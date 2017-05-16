Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S8 See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint Samsung knows how to equip you with what you need to take a selfie. Not only is the Galaxy S8 packed with some of the best front-facing camera hardware — an 8-megapixel camera with auto focus, to be exact — but it also offers a number of extra software features that'll help sustain your vanity. For instance, the camera app offers Snapchat-like features baked right in, in addition to a robust beauty mode that buffs out your imperfections and makes you look like the freshly airbrushed model you wish you could be. The filters also work on your friends' faces in group selfies, and if you can't fit them all into the shot, you can easily switch into the wide-angle selfie mode. Bottom line: You'll win at narcissism with the Galaxy S8's fine front-facing hardware and its accompanying software features. One more thing: If you need something bigger, the larger Galaxy S8+ shares the same hardware, not to mention it also offers a bigger screen for you to view the end results.

Why the Galaxy S8 is the best

Let's riff on the Galaxy S8's specifications for a second. The new Galaxy S8 features an 8MP front-facing camera with auto focus capabilities— even in the high end, most phones don't have auto focus capabilities on the front-facer. The front-facing camera also shoots with a f/1.7 lens, so it takes decent low-light photos, just like the rear-facing camera. It also has HDR capabilities, a selective focus mode for portrait shots, and you can download additional modes as you see fit.

The point is: The Galaxy S8 is not only equipped with an impressive front-facing camera, but it also offers a host of fun software features that'll keep you snappin'.

Best Non-Samsung Google Pixel/Pixel XL See at Verizon See at Google I've been using the Pixel and Pixel XL to take snaps of me and my pals for the past few weeks. Its 8MP front-facing camera is a phenomenal performer, though it only shoots at an aperture of f/2.4. It also doesn't have as many extra feature offerings as Samsung's smartphones, though you can download a third-party app like the BestMe Selfie Camera to have some fun with your friends. Bottom line: If you'd rather go Google because software updates matter more to you than an abundance of camera features, the Pixel is a bona fide selfie shooter. One more thing: The Pixel also utilizes the helpful double-press-to-launch shortcut like the Galaxy S8.

Best Budget Honor 8 See at Amazon Huawei is particularly keen on boasting about its selfie capabilities — and for good reason. The Honor 8 is an entry-level smartphone with an 8MP front-facing camera. It shoots at an aperture of f/2.4 and comes bundled with features like the "Perfect selfie," which stores your customized beauty settings. Bottom line: If you don't want to pay full price for a premium phone, but you still want a worthy selfie-snapping sensor, the Honor 8 is a worth considering. One more thing: The Honor 8 also has dual 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras on the back, so you won't be compromising your main camera performance either.

Conclusion

Samsung knows selfies. It's been attempting to perfect them since the Galaxy S III, likely because it's a major selling point. And this year, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have had their front-facing cameras overhauled with better features and more capabilities, making either one the most compelling choice for the most vain of smartphone users.

But for the most part, the best smartphone for selfies is the one you already have your hand. So get to snappin'!

