What's the best clear case for OnePlus 3? Here are our favorites!

The OnePlus 3 and the identical (newer) OnePlus 3T might be budget phone options, but that doesn't mean you don't want to protect your investment.

Their aluminum bodies are beautifully designed and if you love your OnePlus 3 or 3T naked, but know you should protect it, go with a clear case!

Here are a few to get you started.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the finest clear cases I've ever used. It's relatively slim, but feels sturdy and strong, and the softer TPU glaze isn't slippery at all. The button covers provide excellent tactile response, and the fit is perfect — no shifting or wiggling around.

This case is super clear, so your OnePlus 3 or 3T will shine through beautifully. If clarity, protection, and a great fit are all things you're looking for in a clear case, then check out the Ultra Hybrid.

TUDIA Ultra Slim

TUDIA's clear cases are some of the best money can buy, and that's because they fit very well and stand up to short drops, bumps, and scratches quite valiantly.

The Ultra Slim is made of clear TPU, which is soft and flexible, but not so smooth that your OnePlus 3 will fall out of your hand. Quite the opposite, actually – it has a grippy textured that makes it feel solid in your hand.

The raised bezel on the front and back keep your screen and camera safe from scratches and all ports and buttons are precisely cut out, so there's no need to take it on and off to charge.

If you're after a well-fitting, great-feeling clear case for your OnePlus 3, then check out the TUDIA Ultra Slim.

Love Ying Ultra Slim

Love Ying makes some great minimalist cases that show off your OnePlus 3 in style, since you can opt for the completely clear version or you can go for translucent mint, pink, or purple.

No matter what color you choose, you'll get a great-feeling case made of soft TPU, which is excellent for shock absorption and its flexibility makes it easy to put on and take off.

All the necessary buttons and ports are cut out, so there's no hassle when it comes to usage and its ultra slim design means that there's little to no bulk or weight added to your OnePlus 3. It's like one of those flesh-colored body suits – for your phone! (Also it's clear).

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion is the perfect blend of solid bump and scratch protection and flexible shock absorption. It's made of hard polycarbonate, but all around the edges of your OnePlus 3 is soft TPU. Having your corners covered in TPU is paramount, since we all know what happens to a phone when it's dropped on its corner (if you don't, Google it and weep along with the owners).

You can opt for the Crystal View version, which features a totally clear TPU bumper, or you can go with the Smoke Black version, which has a translucent black bumper, for a bit of added flair.

The neat thing about the Ringke Fusion is that you're sent a DIY template for dressing up the back of your case. It's basically a piece of cardboard that's the perfect size so that you can cut out photos, trim them, and stick them in your case. Change the look of your case every day if you want or just keep it clear.

The Ringke Fusion is the perfect blend of minimalism and protection and the option to customize the back is just gravy!

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit

Cruzerlite's Bugdroid Circuit case is a must-have for any Android superfan. The case is clear with a circuit pattern and the Bugdroid logo featured on the back. So, if you want a case that shows off your OnePlus 3 but still want a bit of a design and something to spruce it up, it's perfect.

You don't have to go with totally clear, if that's not your jam. The Bugdroid Circuit case comes in eight translucent colors, from black to bright teal, so take your pick or buy a few, since they're only about $10.

These cases aren't just pretty faces for your OnePlus 3; they're made of durable TPU that absorbs falls and keeps scratches at bay.

If you're up for a clear case but want something with a little more oomph, then check out Cruzerlite's Bugdroid Circuit.

Orzly Fusion

Orzly's version of the Fusion features a hard, totally clear polycarbonate back and a reinforced rubber bumper all around the edge of your OnePlus 3 that really takes the cake for shock absorption.

Instead of being cut out, the buttons are covered and raised, which makes pressing them – especially while in your pocket – that much easier. The cutouts for the ports are precise and do not impact function whatsoever.

The rubber bumper around the case gives your OnePlus 3 a solid, grippy feel that's secure in your hand and that reinforced rubber adds a teeny bit of weight, but it's a good, strong-feeling weight.

If you're up for some excellently solid protection, then check out the Orzly Fusion.

HOTCOOL Ultra Thin

If you really want to go for the absolutely naked look, then the HOTCOOL Ultra Thin is your best choice by far. It's incredibly thin, weighs less than 2 ounces, and honestly looks like it's not even there.

It's made from soft, flexible TPU, which is better for shock absorption than hard cases. It covers the power and volume buttons and raises them slightly so that you can be more accurate when your OnePlus 3 is in your pocket, but they won't feel obtrusive with your phone in your hand.

The best part of this case is just how minimalist it is. A great phone feels great in your hand and this case is about as close as you'll get to that naked feeling without compromising protection. That being said, the thinner the case, the less protection you'll receive, so understand that the HOTCOOL Ultra Thin is best-suited to protecting from scratches, light bumps, and short falls – it is by no means rugged.

If you don't want to go for clear, it also comes in translucent black, gold, mint, and pink.

Poetic Affinity

Poetic's Affinity is a neat almost-twist on the clear case in that it's not completely clear, so if that's what you're looking for, this isn't for you. If you like a clear case with a bit of an accent, then check it out. The outer rim is black, with a black line design on the back, offering grip and extra shock absorption.

These cases fit very well, and the frosted 'P' logo on the back actually looks kinda cool. This case is mostly hard polycarbonate, so if you prefer a more flexible option, this may not be for you, but if you like that solid, rigid feel, then definitely check this one out.

What's on your phone?

Are you using an awesome clear case on your OnePlus 3 that I neglected to mention? Let me know what you recommend in the comments below!

This article was originally published on August 26, 2016. It was recently updated in January, 2017 with the following changes: Added Spigen Ultra Hybrid and Poetic Affinity.