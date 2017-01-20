Amazon India kicks off first major sale of 2017.

Amazon's Great Indian Sale is now live, with the three-day sale event featuring thousands of discounted items across categories. The Moto G4 series is on sale, as is Lenovo's Phab 2 Plus and Samsung's On7 Pro. The Z2 Plus has picked up a permanent price cut, and Amazon is using the sale to promote the device.

Phones

Accessories

Audio

Amazon is offering a cashback of 10% (15% on the app) to State Bank of India debit and credit card holders. You'll also get 15% cashback (up to ₹750) if you pay using Amazon Pay. If you're interested in taking a look at all the items on sale — over 3,500 items are discounted — hit up the link below.

See at Amazon