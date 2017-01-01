Give your GS7 and GS7 edge a second life with a battery pack.
I know, camping is supposed to be a way to get away from society for a while. But some of us just can't fall asleep without crushing some candy before beddy-byes. If you're going to be on the go for a day or two and simply don't have any time to waste near a wall socket, then you should consider an external battery pack or power bank.
They're entirely portable, relatively inexpensive, and could keep your phone going when you need it most.
We've rounded up the best battery packs for your Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge — and for your lifestyle.
- Aukey Portable Power Bank
- EasyAcc Monster
- KMASHI
- Samsung Fast Charge Battery Pack (5,200 mAh)
- Unifun 10,400 mAh Waterproof Power Bank
Aukey Portable Power Bank (10,400 mAh)
The Aukey Portable Power Bank will charge your Galaxy S7 twice over with a little bit of gas left in the tank, just in case. It offers over-current and short circuit protection, and it won't overheat or become overcharged itself.
As a portable bank, it's a little on the thick side, at nearly two inches, but it is relatively inexpensive, often starting around $20.
This one's for those of you who just want a basic fast-charing battery pack and only need it for a day at a time. If you're having to go days without seeing a wall socket, then you'll want to consider one of the bigger battery packs below.
EasyAcc Monster (20,000 mAh)
Charge your Galaxy S7 and up to three other devices at the same time with the EasyAcc Monster. They're not kidding about the name. This baby has enough juice to charge your GS7 around six times over, which makes it great if you're headed out of town for a few days and aren't sure if you'll see a wall socket any time soon.
It's got a built-in flashlight and can auto-detect components and adjust the maximum output accordingly, which makes it great if you've got multiple devices on the go. Does the whole family have Galaxy S7s? Charge them all at the same time.
No need to worry about overcharging and shorting, since the EasyAcc has a built-in surge protector, which is ideal since you'll have to wait 6 hours for this one to charge fully.
KMASHI (20,000 mAh)
KMASHI's external battery bank can charge two devices simultaneously, making this ideal for anyone who's carrying around the Galaxy S7 and tablet (because if both die on you, that's one long bus ride home from work or school). It's got one regular USB charging port, and another Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 port.
At 20,000 mAh, this bank has enough juice to charge your Galaxy S7 around 6 times, so you could go for days without seeing a wall socket and be just fine.
This battery pack comes with a flashlight for emergency situations and offers a sleek, somewhat rugged design, which means you can take it more or less anywhere with you. Size-wise, it's about average for an external battery pack of the capacity, at around 6 inches by 4 inches.
Samsung Fast Charge Battery Pack (5,200 mAh)
If you're brand-conscious when it comes to accessories and also want a reliable battery pack, then consider the Samsung Fast Charge Battery Pack. At 5,200 mAh, it'll give you at least one full charge nice and quickly.
Samsung claims that their battery pack will take you from 0 percent to 50 in about half an hour, thanks to its Quick Charge 2.0 support. Best of all, it's sleek enough to fit in a pocket, being around the same size as a Galaxy S7 edge.
You can also match your GS7 or GS7 edge with your battery pack, since it comes in gold and silver.
Unifun 10,400 mAh Waterproof Power Bank
Calling all campers! Unifun's power bank is rugged and waterproof, so you can charge your Galaxy S7 or S7 edge when you're really on the go. It's rated IP66 for water and dust resistance, while also having anti-shock and anti-skid protection.
This pack even has a strap hole, so you can attach to a belt loop or clip, which is great if you're working outside all day or constantly on the go; just run a cord to your pocket and away you go.
It's a little bulky, at 6 inches, by almost 3 inches, but you'd expect something so rugged to be a little on the bulky side.
What's your favorite?
Which battery packs are you using to charge your Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge? Sound off in the comments below!
I have the KMASHI. It's been great. I got it on sale for $20.00 a while back.
Pretty much all powerbanks are the same now.
I want one with QC3, passthrough charging, USB 2 and 3, a wireless charging pad and solar pad on the other side! (Actually I can live without the solar charger)
My S7 edge needs all it can get. This stupid phone dies so Damn fast. So annoying. Always find myself in actual ultra power mode just to save energy
No-one has mentioned if their phone shows FAST CHARGING when plugged into one of these power banks. I bought the Ankey because it was supposed to support the fast charge on my S7, but it doesn't. Does anyone have any experience with using one of these power banks and seeing their phone show the FAST CHARGING notification on their phone? Thanks in advance.
I've got a RAVpower 20100mAh QC3 one that fast charges my S7E nicely.
For travel, iKits QC3 in, QC2 out, power bank and Aukey's QC3 Dual out charger.
Anker Astro E7 Ultra-High Capacity 26800mAh 3-Port 4A
I've just ordered two of these. They were a steal at only $39.99, and still not a bad deal at the current $49.99.
Seems like AC is putting out articles just because they can. It's pretty apparent when there's no real Android news that the quality of the articles on here turn to click bait ****.
I prefer the Aukey 15000 mAh Power Bank which has a Quick Charge port as well as a standard 2 amp port. All for $25 on Amazon. Also, thinner than the chunky one chosen here.
I have the Kmashi 20,000Mah and the original Samsung one. I don't use them often because my phone's battery life is outstanding. But they are great for when me and my family travel.
I thought the Samsung battery pack was 10k
Why does the headline specify the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge? What is special about these particular battery packs used with these particular phones? I suspect there's nothing special and the title should have been more generic, but am I missing something here? Wouldn't these work with any non-Galaxy S7 variant phone with micro USB?
Most popular devices on Android being mentioned + sponsored ad for random power banks= income
Seems like a paid advertising. I've seen better rated ones.
I bought the KMASHI for $19.99 when it was on sale at Amazon. Great battery!
Galaxy S6 Edge +
I need at least 2 charges on my s7 everyday
"As a portable bank, it's a little on the thick side, at nearly two inches"
Typical bloke, Mike; overestimating size. It's less than an inch thick, FYI. Plus it has QuickCharge onboard, which makes it very useful indeed.
I use a RAVPower battery now and it holds up fine. Don't know how many charges for the S7 since we charge multiple devices on this puppy. I bought this one because the KMASHI battery I bought crapped out after 1 month.
uhhh....yeah, this list appears to contain some poorly rated batteries to begin with. I have learned not to trust Aukey with anything...terrible rebranded things.
Why isn't Anker on this list. They make some of the best battery packs that I've seen...for everything. I never leave the house without my Powercore 20100.
Did I miss something or they aren't any wireless ones on this list? That's like one of the best features of this phone, fast wireless charging.
Wireless charging just isn't a huge feature on portable batteries ... Sure you can get them, but they really don't make as much sense as one with a USB port for a cable.
Fair enough. But I still would of like seeing something like this listed. Since it does exist.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KOOE5SK/ref=cm_sw_r_other_apa_ZoJmxbJ63NQ92...
This feels like yet another AC article where the author has picked several items seemingly at random and is suggesting that they are the "best" for a particular phone. Mike Tanasychuk, of the 5 battery packs you are recommending for use with the S7, how many have you actually TESTED with the S7? How many other battery packs have you tested with the S7 in order to determine that these 5 are the best of the bunch?
I HAVE tested a ~20k mAh battery pack on my S7 and I do NOT get 6 full charges from it. More like 4. The extra power is likely lost in the charging circuits. As well, battery packs that don't support Samsung's (or Qualcomm's) "Quick Charge" might NOT be the best for an S7 user...
I've seen AC do the same thing with microSD cards: recommending specific ones for use with specific phones without any actual testing for compatibility, performance, etc.
Just because the packaging and advertising for a product makes claims, it doesn't mean you'll actually get that performance, number of charges, etc.
It's sad that while AC has some very good articles, such as the recent ones talking about Android security, there are too many like this one that appear to be nothing more than paid advertising or some author trying to meet a word-count quota.
Really good point of view
@GaryD9
I actually have to agree with you about the part with them testing the products. It would be infinitely better if they actually personally used them, though I don't mind them getting the names out at the very least.
I would assume they get paid from Amazon Smile for linking to them, or something like that.
I'm beginning to think these are little more than paid advertisements, too. They have no credibility. There's more useful information in the forums than in the blogs.
No Anker batteries? In my experience they're good and inexpensive.
I have the Rev Powerbank from Best Buy.
Will any of these TurboCharge a Moto X Style/Pure?
The Samsung and Kmashi ones, at least.
Thanks!
You don't need these things with galaxy s7 :)
You going to need one if your at a place where you can not charge your phone
I would get a Powerbank when Im traveling in a plane and waiting for my next flight.
The GS7 gets solid battery, but I still find myself plugging into a power bank when I'm traveling. I still haven't found a phone that can handle that.
My S7 Edge needs it, so I'd bet the S7 would as well.
Surprising. Mine easily gets a full 18+ hour day unless I play a few hours of graphics heavy games (e.g.: 3d). Mine is the Exynos variant though.
