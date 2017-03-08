Best Overall PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station See at Amazon The PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station is the only officially licensed charging dock for your PlayStation 4 controllers. It works off of AC adapters to make it easy to plug your controllers in and get a charge without any additional hassle. With a design that makes it easy to plug in your controllers and one that doesn't take up much room, this dock fits easily onto an entertainment system. From the design to the size, this dock makes it easy to keep your controllers charged and ready for you when it's time to game. Bottom line: The PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station is the officially licensed charge dock, which means it's the dock that you can trust with the solemn duty of charging your controllers. Additionally, it's a small dock that is easy to fit into even a crowded entertainment system. One more thing: This charging dock can charge up to two DualShock 4 controllers at the same time.

Why the PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station is the best

PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station makes it easy to keep your controllers stored and charged for when you need them.

There are plenty of great reasons that this controller dock is the best, and they all combine to deliver an absolutely stellar product. The design means that you can slot your controllers directly down and into the cradle, which means that properly plugging your DualShock 4 controller in is a breeze. That same design also takes up as little room as possible. Since you may well already have an overcrowded entertainment center, this means that it won't be taking up too much room. It's designed so that you don't have to think about what you're doing; just drop your controller in and go about your day. While many other docks have a few more features, they don't combine to form the excellent product that PowerA has delivered.

Best Third Party Nyko Charge Base - PS4 See at Store When it comes to third-party accessories, Nyko is well-known for delivering quality products that work exceedingly well. Its DualShock 4 charging dock is no exception to that either. The dock is small and easy to drop a controller into when it's time to charge, and, like the official DualShock 4 Controller Dock, it can easily handle both of your controllers at the same time. It's got a low profile design that you set your controller into when it's time to charge, meaning that it's easy to settle just about anywhere on your entertainment center. While it is a bit pricier than some of the other options, it does it job very well, so it's worth it. Bottom line: Nyko's charge dock is easy to use, can hold two controllers at once, and has a low profile design that makes it easy to fit just about anywhere. One more thing: When your controller is done charging, you'll see an indicator light go out, letting you know that your controller is good to go for hours of gameplay.

Best on a budget PDP Energizer 2X Charging Station for PlayStation 4 See at Amazon When it comes to finding great accessories that fit into your budget, things can be a bit difficult. Thankfully, this controller port is both easy to use and affordable, even when you don't have much money to spare. The PDP Energizer 2X Charging Station for PlayStation 4 can easily handle two controllers at once and lets you smoothly slot them into the charging port. Indicator lights will let you know that your controller has a proper connection for charging, which makes checking on your charge status at a glance an easy task. This charging station isn't quite as sturdy as some of its competitors, but for just $20, it's a solid purchase. Bottom line: The Energizer 2x Charging Station delivers a great product without a steep price tag. It can charge two controllers at once, has convenient LED indicators, and is easy to fit in your crowded entertainment center. One more thing: The indicator lights will shine red when charging and then switch to green when your controller is fully charged.

Conclusion

There are plenty of charging docks that are available for your DualShock 4 controllers, and, thankfully, many of them are fantastic at their jobs. While they often have similar features and functions, there are definitely some docks that work better than others. That's why we recommend the PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station. It offers all of the features that you might want, as well as a design that makes it easy to pop your controllers in and out of without any frustration. It's affordable, easy to use, and the officially licensed PlayStation 4 charging dock for DualShock 4 Controllers. All of these things combine to deliver a stellar dock that can get the job done without any issues in the process.