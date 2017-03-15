The days of cracking open a PS4 for expansion are over!

At long last, PlayStation 4 owners can update their consoles with increased storage without needing to void the warranty to install a bigger drive themselves. The 4.5 update from Sony made it possible to connect any USB 3.0 hard drive to the console and make that storage part of the experience. No more storage concerns, and no more wondering if you will be able put this thing back together after installing a bigger drive.

All you need now is to pick the right drive for your needs. Here are some solid options available to you today.

Toshiba Canvio Connect II

If you need a storage bump but don't want to take up another power outlet on your entertainment center or would prefer the hard drive be easy to hide away, Toshiba has what you need. The Canvio Connect II is a 1TB hard drive that is powered by the USB port and is small enough to tuck away behind the console.

This will effectively double the storage of the more spacious PS4s you can buy today, and will be more than enough for those upgrading a 500GB console.

Western Digital WD Elements

People who want to massively upgrade the storage on their PS4 but don't want the hard drive to take up a lot of space aren't left with a ton of options, but one of the better choices comes from Western Digital. The WD Elements series isn't small enough to be pocketable, but can be concealed on most entertainment centers. Most important of all, it's a 2TB drive, so you're unlikely to fill it with your PlayStation 4 games anytime soon.

WD Elements do also come in 1TB and 3TB variants, but the 2TB model is the most competitively priced and will be more than enough for most PS4 owners.

Seagate Expansion

If all you really care about is storage, and you want to make sure you never have to worry about running out of storage on your PlayStation 4 ever again, the Seagate Expansion series has you covered. These external hard drives will go up to 5TB in capacity, but is one of the few 3TB options for under $100 if you're also concerned with your budget.

These drives are big, so don't grab one thinking you're going to be able to easily hide it next to your PlayStation 4. As long as that isn't a problem for you, these drives will get the job done.

BYOD (Bring Your Own Drive)

Not everyone needs to buy a whole new external drive to expand a PlayStation 4, you just need a solid enclosure to put an existing drive in. If that's you, the Inateck enclosure is everything you need. It's USB 3.0 enabled, offers an aluminum body to better handle heat dissipation when under stress, and doesn't require any additional software to set up.

Drop your drive in, connect to your PlayStation 4, and you're done.

