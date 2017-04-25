The Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 stands out in a sea of black and silver phones. Make sure to show it off even when using a case!

If you bought the Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 or S8+, you're faced with an all-too-familiar dilemma — do you forgo a case and risk damaging your brand new phone, or do you buy a case and cover the unique beauty of your phone?

Fortunately, you have several options to protect your phone without covering up the cool gray look of your phone. Didn't get the Orchid Gray model and regret it? One of these cases might be a good compromise. Get the peace of mind you need while showing off that flashy Orchid Gray with one of these cases!

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen's Thin Fit cases are designed for those who really don't want a case that adds bulk to their pocket carry. This case is designed to ensure an exact fit that mostly offers protection for the back, including the main camera.

It's a lightweight case that leaves the ports and buttons exposed for quick accessibility, but most importantly, it's available in Orchid Gray! You get basic protection against drops, scuffs, and scratches, while maintaining your phone's original look fairly well. It's also compatible with a screen protector and is available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Caseology Elite Armor

The Elite Armor case from Caseology offers rugged protection for your new phone that combines a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve with a hard PC cover on the back that's available to match your Orchid Gray phone.

This is a sleek option for those looking for a heavy duty case to match your phone's color. Raised bezels around the main camera and screen keep them protected from scratches. There are ample cutouts around the ports, along with covers over the buttons that don't affect their responsiveness.

Available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, if you're looking for a rugged case to match your phone, this is your best bet.





Samsung S-View case with kickstand

The first of several Samsung cases on this list, the S-View is a very stylish and functional case option for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Available in Orchid Gray, this case features a translucent matte cover for protecting your screen, which also doubles as an adjustable stand for watching videos in landscape with the S8's 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

You're still able to interact with your screen with the cover in place, allowing you to swipe to control calls, music and more without having to unlock your phone.

One of the subtle benefits of buying a case from Samsung can be found on the back. A common gripe about the Galaxy S8 is the placement of the fingerprint scanner next to the camera. While most cases offer a bigger cutout that includes both the camera and the fingerprint scanner, Samsung has decided to give the fingerprint scanner a cutout of its own, which will make a world of difference when you're blindly trying to find it with your finger.

Available on Amazon for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid case

If you'd rather see your actual phone through your case, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid clear case is a great option that will keep your phone protected while remaining crystal clear.

It's a very slim design that combines a TPU bumper with a PC back cover to provide great drop protection without adding bulk or covering up the design of your phone. It's available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, so make sure you click the right link for your phone.





Samsung Clear Cover case

Samsung also offers an ultra-slim clear case of its own, which is tinted to match — maybe even enhance? — the Orchid Gray color of your phone. It offers reinforced protection around the vulnerable corners, with cutouts around the bottom ports, side buttons, and a specific cutout around the fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Orchid Gray option only seems to be available for the Galaxy S8, so S8+ owners will have to look elsewhere.





Samsung LED View Wallet case

Last but certainly not least we've got the Samsung LED View Wallet case. The key feature here is the programmable LED panel on the screen cover, which connects to your phone and displays notifications, incoming calls, and lets you tap or swipe to interact with your phone without opening the cover. The inside portion of the LED cover doubles as a wallet, offering a card slot.

There's a lot to like about the LED Wallet cover. It offers protection, feels good in the hand, doubles as a card holder, and is also available in Orchid Gray. It also automatically wakes your phone when you open the cover and will put it to sleep when you close it. And because it was designed in-house by Samsung, you should have no issues with fit and your phone should pop into place securely.

Samsung's LED View case is available on Amazon for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





How are you planning to protect your phone?

Which cases have you been eyeing for your Samsung Galaxy S8? Or do you think cases are a waste of money? Lets talk about it in the comments below!