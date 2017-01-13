Amazon Kindle is the best e-book reader that is available on Android. Their catalog is filled with thousands of titles from best-selling and new authors alike, as well as free books, along with magazines and periodicals.
Best overall
Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle pulls ahead of the pack of e-book readers with its access to a huge library of content, which includes free books and content from indie publishers. Many classic books like The Count of Monte Cristo are absolutely free, and you can read them on your mobile device, or desktop with the Kindle app. There is a book out there for you no matter what genre you are looking for, and even includes independently published content.
Bottom line: With a huge selection of books, customizable options, and the ability to borrow books, Amazon Kindle is by far the best e-book reader for Android.
One more thing: If you decide to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited you'll have free access to thousands and thousands of books to peruse at your leisure, along with a catalog of free e-books.
Why the Amazon Kindle is the best
A gigantic library with thousands upon thousands of titles from new and unknown authors put Amazon Kindle at the top.
Kindle Select Publishing even publishes content of varying lengths from self-published authors, or are otherwise unable to find a brick and mortar publisher. You can find titles ranging from Stephen King or Joe Hill to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bell Hooks.
In the app, you're able to customize fonts, margins, line spacing, and organize the books you've downloaded into collections so that it's easier to find the book you want to read. Kindle will also remember the page that you left on when you switch devices. This means that you can switch between your phone, Fire Tablet, and PC without ever losing your page in the process.
Another benefit is that lots of local libraries will actually lend you copies of books via the Kindle app through Overdrive.
Best pre-loaded
Google Play Books
Google Play Books gives you access to a vast book store. Some of the books are free. You'll also find some textbooks, although we'd like to see the textbook selection improve in the future. You can read books offline, use a dictionary to look up unfamiliar words, and have your notes and place in the book saved across multiple devices through your Google account.
If you have a family account set up, then you can share books between everybody without having to purchase them multiple times. As you purchase more books, Google will also show you books that are similar to ones you have already purchased, in order to find new authors you may not have heard of before.
Bottom line: Google Play Books has a great selection for the bibliophile in your family, and will likely be loaded onto your Android phone when you purchase it. Staying within the Google ecosystem also makes it easy to share your purchases with family members, and keep all of your media in one place.
One more thing: You can actually gift books to your friends and family from inside Google Play Books.
Best for the rest
Kobo
Kobo Books is a great way to read your favorite books whether it's on your phone or tablet. They have a gigantic selection as you might expect filled with both new and established authors. This includes magazines and even children's books. The most popular and trending e-books are even updated hourly so that you don't miss an amazing story, even when it's coming from an author you've never heard of.
Kobo's free e-books are easy to browse and find what you're looking for. Everything is categorized so that you don't have to scroll through dozens of books you don't care about to find one that piques your interest. Kobo also includes a reading list, which lets you add items you are currently reading, as well as the books you intend to tackle. This makes it easy to keep track of your reading list, even when you're on the go.
As you begin to buy books and Kobo learns your likes, it will also build a recommendations list. This is made up of suggestions for new books or magazines, based on what you've already purchased. There is also a really awesome reading activity feature. It will show you how much time you've spent reading in the app, what books you are currently reading, a running tally of how many books you've read and how many pages you've turned in the process.
Bottom line: Kobo delivers an awesome reading experience with plenty of books to read through, as well as features that make finding a good book easier than ever. You can customize your reading experience, and since Kobo will learn your preferences over time, you'll find new authors with just a tap.
One more thing: When you sign up you'll get a $5 credit to be used towards your first book purchase.
Conclusion
While you might miss the feel of a book in your hands, or the smell of aged paper, there's a reason e-books are so popular: they can save you space and money. If you've made the choice to move solely to e-books, Amazon Kindle is the obvious winner with the largest selection of books, access to thousands of free titles, and plenty of features to customize your reading experience. No matter what you are looking for.
Reader comments
Best e-book reader app for Android
Overdrive for library ebooks. I love that it will blow up the text to go edge to edge and since I use reverse color scheme you don't notice lack of white space.
You can get Overdrive library books through Amazon and read them on your Kindle/Kindle app. I like that option much better than having a separate app solely for library books.
Sorry if it annoys you, but Game of Thrones is the TV series. Maybe you are refering to the book "A Game of Thrones", which is the first in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series.
On topic, I've used Aldiko Book Reader for a couple of years until I made the switch for Google Play Books, both are awesome by the way.
Nowadays I use a Kindle 7th Gen., so I rarely read on my phone.
Hey MZurko: Thanks for the catch on the Game of Thrones error. I've fixed that.
Cheers!
Left out Pocketbook
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.obreey.reader&hl=en
Normally, I would prefer a third-party for customizations and style options, but for my reading, it's Google Play Books. Syncing between devices and web (browser), and dark mode reading are the two options, I've never been able to enjoy in other ebook readers.
Does anyone besides Amazon show you the time remaining in a chapter? That's the greatest feature ever for people who wind up staying up until 3AM because we are just going to read one last chapter.
MoonReader does that. It's really powerful.
I rarely buy books, but I borrow library books frequently. I use the Kindle app for the library books. I also use the Kindle app for the monthly free book that I get for having Amazon Prime.
Still tend to use Kobo myself.
Used kobo when I had the blackberry playbook. Google playbook all the way now.
do any of these have Google Drive integration support ?
even google play books asks you to "upload" your Ebooks into it from google Drive (meaning you have drive *and* play books locations to micro-manage), instead of simply accessing Drive and keeping a single location for content.
Moon Reader does and it syncs everything across devices.
I think Kobo is also a nice e-book apps for my phone
Moon Reader+
Nothing else is even close. debate over.
Absolutely correct. Nothing else is even in the ballgame.
+1. Moon+Reader has more options, access, syncing, choices, controls, formatting, connectivity, speed than any other reader (IMO). Seems like the main strength of the article writer had to do with libraries and not much actually about the reading part of the reader.
Kindle is my first choice, since I own a Kindle and can read every single device I have. I also have a large Nook library since my first dedicated e-reader was a Nook, B&N does a nice job with their app. Too bad their ecosystem hasn't thrived. I also have a large library of e-books that I bought pre-Nook and Kindle, Aldiko has been great for reading those. I own a lot of e-books...
Kindle for reading books I bought. Google Play Books for books I stole.
No Wattpad?!
I'd only use Google because it allows both ePub and PDF format for a lot of books. Not everything is a novel. Original formatting is pretty compulsory for textbooks unless they were specifically designed for eReaders.
On iOS iBooks is the best choice, but often more expenaive than the alternatives so if you use a Google account there is probably choose Play Books over iBooks.
Apart from my Apple ID I only have my ISP email so iBooks was the obvious choice. Kindle is terrible on smartphones as it doesn't allow original page view and the fonts aren't all that great. Also fine the apps way too busy for my liking.
Nook is better, but I cannot be confident in them considering how they've cut off Europeans and have been volatile with different parts of their business.
I've never considered others as I like large, reliable retailers given the books are more often than not DRM'd. Never tried any of those other apps.
Worst thing about Play Books is that it only allows you to use one Dictionary. Not very useful for foreign language students or learners.
Google Books just because I can upload my own books/PDFs and keep my reading progress on those synced between devices.