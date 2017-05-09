Finding a battery pack that's optimized to charge the Google Pixel isn't as simple as you'd think.

Looking for a battery pack for your Google Pixel? Great! But before you do, you need to keep a lookout for a few things.

For starters, forget about Quick Charge 3.0. Qualcomm's fast-charging technology doesn't work over USB-C — instead, the Pixel uses USB-PD, a new standard for charging devices via USB-C. That's not to say that you can't use a battery pack with Quick Charge technology; you just won't get any use of the rapid charging features.

Ideally, you're going to want to find battery packs that let you use USB-C to USB-C cables and make mention of USB-PD compatibility. Fortunately, there's been a ton of great discussion on the topic which pointed us towards this great Google spreadsheet that's color-coded with charging accessories you should buy and those which you should avoid.

We've broken down some of your best options below and have ordered them base on battery size!

Nomad Powerpack 9,000mAh backup battery

At only 9,000mAh, the Nomad Powerpack is the smallest battery pack on this list, but it makes up for that shortcoming with its rugged casing and integrated Bluetooth tracking by Tile.

This battery pack features USB-C ports for input (charging the power pack) and output (charging your Pixel), along with a USB-A port for charging any other devices you may have kicking around. It's definitely on the pricier side, but if you like the idea of keeping a battery pack in your bag, the fact that this one doubles as a Bluetooth tracker may be especially appealing to some.

This battery ships with a USB-A to USB-C cable, but if you want to get the fastest charge you'll want to use a USB-C to USB-C cable like the one that came with the Pixel.

See at Nomad

ORICO 10,000mAh portable battery

ORICO's battery pack features a USB-C port that appears to be USB-PD compatible, but you'll once again need to supply your own USB-C-to-USB-C cable to get the most out of it.

This battery pack is made with a stylish aluminum alloy casing for an upscale and durable look. There's LED indicators that show you the remaining battery life and includes all the protection features you require, including voltage and current surges, over-charging, and more. Orico also offers an 18-month warranty on its battery packs, along with lifetime technical support. It's also one of the cheaper options on this list.

See at Amazon

Kanex GoPower 15,000mAh portable battery

The Kanex GoPower battery was designed to charge the new MacBook Pro on the go but will also work just as well for Android phones that use USB-C — including the Pixel.

Featuring a sleek, aluminum build with 15,000mAh of battery capacity, this should theoretically charge your Pixel five times. Two cables are included with this battery pack, including a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the battery allows for pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery at the same time.

See at Kanex

Jackery Titan S 20,100mAh battery pack

The Jackery Titan S is a beefy option for keeping your Pixel topped up. With a generous 20,100mAh battery capacity, this battery features a USB-C port that supports 5V/3A.

It also has a USB-A port that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 for those devices, but it most importantly comes with a USB-C cable for charging your pixel.

This battery pack is Wirecutter's top pick for USB-C-compatible portable batteries, so you can buy with confidence knowing this is a highly recommended battery pack.

See at Amazon

RAVPower 26,800mAh external battery

Last but certainly not least is the massive RAVPower 26,800mAh external battery, which is optimized for USB-PD devices such as the Pixel.

RAVPower claims you'll be able to recharge this battery pack in a fraction of the usual time, just four to five hours compared to the standard 14 hours. For charging your Pixel, you'll want to use the USB-C port along with the included USB-C cable, but you also have two standard USB-A ports for charging other devices, which include iSmart 2.0 technology which intelligently detects and adjusts the charging current to obtain the fastest charging for your device.

See at Amazon

Got any battery packs you've tried and tested?

Have you tried any of the battery packs on our list? Got one that's been working great for you? Let us know in the comments!