone fix to best buy is giving you a free 32 gigs Samsung card with your purchase
Posted via the Android Central App
It's actually really nice to see SD cards and Samsung mentioned together again. I see know reason why the Note shouldn't have it, along with at least a 3600 mAh battery. After last year hopefully 2016 will be a great year for smartphone ... the S7 definitely dot things off to a great start.
Does anyone know MB/sec required for full HD recording? 4K recording?
Does it even offer to record 4k Video directly onto the SD Card? Before getting a card I would check that out because I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't. It's not just about the card speed, but also if the micro sd controller can handle it.
I would hate to think you have to record 4K on 32GB memory shared with apps etc. But hey it wouldn't be the first time something sucks on a new tech gadget
When you have an external card, -camera/settings/storage -external!-. Was always the option PRE-s6/note 5. All photos and video recording from Samsungs native camera application write to external disc when the option is selected and one is installed. All other applications like WhatsApp save photos and video by default to the internal storage of the phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
Not always, a lot of higher bitrate stuff will still go to internal storage, like burst shots. But, I can confirm the S7 is recording 4K to microSD. Even though my card is far too slow for it
If your talking the Galaxy S7 yes it does record in 4k UHD and yes it will directly to the SD card. Sorry to let you down, you almost sounded hopeful that it wouldn't.
Guaranteeing a write performance of at least 30 MB/s ( this is write and NOT read) and all of what they mentioned in this article is read speed
What's Android? Eat, drink and play!
Thanks. Makes sense. I wish online stores were more consistent with their description. A lot of them don't even mention write speed
Most phones will encourage you to record internally and then move it to the SD card, but the card they mentioned in this article both can record in 4k except the 200gb sandisk one, most of this cards have more than 300mbps write speed but mostly around the limit speed...
What's Android? Eat, drink and play!
The S7 is recording 4K video to my class 10 Samsung EVO MicroSD. It should be too slow for it (sequential write benches 17) but it seems to look fine. Perhaps with more motion it would drop frames.
The 200gb Sandisk won for me...Maximum storage, but still very fast.
I'm looking forward to being indiscriminate with my photos/music/video
Posted via the Android Central App
I went with Sandisk Ultra 128GB, Should be good for now.
Hi there, has it been working ok for your Samsung S7?
I'm considering buying the Samsung S7 and would like to use the Sandisk Ultra 128GB I've been using with my old (and now VERY VERY annoying) LG G3), so wondering if I can use it on the new phone, rather than having to buy a different SD card. Thanks in advance :)
Dam you Samsung....... It's unforgivable what you did to us with the S6........
Posted via the Android Central App
Get over it
Posted via the Android Central App
I don't give breaks so easily. Trust needs to be earned!!!! Esp when it comes to money!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
You're not obligated to purchase anything ya know.
Posted via the Android Central App
+1
Go back to DeVry night school and get a better job so you can quit your gig at Denny's.
Funny one not great phone, trust is broken and harped on.
A great phone there is doubt. Got it
Posted via the Android Central App
Sort of like the Q Snapdragon 810?!
Posted via my Nexus6P
+1. You bought the phone after all. That's a choice you made.
Posted via my LG G4
The 200gb Sandisk is $90 from Amazon itself rather than from a third party. But, it is slightly back ordered. It still should arrive before your S7/S7 Edge is released.
Glad I picked up the 200GB SanDisk when Amazon was running a special a few weeks back. Bought it "just in case." Well just in case has now arrived. Or will arrive on March 11 anyway. :)
Exactly the same as me. As soon as I bought the 200GB microSD on Amazon for the sale price the next day, it was out of stock. I Anticipated this with the GS7 coming out, glad I looked ahead. Ended up snagging it up for $65 after my Amazon Visa rewards I had laying around. :)
That card is slower than all the cards listed here
What's Android? Eat, drink and play!
It's 90 MB per second, just like the PNY & Kingston and faster than the Sammy. Not sure what you mean.
That's read speed, this card write at max 15mbps, meaning it's a entry level class 10 card when it comes to write speed, it's slow
What's Android? Eat, drink and play!
Gotcha. I'm more about the storage than the write speed though.
Writing = storing = STORage lol
Posted via the Android Central App
Storage size, to be specific. Mainly for my existing pictures, movies and videos.
Writing speed will matter when you're recording 4K
Posted via the S6 Active
Don't plan to do a lot of 4K recording and if I do, I'll record it to the internal then move it over.
Sorry to spoil your party, but Kingston will soon come out with 200GB Micro SD cards with a transfer speed of up to 275 MB/s vs your 90 MB/s :D... http://bgr.com/2016/02/22/best-galaxy-s7-lg-g5-microsd-cards/
Posted via the Android Central App
Not spoiling my party at all. The day I pay $300 for a 128GB micro SD card is the day I vote for Hillary. Pretty certain the SanDisk I have will work perfectly fine. Thanks for the concern though.
Hahahaha........ love it!
Posted via the Android Central App
Lol, Trump guy?
Posted via the Android Central App
No, I don't like any of them. I wish our presidential options were as impressive as our mobile phone options.
Touche
haha. love the comparison :)
Imagine if we talked about out political candidates the same way we talk about phones.
"Yeah, I'm thinking about voting for Bernie, but the hardware looks a little fragile and he's just taking forever to get the 'understands foreign policy' update."
Posted via the Android Central App
From recent events in the last 7 months, you ought to voting for Hillary! :-)
Btw, that poorly written article was about SanDisk cards, not Kingston. And no mention at all if those theoretical speeds will even be usable with the new phones. What a silly article. Read more like a PR piece. Just the latest example of why I don't read much of the hipster stylings on BGR.
Still 1/4 the speed of Samsung internal storage and 6x the price. But hey, SD cards are better, right? ...
My S7 Edge is performing excellently with its SD card, so yeah, I think they are. And I didn't have to pay over $1000 to get a phone with less storage, like last year's 128 GB versions of the Galaxy and iPhone 6S+.
Faster than the Sammy pro plus card? Don't think so.
so how is it? I've got the s7 and looking to upgrade my card .Do you recommend?
how much did the 200GB Run you?