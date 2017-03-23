If you want to keep your Galaxy S7 edge protected, check out these great options available!

So you bought the Galaxy S7 edge but didn't bother to order a case, but now you really want one? Well, luckily there are already a bunch of different options that are available for the phone. From slim cases to clear ones, wallet cases and super protective, you can find just the right one for you.

Did you get the regular version and not the edge variant? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the best cases for the Galaxy S7 as well. So, let's take a look at some of the best Galaxy S7 edge cases available right now.

Otterbox Symmetry Series

Otterbox has been a trusted branded to keep your phone protected for years, and their Galaxy S7 edge case is no exception. The Symmetry series is one of the thinnest cases from the company, and it still offers great protection. Unlike the other cases this one is a single piece that wraps the phone.

You will add a bit of bulk to your phone with this case, but the protection makes it well worth it. You can grab one in a variety of colors for under, though not all options are yet available.

See at Amazon





Spigen Slim Armor

So you want to add a little protection without compromising too much of the overall style of the phone? Spigen's Slim Armor is a great choice to do just that. It's made up of a shock-absorbing TPU interior and a polycarbonate exterior to add military-grade protection to your shiny new phone.

This is likely one of the slimmest cases that you can get that will protect your phone as well as it can. You can grab one from Amazon in gunmetal, slate, white and purple for around $30.

See at Amazon





Supcase Rugged Holster Case

While Samsung added waterproofing to the Galaxy S7, the phone overall is still a bit delicate with glass all around. If you work in a hands-on environment, like a factory or construction site, you may be looking to add a bit more protection to your phone. Rugged cases will add a decent amount of bulk to the phone, but the included holster makes it just as easy to carry it around.

Supcase's rugged holster case allows you to add protection and keep some industrial design on the phone. You can grab one from Amazon now for less than $20.

See at Amazon





Caseology Wavelength

Caseology makes some great looking cases, and the Wavelength series for the Galaxy S7 edge is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, the case provides protection while not detracting from the overall design of the phone.

It keeps a slim profile, but adds a little extra grip with some textured pattern designs on the back. You can grab one for less than $20 at Amazon.

See at Amazon





Poetic Affinity

Samsung is offering some great color choices on the Galaxy S7 edge, and if you want to show them off the Poetic Affinity series may be for you. It features a clear design, with the ability to pick an accent color that may work well with the phone itself. This allows for you to show off your phone color and add a bit of unique style to it as well.

The case is nice and thin, it doesn't add a ton of bulk but can still protect against scratches, dings and even some drops. You can grab one of the various colors from Amazon for around $15.

See at Amazon





UAG Featherlight Composite

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is known for making industrial looking cases that offer great protection to your phone. The featherlight composite for the Galaxy S7 edge is no different, offering an armor shell with an impact resistant soft core. While meeting military drop-test standards, the case doesn't add an excessive amount of bulk or weight to the phone, which is unique for rugged cases.

It comes in a few different colors, so you can find one that matches your personal preferences as well. You can grab one for $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon





Lorem Leather Carrying Pouch

The thing with adding cases to your phones is that it can make them harder to get in and out of your pockets, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider one. Lorem's leather carrying pouch makes a great addition to any cased phone, as it allows you to hold it on your hip for easy access.

This carrying pouch is held to your belt with its belt loops, and fits phones with cases inside of it. There is also a money holder, and a place to safely store credit cards and ID. You can grab one at Amazon for less than $10.

See at Amazon





What's your favorite?

This is just a small list of the cases currently available. The best part about having such an amazing community is that we can count on you to share your experiences with us as well. Be sure to let us know which case will be protecting your Galaxy S7 edge, and why that is the one for you!

Discuss your favorite Galaxy S7 edge cases in the forums