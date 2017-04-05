Keep one of the best budget phones around protect but not covered up.

The Moto G5 Plus has set a new gold standard for budget phones, and despite its price tag, you should still protect your investment. The new design is quite attractive, so if you don't want to cover it up, you can get an awesome clear case.

Here are the best around!

Cimo

Cimo's cases always fit really well and their clarity is excellent. Made from flexible TPU, these cases have a great in-hand feel that's not slippery, so you won't be fumbling your Moto G5 Plus all the time.

There's a raised bezel around the front of the case to protect your phone's screen when you lay it face-down, and the ports and buttons ore cut out precisely.

It's important to note that clear TPU will almost always yellow after some time due to the way it absorbs sunlight. But for around $8, you might as well grab a few.

Sparin

Sparin's clear case is designed with extra protection around the corners, which is the most important area to protect against drops and dings. Any good impact on your phone's corner will likely be a killshot. The extra corner padding also adds raised areas on the corners, helping you to grip your larger phone more easily without dropping it.

This is another TPU case, so it's flexible yet durable, and the edges are just a little softer to help with shock absorption and grip. The anti-scratch coating will help keep your case and phone looking pristine, and Sparin's lifetime warranty will protect you should there be any product defects.

Poetic Affinity

Poetic's Affinity series is available for just about every phone imaginable, and that's because the Affinity is a great clear case that fits precisely and gets the protection job done. These cases aren't completely clear, featuring a cool black line pattern on the back that gives your phone some form, though the lines are minimal and don't cover up your Moto G5 Plus.

The Affinity's TPU is rigid, providing solid protection against drops and bumps, and the harder black plastic reaches over the corners to add even more protection to the most vulnerable parts of your phone.

Love Ying

Love Ying's cases are for folks who don't want to cover up their Moto G5 Plus but might like to add a splash of color.

These TPU cases do come in clear but are also available in mint, pink, and purple. These colored options are translucent, so you can still admire the look of your G5 Plus, but put a bit of your own personal spin on it. These cases are extra slim, adding very little bulk to your phone, making them perfect for your pocket.

