Looking for an awesome case or sleeve for your Pixel C? We can help.

Google's Pixel C is a versatile and powerful tablet with a large, amazing display. And as such, you'll want to protect your investment by slipping it into some kind of case or sleeve. Here are the ones we like.

IVSO Ultra-Slim Pixel C Case

If you're looking for a case for your Pixel C backed by a lifetime warranty, the IVSO Ultra-Slim case may be for you.

Made with a synthetic leather exterior and a soft microfiber interior, this case is perfect for protecting your Pixel C from scratches, dust, and light drops.

It's also slim and lightweight — it won't bulk up your device — and it comes in five colors: black, blue, green, red, and white. You're sure to find one that you like.

Its magnetic closure is easy to open and close and keeps your tablet securely in place. It also has a stand so that you can prop it up to watch videos or, if you purchased the keyboard, type in comfort.

Pixel C Folio Keyboard

OK, this technically isn't a case. It's a keyboard. OK, it's a keyboard case. It's a keyboard case that can protect your Pixel C while not in use. The case itself is made of full-grain leather. And while it's closed, the keyboard will charge itself, so you don't have to worry about it ever dying on you.

If you're also interested in getting a keyboard for your tablet, the Pixel C Folio Keyboard provides a good value.

Vostrostone KuGi Pixel C Case

Vostrostone's KuGi Pixel C Case is as protective as it is nice to look at.

It's made with a synthetic leather exterior and a microfiber interior, so that your Pixel C is protected from scratches inside and out. Additionally, it comes in five colors — black, blue, green, red, and white — pick the one that you like best.

The front cover folds in an Origami style so that it can double as a stand. Be aware, however, that the Pixel C keyboard will not fit in this case together with the Pixel C itself.

If you don't use the Pixel C keyboard and you want an attractive, yet protective case, the KuGi Pixel C case may be for you.

Waterfield Designs Pixel C Sleeve Case

There are no cases for tech quite as beautiful and well-made as those by Waterfield Designs. Its iteration for the Pixel C is no exception.

Protecting your Pixel C from drops, dust, and scratches, this case is composed of neoprene padding sheathed in either ballistic nylon with perforated nylon trim or tan waxed canvas with grizzly leather trim. It can be used alone as a sleeve or placed inside another bag.

It comes with either a simple or a suspension strap and can be worn vertically or horizontally — the choice is yours.

In addition, it features an angled back pocket where you can store papers, pens, or even your phone.

If you're looking for an attractive, well-made case for your Pixel C, you can't go wrong with this one.

ProCase Google Pixel C Sleeve Case

Available in black, brown, and red, the ProCase Pixel C Sleeve is made of a synthetic leather outer and a microfiber interior. It's slim and lightweight, yet offers good protection from scratches and dust.

Fitted with a magnetic closure, you won't have to fumble around trying to open or close it, yet your tablet will remain safely inside once it's locked in. There's also an opening for the charging port, so you don't have to take your Pixel C out to charge it.

It has a back pocket, too, for storing other things, such as paper, business cards, or other tech. More importantly, it has enough space inside to fit the Pixel C Keyboard.

If you're looking for a cheaper, elegant option for protecting your Pixel C and accessories, look no further than ProCase.

