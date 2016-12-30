What is the best clear case for the Google Pixel? There are a bunch, so let's take a look at some of them!

Want to show off your new Google Pixel but worried about it getting scratched up during daily use? A clear case is a great way to be able to let everyone see your shiny new phone, but most of the time they won't add a ton of protection to the phone. Some of them can add some extra grip, others are made from scratch-resistant materials, and most of them are pretty flexible and made to last for a long time.

There are a bunch of options available when it comes to clear cases for the Google Pixel, and here are some of the best.

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen is known for its great, yet extremely affordable, cases for various phones. That holds true with its offerings for the Google Pixel as well, and the liquid crystal clear case is definitely one of the best options out there. It offers a minimal design and great fit, so you will hardly even know it is there. It also has a beveled opening at the fingerprint sensor for easy access, and it is extremely easy to put on and remove.

The clear TPU will keep your phone scratch-free, and looking great. At just over $10, it is really hard to go wrong with using one of these.

Sparin 2 Pack

Sparin does things a bit different with most of its cases and actually includes two cases with each order, so if the first one ends up getting dingy you can swap a brand new one on. The cases are made from a scratch resistant TPU material that won't add a bunch of bulk to the phone but still adds a thin layer of protection.

It offers protection to the back and four sides with its air cushioned corners to help it during a fall. You can grab the two-pack for around $6 at Amazon, which is an absolute steal.

Tauri Ultra Slim

Tauri's ultra slim case for the Google Pixel is a bit more of what you would expect from a clear case than the others. It offers a very thin layer of protection to the phone, and will protect from scratches and dings, but won't likely provide any additional protection during a fall. Being super thin, odds are that you won't even realize the case is on your phone though, which is great. It is made from scratch resistant materials and has a textured interior to prevent air bubbles.

You'll have precision cutouts to allow for easy access to the buttons, ports and fingerprint sensor on your Pixel. Coming it at just under $10, this is a great option if you just want something very thin.

LK Ultra

LK makes one of the slimmest options for the Google Pixel, so if you want something you will hardly notice this is the one. Being made from a high-quality TPU material, the case will also scratch resistant, shatterproof and should help in the event of a fall. With its anti-slip design this case also makes holding your Google Pixel a bit easier, and the front has raised edges so that when you put it face down the screen won't touch the surface.

Its unique design allows for easy access to all the buttons and ports without interfering with the use, and the camera lens cutout protections it from scratches and lets your flash work properly. You can pick one up for just under $10 at Amazon and it is set to begin shipping on October 17.

DGlte TPU Gel

If you are looking for a clear case that adds a bit more protection than some of the others, DGlte's TPU Gel case is the way to go. The additional protection on the corners of the phone will help provide additional protection in the event of a fall. It provides great protection thanks to being made from materials that are high quality, and it has precision cutouts for your ports, the camera and more.

It has a soft and comfortable touch to it, which helps make holding the phone even more comfortable. This is a great way to protect your phone while still showing it off, and you can pick one up for just $8 now.

Pleson Ultra Thin

Pleson has been making phone cases for ages, and it offers some great options when it comes to thin and clear ones. The ultra-thin transparent TPU material is flexible yet protective. With its precision cutouts, it is super easy to put on and take off, so you can swap it out with something that adds more protection if you need it at any time. The case has raised edges on the front so if you place the phone face down the screen will be raised off the surface and it won't scratch.

The TPU material will stay fingerprint-free and you won't see any bubbles on the back glass thanks to a dotted pattern on the inside of the case. At under $10, this is a great option that provides protection and keeps the bulk to a minimum.

Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite not listed here? Be sure to drop a link with a brief description as to why you prefer it!