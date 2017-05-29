For those interested in checking out fitness trackers on the cheap!

It's nearly summer which means many of us are scrambling to get more active and maybe slim down a bit before hitting the beach. And a fitness tracker can help you reach your goals, but there's nothing worse than investing hundreds of dollars into a top-of-the-line Fitbit or fitness smartwatch only to wear it for a few weeks and then leave it to collect dust in a drawer.

Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable fitness trackers out there for your consideration. They're offered across a range of designs and you're sure to find one that will meet your needs without breaking your bank.

Here are the best fitness trackers you can buy for under $50!

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is the latest fitness tracker from the Chinese company which is known for delivering quality products at a great price. It's a great option for someone looking for a more traditional wrist tracker on the cheap.

This tracker is packed with features: it's water resistant (IP67) and will track your daily exercise and sleep, give you message and call notifications on the OLED display, and also includes an ADI photoelectric heart rate sensor (though you'll need to load up Xiaomi's Mi Fit app to see those stats).

Basically, Xiaomi managed to offer all the awesome features you'd expect from a premium fitness tracker and pack it into the sleek and affordable Mi Band 2. With its replaceable wrist strap, you're able to swap for colorful bands — you can get an 11-piece set of colorful bands to chose from for under $20.

See at Amazon

Fitbit Zip

Fitbit is the leading brand in the fitness tracker space, but its wrist accessories aren't for everyone. Fortunately, there's the Fitbit Zip that conveniently clips onto a coat, shirt or jean pocket and tracks your steps, distance traveled, and calories burned throughout your day.

It connects to your phone via the Fitbit app, allowing for wireless syncing of data so you can view your weekly progress. There's also a popular social element built into the app which lets you connect with friends in fun challenges to keep yourself motivated.

The Fitbit Zip is available in a variety of fun color options and is water resistant. Best of all, you don't have to worry about recharging it since it comes with a replaceable watch battery that lasts up to six months of wear. For a hassle-free Fitbit experience when you're just looking to track steps, the Fitbit Zip is an affordable and convenient option.

See at Amazon

Jawbone UP MOVE

The Jawbone UP MOVE is another unassuming clip-on step counter that will also track your exercise and calories burned throughout the day but can also be worn on your wrist at night to calculate your hours slept and the quality of your sleep each night.

With no screen, you'll be relying on Jawbone's UP app on your smartphone to deliver you all the stats and information collected by the UP MOVE. The app also lets you connect with friends and family and see how you measure up on the team leaderboards.

Priced at under $15, the Jawbone UP MOVE is a great option for a someone interested in their first fitness tracker.

See at Amazon

Misfit Flash

The Misfit Flash includes all the tracking abilities you'd expect from a fitness tracker: sleep, steps, and calories. It's also very water resistant with an IPX7 water-resistance rating — not quite enough to guarantee it for swimming, but certainly able to survive a rain storm.

If you hate the idea of charging your fitness tracker each night, you'll be happy to know the Flash features outstanding battery life; it can last roughly six months on a single watch battery. It wirelessly syncs to your smartphone and transmits its data via the Misfit app.

Misfit Flash starts at around $18 and goes up to about $30 depending on which color you'd prefer.

See at Amazon