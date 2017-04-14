What are the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy J7?

Samsung's annual flagships steal all the attention, but their mid-range phones like the Galaxy J7 are surprisingly solid options for significantly less coin.

If you've got yourself a Galaxy J7, you're probably going to want to keep it protected with a case, no? The compromise here is that the bigger accessory makers don't typically make cases from mid-range phones like the Galaxy J7, however, that doesn't mean there aren't quality cases available. Better yet, all the cases we've featured here are under $10!

TJS Hybrid Carbon Fiber Slim Fit Case

If you're looking for rugged protection for your Galaxy J7, this two-piece case should fit the bill. The first layer of protection is a flexible TPU sleeve that includes shock-absorbing patterns on the inside, offers grip around the sides, and provides ample protection for the camera on the front. Around the front, a raised lip ensures your phone's screen is protected when you lay your phone face down on a surface. It also ships with a tempered glass screen protector which is a nice bonus.

The most arresting feature of this stylish and protective case is the carbon fiber pattern on the backside. Of course, this is just one of the styles available through Amazon if you're looking for a more flashy case.

See at Amazon

LK Ultra Slim Clear Case

If you're looking for a slim, clear case for your phone, LK has you covered. This case barely adds any bulk to your phone while keeping it protected with tough, shock-absorbing TPU. Precise cutouts ensure you always have easy access to all the buttons, controls and ports.

This case also helps with grip, both in your hands and when you've placed your phone on a surface. If you're looking for something with a bit more color to it, you'll find four other options on Amazon — Black, Hot Pink, Mint, and Purple.

See at Amazon

LK Armor Defender Case

LK's Armor Defender case looks to deliver a tough case that feels comfortable in your hands. So what you get here is a rugged two-piece design that combines a shock resistant silicone sleeve coupled with a hard back PC bumper. The back plate features a pattern of raised bumps which will greatly help with grip.

This case includes precision cutouts for the ports, buttons, and camera on the back, so your phone's functionality is never affected. It's also available in a range of color options, from the standard black to two-color combos. You're sure to find one that fits your style.

See at Amazon

Abacus24-7 Slim Bumper Wallet Case

Looking for a premium leather look for your phone without paying a premium price? Abacus24-7 offers a very stylish case option for your Galaxy J7 that doubles as a card holder on the back. it's made with a combination of TPU and synthetic leather materials, this case offers basic protection for the back, sides and corners of your phone while also providing a raised lip around the front of your phone.

On the back, you'll find the card pocket with can accommodate up to two cards — say a credit card and your ID. This is a slim and functional way to reduce the number of items on your personal carry while also providing protection for your phone.

See at Amazon

LK Luxury PU Leather Wallet Case

If you really like the idea of keeping your phone and your wallet in one place, you should get an LK luxury wallet case for your Galaxy J7. It allows you to carries the phone, some cash, and three credit cards in one pocket.

The synthetic leather comes in four colors, from a classic black to more vibrant color options. The magnetic closure is secure and the TPU inner shell offers shock resistance, covering the edges and corners of your phone.

LK's wallet case also folds into a sturdy kickstand for hands-free operating. You'll still have access to all the buttons and ports, including your camera, without removing your phone.

See at Amazon