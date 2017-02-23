Your phone doesn't have to be an expression of your true self. You can cover it up with something clear from this list.

You bought the Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus in your favorite color. You shouldn't have to hide it behind a colored or patterened case. Choose a clear case to show off your hardware and protect it from the elements.

Orzly FlexiCase

It's slim, it's cheap, and it'll protect your Moto G4 or G4 Plus from dirt and scratches. The Orzly FlexiCase is laser cut, so it fits snuggly on your device, and offers access to all ports, buttons, and cameras. It's made of non-slip, flexible plastic that's resistant to scratches. It's display covers are affordable and protective, too, so be sure to add one of those in tow for extra protection.

Cimo Wave Slim protective case

The Cimo Slim Protective Case is worth adding to your Amazon cart of stuff. The case is made of flexible plastic and features a slight wave design on the backside for some added flair. It's available in four different tints, including a light teal and neon pink. If you're feeling attracted to more than one type of case from the available selection, it's affordable enough that you could probably purchase all four to start yourself a little collection of coverings for your Moto G4 or G4 Plus.

Poetic Affinity Protective Bumper case

Just because you didn't pay a fortune for the Moto G4 or G4 Plus in your hand, doesn't mean that the phone has to suffer when it falls. Give it a bit of a buffer between its frame and the ground with the Poetic Affinity Protective Bumper Case, which offers protective protrusions on either sides of the chassis to help the G4 absorb any impact. It's available in three clear varieties and features raised edges so that it's never touching the surface it's laying on.

Ringke Fusion

Prefer a hard shell clear case? The Ringke Fusion is a sure bet. It's shock absorbant and offers certified military grade drop protection. It's got a sightly raised design, so when you lay the phone down it's never touching a surface. It also features the appropriate cut-outs for all the ports and cameras of the Moto G4 and G4 Plus. And if you'd prefer it, this particular case comes in a smokey black color.

A clear choice

