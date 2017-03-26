What are the best Chrome extensions I should be using?
Update 24 March 2017: We've refreshed this list to ensure you're kept up to the latest when it comes to the best Chrome extensions you should be using.
The amount of time most people spend browsing the internet continues to rise each year, and Google's Chrome browser attempts to be the most comfortable and versatile browser out there. To aid in its quest, Google allows for developers to market small software extensions that modify and (in most cases) ameliorate your browsing experience. Here are 10 Chrome extensions you didn't know about but should be using.
Dark Reader
Chrome's natural white background can become tiresome after a few hours of viewing — Dark Reader has the answer. It changes blinding, bright pages into high-contrast, dark-themed pages that are easy on the eyes. You can adjust the filters and font settings and add certain webpages to an ignore list in the case of complete incompatibility.
TL;DR
TL;DR is the answer to articles on the internet that are too long to read. Highlight article text, click the TL;DR button located next to your address bar, and read a well-constructed summary of the article. You can adjust the length of the summary depending on how much time you have or how involved you want to get. It does a good job of condensing the article without cutting out important bits of information.
Keepa
Keepa gives you some pretty in-depth information about Amazon products and prices, and lets you set price-drop alerts to keep you in the know. Check price history charts for all iterations of a product (including different colors and sizes), and compare Amazon prices from all over the world. You can even import your Amazon wishlist and assign alerts for when specific items drop below a certain price. Go to Amazon and hover over any item while Keepa is running; a graph will pop up with extended information. Never get ripped off again!
Web Timer
Web Timer is a double-edged sword. You're getting data that helps you better manage your time, but said data can be depressing. You'll find yourself asking questions, like, "Did I really spend four hours on Reddit yesterday?" You can add sites to a white-list so that time spent is not recorded, and you can change time measurement parameters from "Today", to "Average", to "Lifetime." Take Web Timer for a spin — you won't be disappointed (or you will, but only in yourself)!
PanicButton
This app is ideal for the classic situation where you're slacking off at work and your boss happens to walk by. Before you have a chance to yell "Lunch break," he or she sees Facebook, Reddit, and whatever else you have open in Chrome. PanicButton provides you with a single button or single keyboard key (default F4) that scoops all open tabs into a hidden bookmarks folder that can be restored at a later time. You won't always need PanicButton, but when you do need it you'll be glad it's installed.
Ghostery
Want to block advertising companies from creating a profile around your browsing tendencies? Want to load webpages faster than ever before? Want to have more overall privacy on the internet? Ghostery lets you choose what trackers to block on a website-to-website basis. The first time you turn Ghostery on in Chrome, you'll be amazed at how many trackers are watching your moves. Trackers stay blocked across webpages, so you'll deal with increasingly less trackers the more you browse.
Feedly Mini
This extension provides you with an easy way to see your RSS feeds now that Google got rid of Google Reader. If you have the Feedly app on your Android phone, you can add websites from your computer while you're navigating the web. A small button sits at the bottom right side of your browser — click it and choose from several options including Facebook sharing and page tagging.
HTTPS Everywhere
HTTPS essentially creates authentication between you and the web server hosting the specific webpage. This helps reduce the chance of someone hijacking the information sent between you and the web server. This extension creates HTTPS authentication wherever you go, and it is a must have if you're worried about surveillance, censorship, or identification theft.
The Great Suspender
Everyone who uses Chrome knows about the enormous footprint it leaves on your memory. If you're an hour or two into an internet trail and have about fifty tabs open, you'll be happy to have The Great Suspender in your corner. It will auto-suspend tabs after a set time, and you can manually suspend tabs whenever you want. You can also place certain tabs on a whitelist (say the tab playing your YouTube video), and tabs can be opened even after closing and re-opening Chrome.
Extensity
You're going to need an organizer for all the Chrome extensions you have working for you. Extensity collects all extensions and places them in one button beside your address bar; enable and disable extensions with one click and create profiles for separate preferences. Extensity keeps your browser toolbar uncluttered and gives you mastery over your browsing experience.
Pushbullet
Receiving notifications from your Android phone right in Chrome is a great way to not miss an important text or call. Pushbullet also allows you to send SMS messages from your phone and send messages through apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Kik. When you receive and acknowledge a notification in Chrome, the notification will be dismissed from your phone — alerts will no longer pile up while you're busy working away at your computer.
LastPass
Having multiple, complex passwords is becoming ever more important, but keeping track of them all can be a pain. The LastPass extension brings everything you love about the password manager to Chrome — generate strong passwords, save all passwords, and even store credit card information for easy checkout. LastPass autofills password fields, so you'll only have to remember one master password that unlocks your vault. This is a free extension, but a premium version can be unlocked that features full syncing across all devices.
uBlock Origin
Choosing an extension that blocks ads doesn't have to be a difficult decision. uBlock Origin is an open-source extension that aggressively blocks ads while using less memory than the other big ad-blocking services. If you want to go one step further, there are thousands of filters that can be applied to uBlock Origin, including tracking blockers and malware domain blockers.
Honey
There are plenty of deals available when you shop online — the only problem is that they're sometimes hard to find. Honey is a neat extension that finds coupon codes for you. When you're at a checkout screen, just click the Honey button and the best coupon code available will be automatically applied. Honey will also show a list of coupon codes that recently worked with whatever site you're currently on.
Magic Actions for YouTube
Magic Actions is an extension designed for a better YouTube experience. Set all videos to start in HD, enable cinema mode for a darkened screen, hide those annoying video annotations, and block ads. For anyone who watches a lot of YouTube — who doesn't? — this is an incredibly useful extension.
OneTab
The amount of tabs that get opened in Chrome can be downright alarming, and sometimes closing a bunch of them just isn't an option. OneTab lets you click a button and have all your open tabs merge into one mega-tab that presents itself as a list.
When you need to access one of the tabs, just click its name from the list. You can also restore all of them at once to get back to working on your project.
Cite This For Me
Writing academic papers is a lot of work, especially when it comes time to properly cite your sources. Since so much information now comes from the internet, a Chrome extension was created to automatically cite websites in either APA, MLA, Harvard, or Chicago styles.
All you have to do is visit the page, click the Cite button, and copy the citation. There is also an online bibliography where you can add a bunch of citations and worry about sorting them out later.
Lazarus
If you've ever been filling in a form online and something happens where you lose your work — a power outage or an internet error — you understand the crippling anger that occurs when you realize it's gone forever.
Lazarus is here to save the day. It takes the words you type and saves them so that they can be restored with a simple click. Worried about privacy? Your keystrokes are saved on your device and are encrypted to protect from snooping.
Taco
Working on the internet usually means you're employing a ton of different services, like Trello, Gmail, RSS, and Evernote. With Taco, all of these services and more can be organized in Chrome's New Tab page.
You can drag and drop tasks from a wide variety of services, letting you prioritize and hide content you're not currently working. Grab this extension if you prefer having everything in one place.
Darkness - Beautiful Dark Themes
Whereas some other dark-filter extensions for Chrome give you one option, Darkness has a few themes built around some of the most popular websites on the internet.
The free version comes with themes for Facebook and Google; pay $5 for the Pro version and get themes for Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, Gmail, and more. If you want more than just a dark screen, you'll love Darkness.
StayFocused
For some people, especially students, staying on task to get everything on your to-do list done is easier said than done. When you have assignments due, or deadlines to hit, being able to focus on the task at hand is key.
StayFocused keeps you on track by not allowing you to visit certain websites for an allotted amount of time. You set up the sites that are blocked, decide when you can browse freely, and adjust what sites you are free to distract yourself with. There are plenty of settings to play with in order to limit the amount of distraction you deal with while trying to get work done on your laptop.
Grammarly for Chrome
Being able to quickly and easily check the spelling and grammar of a document really can't be overstated. Whether you want to be sure that you don't embarrass yourself in an email to your Supervisor, or in an essay you write for English 121, have a spelling and grammar checker can be handy.
While Grammarly definitely isn't perfect, and may miss some problems, overall it's a great way to ensure your work and communications look polished before hitting that send button.
Your favorite extension?
Hit the comments section and let us know what Chrome extensions you use most.
Reader comments
how the hell Stylish is not here
Thanks for providing
Spoiler Protection: Remove most of the spoilers by the given keywords: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/spoiler-protection/ecomdfgdako...
Best ever Facebook customizer: Social Fixer for Facebook
Social Fixer used to be the must have browser extension to control what you see on Facebool and eliminate all the stuff you never want to see. A couple of years ago, the speed of code changes at Facebook meant the developer had to pull back and spend an incredibly number of man hours rewriting the extension from scratch. Last year it came back fresh, maintainable and provided us with more ways to control Facebook.
It's free, available for all the main browsers and a few more except Internet Explorer, and is also available as a user script on the Monkeys (Greasemonkey, Tampermonkey, Violentmonkey etc) and as a Tampermonkey script for Edge browser. Incredible team maintaining it - they're still developing new features. They add centrally updated filters which remove current viral things like Elections/Politics, Sports and a host of other things. Full customizable - you can hide just about anything Facebook insists you see, you can create your own filters and CSS tweaks to display things differently. And there's a Support Team of volunteers who provide practically 24/7 support when something doesn't work for you or you want to find out how to do something.
Try it out - you'll never look back! Available from the browser extension download sites via links at www.socialfixer.com as well as their Facebook page.
Send this page starts an email containing a link to your current web page
Copy as plain text sends the highlighted text to the clipboard.
I'd rather use Join by Joaoapps than Pushbullet. They have added a lot of functionality since it was released!
The fact that its available on my Android devices, Windows device, chrome and Xbox One, I'd choose Join anyday.
OMG!! Thanks for recommending this, this was THE best chrome extension clearly. I have been using Pushover for years now, but this outshined outperformed it clearly.
I'm going to try this. Thanks for the recommendation.
I like - Basket ( for bookmark and read later), Snip.ly (to share a link ), AIM ( to block distracting websites ), Pushbullet (to exchange files)
Adblock is the only extension you need lol (plus Keep, Gmail, and Hangouts)
Onetab is a fantastic extension for chrome.
https://www.one-tab.com
What about Privacy Badger? I'm a big fan of that.
https://www.eff.org/privacybadger
I like Universal Search Tab.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/universal-search-tab/cfagdeeeh...
I like the magic actions one, but is there a chrome extension for downloading audio that is streaming?
I used to use freecorder awhile back. It would be great if there is an extension that records streaming audio.
Great article, thanks! I still think Chrome is the best browser out there. It's fast and the extension support is great. I'm using the extensions https://start.me, LastPass and AdBlock to power up my browsing experience.
Is The Great Suspender really necessary nowadays? The latest versions of Chrome are all too happy to purge tabs from RAM when you have more than a handful open.
My favorite extension is CHROMEACTIONS (for YouTube) Removes YouTube ads, it provides a dark theme, enlarges avatars on mouse over and best of all has a mouse scroll wheel volume adjustment, plus other features like fixing the resolution on videos.
Why not stop viewing YT and creators work?
Disappointing list, not seeing much here actually worth installing
And if you "need" something like Extensity you need to cut back, there's no real need for all that crap making Chrome slow and actually wasting RAM
Just installed Dark Reader. It may need some tweaking, but definitely a nice option to have. I am noticing as I type, that the field entry font is a little hard to read, but other text and comments are clear. Oh, and my user icon looks weird, inverted like this...
ok, user icon looks better beside my comment, at the top of the screen, still looks weird
There is also a way to toggle individual pages. This came in handy for my local news site, as it was already dark themed, and displayed in white while using the extension. I toggled that page, now it's good.
Still no side bar bookmark or favorites app. Still the primary reason I don't use Chrome!
Actually I just started using tabs outliner, it's extensive and side docks to your preference and is simian but better than Firefox extension sides one thing, can't remember the exact name although i use it for Firefox, but it's way customizable and IMO pretty awesome. Free too.
Grrr, won't let me edit. It's not sides one thing, it's side----- where ---- is one word. Sorry, on new phone lol
more a question than a comment. who has the better bookmarker Chrome or Firefox. I wish someone would create a tool to work within Google bookmarks, like really being able to open just 5 or 10 or no more than twenty tabs at once, some of my folders have to many that when you open them in tabs or windows chrome bites the big one.
and if it had a check box next to each tab, i could check off the boxes that i want to open in a tab or window and i could check off boxes to move from one folder to the other. drag and drop is a pain, so time consuming
I use Pushbullet (deal with notifications and SMS from my desktop), and the g+ extension.
to costly try yappy
The free version works quite well for most people...
"DISABLE HTML5 AUTOPLAY" stops all the videos from auto-playing when I'm watching TV and surfing at the same time.
Panic Button - have to laugh, way back in the 1980's there was a DOS game called Round42, it had a "Boss Key", I think F10. Press it and a fake spreadsheet appeared on the screen so your boss would think you were working.
hahaha, I remember that! It was a must have!
Imagus.
I don't know exactly what it's called, but I installed one that changes the word "god" to "Nicolas Cage" wherever it's printed. It doesn't always pop up, but man its entertaining.
IE Tab, for those websites that say they are only compatible with Internet Explorer so I don't have to actually use IE for those sites
Posted from a Droid Turbo that still lacks Marshmallow
Any site still playing that bullshit game is not worth going to at all, ever
A lot of Government services websites still show that message in my country
This has been really handy for setting up IP cameras that still require Active X to view the web page settings.
Newsprompt https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/newsprompt-personalized-d/gcaj...
TIER1: Flashcontrol, Adblock+, AND UBlock (mainly for wired.com's anti-adblocking attempts)
TIER2: Chrome2Phone (still works; still use it), PushBullet, Calendar, RSS Feed Reader (for showrss.info torrents), Prime Player (for google music).
TIER3: Change User Agent, Remove Element from page.
My misc other extensions I could live without, like weather, javascript toggle, deilluminate, totalizer, gmail, ...
I never knew about Suspender, been looking for a way to not have all my Chrome tabs reload when I open it up. So bloody slow doing all those reloads.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have ScriptSafe as a MUST. I used NoScript on FireFox and the lack of a similar solution for Chrome kept me away for awhile. Been using it for years now and despite sites being more and more complex, it's a great add-on that adds some speed as well as safety =)
How could y'all forget Honey? It's a coupon extension, but man does it work pretty well. It's definitely helped me save money. If you shop online a lot, chances are this would a lot.
Earth View is beautiful https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/earth-view-from-google-ea/bhlo...
How is Keepa any different than Camel?
Also, as for extensions: Adblock +, Ghostery, HTTPs everywhere, LastPass.
What is "Save This Page" (or is it "Save The Page"?) I can't find it on the Web Store.
I use Pocket to do the same thing.
Pocket is a great little tool. Would use a device without it!
Anyone know when save the page is coming to chrome on android
Better History, Lazarus, Session Buddy, uBlock Origin
Web Timer extension looks to be engaged in some shady redirecting.
Momentum personal dashboard. It provides a nice scenic photo when you open a new tab in Chrome. And Adblock...wish they'd get one going for Android that didn't require using a different browser.
Omg yes, I want ad blocker but wanna lose the benefits of chrome will come if I switch browser
I want adblocker for the YouTube app as well
I switched to firefox with quick gestures and ublock origin add-ons months ago and haven't looked back.
Check out AdAway. If your android device is rooted, it offers system-wide adblocking for freee.
If you don't have a rooted phone you can use Adguard. It's free for browser ad blocking, and has a premium feature to also block ads in apps.
If you have a newer Samsung phone there is an extension available called:
Adblock+ for Samsung Browser.
There is no need to install Chrome or Firefox. I don't think Google wants there to be any anti-ad or YouTube video downloading software for their mobile platform (ie Android Play Store) because it stifles their revenue.
Tab Saver - save currently open tabs to one shortcut (great if you're a teacher)
uBlock Origin (turned off for this site) ;-)
Ctrl+Shift+D can replace tab saver by saving all open tabs to a folder in your bookmarks. (and then open them at the same time by right clicking -> open all in tabs)
Bless your heart if you use this site WITHOUT any content blockers.
The Camelizer > Keepa anyday though
Camelizer was removed from the Chrome store, though
It's still in my Chrome Web Store. Maybe it's country specific? I'm in the UK.
Check again. The version now available in the Chrome store is just a bookmark that brings up a new tab to their website. Found that out the other day when I tried to install it on my work computer, where I don't sync my Chrome extensions. Nowhere near as good.
Bummer. Glad I already had it installed then!
The one and only for me: AdBlock +...
Posted with the Nexus 6, Nexus 5, or Surface Pro 3
