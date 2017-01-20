Amazon India kicks off first major sale of 2017.
Amazon's Great Indian Sale is now live, with the three-day sale event featuring thousands of discounted items across categories. The Moto G4 series is on sale, as is Lenovo's Phab 2 Plus and Samsung's On7 Pro. The Z2 Plus has picked up a permanent price cut, and Amazon is using the sale to promote the device.
Phones
- Moto G4 Plus - 2GB RAM/16GB storage - ₹11,499 - ₹2,000 off
- Moto G4 Plus - 3GB RAM/32GB storage - ₹13,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Moto G4 Play - 2GB RAM/16GB storage - ₹7,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Lenovo Z2 Plus - 4GB RAM/64GB storage/Snapdragon 820 - ₹17,499 - ₹2,500 off
- Lenovo Phab 2 Plus - 3GB RAM/32GB storage - ₹13,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Samsung On7 Pro - ₹9,999 - ₹1,200 off
Accessories
- SanDisk Ultra 16GB microSDHC Memory Card - ₹349 - ₹261 off
- SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC Memory Card - ₹699 - ₹400 off
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Class 10 Memory Card - ₹1,326 - ₹649 off
- Xiaomi 20000mAh Power Bank - ₹1,899 - ₹600 off
- Lenovo PA13000 13000 mAh Powerbank - ₹1,099 - ₹1,900 off
- Ambrane P1122 10000mAh Power Bank - ₹799 - ₹1,000 off
- SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive - ₹589 - ₹186 off
- SanDisk Ultra CZ48 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - ₹639 - ₹130 off
- SanDisk Ultra Dual 16GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - ₹519 - ₹331 off
- boAt micro-USB cable (1.5 meters) - ₹199 - ₹100 off
- Jabra BT2046 Bluetooth Headset - ₹799 - ₹400 off
- D-Link Dir-600M Broadband Wireless Router - ₹699 - ₹451 off
- Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One InkJet Wifi Printer - ₹3,899 - ₹1,596 off
- Reliance Jio JioFi3 4G Router - ₹2,045 - ₹655 off
- Logitech K230 Wireless Keyboard - ₹799 - ₹196 off
- Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse - ₹619 - ₹176 off
Audio
- Sony MDR-EX150AP1 In-Ear Headphones with Mic - ₹699 - ₹791 off
- Sony MDR-XB250 On-Ear Headphones (Extra Bass) - ₹899 - ₹591 off
- Sennheiser CX 180 Street II In-Ear Headphones - ₹749 - ₹241 off
- JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic - ₹799 - ₹500 off
- UE Roll Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker - ₹5,582 - ₹2,913 off
- JBL Flip 2 Portable Wireless Speaker - ₹3,999 - ₹3,991 off
- Logitech X50 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - ₹1,299 - ₹264 off
- Philips BT50B Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker - ₹1,049 - 950 off
- Logitech Bluetooth Audio Receiver - ₹1,299 - ₹996 off
Amazon is offering a cashback of 10% (15% on the app) to State Bank of India debit and credit card holders. You'll also get 15% cashback (up to ₹750) if you pay using Amazon Pay. If you're interested in taking a look at all the items on sale — over 3,500 items are discounted — hit up the link below.