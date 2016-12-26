You don't need to break the bank to buy a fun, reliable drone.
If you're looking to buy your first drone, whether for racing or just for the fun of it, searching for the top-rated drones might result in sticker shock. Sure, the DJI Inspire 1 looks AMAZING, but at nearly $3,000, it's not worth the investment if you're a novice hobbyist.
If you're a beginner, you'll want a drone that's easy enough to fly to get a handle on everything but also tough enough to survive a crash caused by human error or technical malfunction. Fortunately, there are a number of great drone options out there for under $300. They often include cameras (of lesser-quality, of course) and first-person view (FPV) flying options, as well as bumpers to protect the blades and hardware while you're still learning the basics. Then, once you're confident in your skills as a drone pilot, you can decide whether to upgrade to a more expensive, professional drone.
Two of these drones fall below the FAA requirements for registration, which only costs $5 per aircraft and will save you from dealing with fines (or worse) if the authorities catch you flying an unregistered drone.
Aukey Black Sparrow
The Aukey Black Sparrow offers a great value for anyone looking to take control of a full-sized drone for under $100. Some assembly is required out of the box, as you'll need to install the landing gear and blade guards with the included screwdriver. You'll also need to charge the built-in battery for a few hours before it's ready to fly.
Once it is, you'll get an average of 10 minutes of flight time. The included 2.4 Ghz controller all plastic, but capable with switches for calibrating the drone and switching to headless mode for easier controls. It allows for over 1000 ft of range, and the bright LEDs on the bottom also make night flying an option. You definitely need to take this drone out to a wide open field and fly it far away from buildings, people and powerlines. That's sound advice for flying any drone, but especially for the Black Sparrow — due to its combined power and lightweight, you don't want to lose control of it and cause damage or injury. The on-board 6-axis gyro helps to keep the drone stable in flight — a must-have feature for novice flyers — but can be difficult to control in windy conditions.
While the Black Sparrow doesn't come with a camera, you'll notice a video port and threads for mounting a camera attachment in the bottom. A camera accessory is not currently available, but is featured in the user manual as an optional upgrade.
Specs:
- Dimensions: 21.3" x 21.3" x 6"
- Weight: 1.5 lbs
- Camera: No
- Average flight time: 10 minutes
- FAA registration required?: Yes
Microdrone 3.0
The MicroDrone 3.0 raised over $3 million on IndieGoGo and, like the name suggests, is the smallest drone on this list, but don't let its small size fool you. This is a fully-capable drone with a ton of features jam-packed into a small, minimalist package.
Included in the full set combo, now available from Amazon, you get the drone, a 2.4 GHz handset, propeller guards, four replacement blades, four blades for inverted flying, the Wi-Fi Camera module, a smartphone holder that attaches to the handset, as well as a VR headset that holds most smartphones for FPV flying. Basically, it's everything you need to get started.
It's a capable flyer with three control modes (slow, fast, and insane), as well as a toggle switch for stunt mode, which lets you perform impressive flips and rolls. The camera literally snaps on in a second thanks to proprietary magnets that also deliver power to the camera. Connect your phone to the camera's Wi-Fi and control and record video through the Microdrone app.
Note that the folks behind the Microdrone are still working to fulfill their crowdfunding backers first, so you'll probably end up having to wait some time before it arrives.
Specs:
- Dimensions: 5.7" x 5.7" x 1.9"
- Weight: .12 lbs (56 g) without camera, .16 lbs (71 g) with camera
- Camera: Yes — removable, shoots 720 x 1080 HD at 30 FPS
- Average flight time: 10 minutes (without camera)
- FAA registration required?: No
Syma X8G
This is another great option for beginners. It flies well right out of the box with a gradual learning curve and a build that's reportedly strong enough to survive multiple crashes into trees. It's also the biggest drone on the list and comes with the best camera with the ability to swap in a GoPro.
You'll get up to eight minutes of flight time on a full battery charge, but you'll want to invest in multiple batteries because it takes up to 3 hours to charge the 2000mAh battery, which is by far the biggest drawback for this drone. Otherwise, given the build, size, and price, this is a fantastic option for a novice drone pilot or someone looking to get sweet aerial shots on the cheap.
Specs:
- Dimensions: 19.7" x 19.7" x 7.5"
- Weight: 3.4 lbs
- Camera: Yes — removable, 8 MP, 120p and 1080p video quality. Also compatible with GoPro cameras
- Average flight time: 5-8 minutes
- FAA registration required?: Yes
Walkera Runner 250
If you're interested in the emerging world of drone racing, this would be the drone to start with — but it's not recommended for beginners. Made from lightweight carbon fiber, it's built to take a licking and keep on ticking. It doesn't look as pretty as the other drones on this list, but again, this one is built for speed over style and sure delivers on that front.
The Runner 250 is capable of going extremely fast — up to 24 miles per hour — while still offering good control with up to 1000 meters of range. Flying at those speeds, you'll want to make sure the battery is well secured, as it's been reported to come loose and cut power to the camera after major crashes. Everything comes assembled in the box, along with a tool set for making repairs as needed. Happy racing!
Specs:
- Dimensions: 18.5" x 11.3" x 5.2"
- Weight: 1.1 lbs
- Camera: Yes (800TVL built-in)
- Average flight time: 12-15 minutes
- FAA registration required?: Yes
Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition
Parrot is a trusted name in drones, and the AR 2.0 is a fantastic entry point for someone interested in the hobby.
Unlike other drones on this list, this one is controlled strictly via a Wi-Fi connection with your smartphone; no handset is included. Simply download the Parrot control app to your phone and you're able to control and record video in 720p. There's also an optional Director Mode available for purchase within the app that allows you to set up cinematic shots if you fancy yourself an amateur filmmaker. There's even a USB plug in the base of the drone so you can record video straight to a removable drive.
The built-in sensors and navigation system allow the AR 2.0 to maintain stability, even in winds gusting up to 15 miles per hour, so you shouldn't lose control of your drone on a windy day. Even if you do, simply attach the foam blade protectors to help take the brunt of any crashes. Oh, and the Elite Edition means it comes styled in your choice of camo: jungle, desert, or snow.
Specs:
- Dimensions: 23" x 23" x 5"
- Weight: 4 lbs
- Camera: Yes — 720p HD video
- Average flight time: 11 minutes
- FAA registration required?: Yes
LaTrax Alias Quadcopter
This one is a fine option for beginners and experts alike. Built with a solid, molded composite frame, this thing is both rugged and extremely lightweight.
Including a 2.4 GHz handset for controls, this thing is built for speed and stunting. There's no camera or options, so if that's an important feature for you, you'll have to look elsewhere. It does come with multiple flying modes, from easy mode that keeps the speed in check, to a full manual mode that puts you in full control of stabilization and everything.
While the LaTrax Alias lacks features found in other options on this list, the build design and price make this a great option for someone looking for something fast, cheap, and fun to fly.
Specs:
- Dimensions: 12" x 12" x 1.6"
- Weight: .22 lbs (100g)
- Camera: No
- Average flight time: 10 minutes
- FAA registration required?: No
Not sure why you'd get that Parrot drone when you can get a Bebop for under $200 now. Even the Bebop 2 can be found for under $300.
I've seen the Walkera 250 on Monoprice.com for closer to $150 when on sale.
None of them seems to have GPS. I have a Hubsan with GPS for very under $300
Save your money and get a Phantom 4
Save your money and at least get a Phantom 3
Updated as opposed to recycled. I hope they continue to do so.
And 95%?
For a cheap fun firsts try check out the blade inductrix and blade inductrix fpv.. Can safely fly indoors.. I use it as my introduction to flying within big commitment.. Locally groups are doing fpv races with these little quads
Lol @ people complaining about 5-10min flight time, but have yet to fly anything.
It's like they were expecting "all day battery life".
Hi Marc,
just wondering, have you tested all these drones or you made this list after in depth research on internet? I'm asking this because 4 of 6 drones on this list are same as on my list : www.dronesglobe(DOT)com/affordable-list/under300/ (Syma X8G, Walkera Runner 250, Hawkeye iii and Parrot AR drone). I would be extremely happy if you used my list as a reference, maybe you could think about adding link to it (Source : link) at the end of article?
I've subscribed to follow up replies, waiting for your reply :)
Best regards,
Ante.
(sigh) As a drone pilot, no. I use my DJI Phantom 2 Vision to take really nice aerial pictures of scenery, towns, parks, etc. People also like pictures of their houses and property from the air, as well.
Please, on behalf of all drone pilots, be responsible, and extremely mindful of peoples' privacy.
Shuuush Johnny! You aren't suppose to say what people are thinking! Whats wrong with society these days, people can't keep their dirty secrets to themselves anymore. Now which direction do I fly for the best video over that fence?
Oh, please. The most you're getting is me planting something in the backyard and then my wife telling me that I did it all wrong. That's then followed by the dogs peeing on it. Wash, Rinse, Repeat.
I bought myself the DJI standard and love :-)
Drone crashes and fails and a flying dead stuffed cat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoao_TPtvnA
haha! good stuff, thanks for sharing!
The Dromida Vista is a great low cost drone to learn how to fly with. You can fly ot indoors and out doors which is great since if its too windy outside, you always have a place to practice. Nearly unbreakable, I crashed mine at various heights, speeds and objects with no damage (aside changing props). $80 without FPV camera and around $120 with, but you can buy and install the cam seperatly if you want.
Posted via the Android Central App
Battery last 15 min and they are cheap...$10. Charges pretty fast as well.
Really.. really... why?! Drones are fun, and safe. I would bet that more people get injured by their phones... or even to her people's phones, every year. Drones sound scary, but in the end they are not that bad. At least not at these sizes. My blades won't cut me, and even if it falls from 400 ft up, it wouldn't do anything to anyone other than a bump on the head. Terminal velocity for a object under a pound is very low.
By far more random innocent bystanders are injured every year by people on skateboards or roller blades. Don't even get me started on bikers...lol.
Please tell me about bikers?
Latrax alias
Does in fact support a camera they sell for it. Not too bad either.
I love my latrax alias, it's a lot of fun and there are some great mods and upgrades available.
Posted via the Android Central App
Don't buy cheap drone that only fly 5-10 mins.
On the larger ones you can get a better battery and fly longer. I got the Syma to see what I could do with it. I have replaced the motors and speed control with better 10A 4S capable version. I can get 20 minutes with no camera and 15 with my Hero 3+
The airframe is a total rip off of the original phantom, as a result you can "fit" some things made for it on with little modifications.
Trust me as experienced pilot five to ten minutes is a great flight time any longer than that you are going to want a break
Ok I can get behind that
Buy extra batteries...
Honestly, when you're first starting out, 5-10 minutes is more than enough time. I've been practising with mine for weeks now, and I've yet to burn through an entire battery charge in one flight without crashing into something.
Basically, there's no real reason to get a drone with a battery life longer than that until you're a competent pilot. All these options are great for learning the basics of drone flying, and fun to fly.
FAA registration is per pilot, not per aircraft.
I'm from Canada, so I just went off of the FAA website regarding drone registration, which states:
"Q5. Do I have to register my sUAS immediately? A. All small unmanned aircraft weighing more than 0.55 pounds must be registered prior to operation outdoors."
"Q7. What is the penalty for failing to register? A. Failure to register an aircraft may result in regulatory and criminal sanctions. The FAA may assess civil penalties up to $27,500. Criminal penalties include fines of up to $250,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three years."
Everything refers to registering the aircraft, not the pilot.
Source: https://www.faa.gov/uas/registration/faqs/
FROM THE SAME WEBSITE:
What is the difference between registering a UAS flown for fun vs. UAS flown for work or business?
If you fly your UAS for hobby or recreational purposes and you use the web-based registration process to register your aircraft, you only need to register once and then apply your registration number to as many UAS as you want. Recreational registrants only need to provide their name, address, and email address. The $5 registration fee covers all recreational UAS owned by the registrant.
Unmanned aircraft flown for work or business must be registered individually by the owner, and each registration costs $5. Registrants must supply their name, address, and email address, in addition to the make, model, and serial number (if available) for each UAS they want to fly.