What are the best cases for the OnePlus 3 and 3T?

The OnePlus 3 and the identical, newer OnePlus 3T have an all-aluminum body that looks great, but could use a little protection (and maybe some jazzing up). The ideal case will fit perfectly, keep your phone safe from your daily grind, and look fantastic. We know exactly what you're looking for.

OnePlus 3 Protective Case

The protective cases by OnePlus are more than just interchangeable backings for your OnePlus 3 or 3T; they really do offer excellent protection that wraps around the corners of the phone and keeps your hardware safe. You can only buy them directly from OnePlus.

The cases are light, thin, and don't add any unnecessary bulk or weight to your OnePlus 3 or 3T. They're available in Sandstone (the iconic look from previous generations of the OnePlus), Karbon, Black Apricot, Bamboo, and Rosewood (pictured here). All the cases are made from the actual material they're named for, as well as PC or kevlar for additional strength and durability.

For a case that's got a unique look and feel and is crafted exclusively for the OnePlus 3 series, the Protective Case in all its variations is the one for you.

See at OnePlus





OtterBox case

OtterBox, the go-to name in phone protection and style, is available for the OnePlus 3 or 3T exclusively via the OnePlus website. The hard outer layer and shock-absorbing inner layer of silicone keep your phone just like new, no matter what your day throws your way.

The newer versions of OtterBox cases are slimmer and lighter, so you won't have significant size and weight added to your OnePlus 3 device. The textured back surface and sides make for secure handling, and the cases come in Saharan White, Dark Matter, and Cardinal Red (pictured here).

For trusted protection of your OnePlus 3 from a brand that's made its name synonymous with durability and damage protection, check out the OtterBox case.

See at OnePlus





OnePlus 3 Flip Covers

Offering style and protection in one great-looking case, the OnePlus 3 flip covers are made of soft, supple PU leather that's made to last. There's even room for a credit card or even a few folded bills on the inside of the front cover.

The flip cover will automatically put your display to sleep when you close it, which is great for battery conservation. The slim design won't take up loads of space, and the front cover protects your screen. The color selection is simple, elegant, and a perfect complement to your OnePlus 3; choose from black, gray, or the sand tone pictured here.

If you want the look of a wallet case without unnecessary bulk or compartments, pick up one of the Flip Covers made just for your OnePlus 3 or 3T.

See at OnePlus





Tudia Ultra Slim LITE case

Cases from Tudia are building a strong following, and there's good reason for that: its cases for the OnePlus 3 series have a snug, secure fit and the soft, flexible shell offers just that little extra bit of grip you need to have on your phone.

The TPU case fits well over a screen protector, like the one included with your OnePlus 3 device, and it also features raised edges to keep the screen away from hard surfaces like desks or tables. You'll have access to every button and port, thanks to the precise covers and cutouts, so charge away or plug in your headphones without fidgeting with an ill-fitting cover.

Take your pick from cases in black, vibrant teal, or the clear case (pictured here) to show off the original aluminum hardware of the OnePlus 3 or 3T.

See at Amazon

Orzly Grip-Pro case

An alternative to the OtterBox style and price comes from Orzly in the form of the Grip-Pro case for the OnePlus 3 or 3T, which offers a two-year warranty and is becoming a popular choice for many people.

The shock-proof internal skin and hard, rubberized exterior protect against bumps and drops, and it maintains a slim profile with cutouts for speakers, buttons, as well as a raised edge around the camera to keep the lens safe.

Grab one (or two, 'cause you can never have too many colors to choose from) in black, blue, pink, silver, or the red version pictured here.

See at Amazon

Love Ying Soft Skin case

For one of the slimmest case profiles you can get, check out the Soft Skin from Love Ying. Minimal bulk, minimal extra weight, and a great fit for your OnePlus 3 series device.

The flexible TPU offers excellent shock and bump protection in spite of its minimalist design. A little bit of extra material around the screen edges keeps it up and away from surfaces, which is helpful if you're someone who's in the habit of placing your OnePlus 3 face-down.

Get your Love Ying Soft Skin case in mint, pink, purple, or the clear version pictured here.

See at Amazon

Tudia Slim-Fit Heavy Duty

As the name suggests, Tudia's Slim-Fit Heavy Duty is slightly more robust than the Ultra-Thin Lite, bundling an inner TPU wrapper with a stylish polycarbonate shell in one of four colors. Tudia has built up a very good reputation for a reason: its cases are well-made and exact, with precise cutouts for ports while adhering to the proper design of the phone.

See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen has built up a well-regarded reputation for its cases of decent quality and low prices, and the Rugged Armor for the OnePlus 3 is the perfect combination of that worldview.

The Ruggor Armor is a single-layer TPU case with a raised lip to prevent screen impact damage and reinforced corners, along with a spiderweb interior pattern to ensure the phone is snug. It allows for access to all the buttons and ports, and doesn't add much thickness, but the best part about the Rugged Armor is how great it looks on the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

See at Amazon

A case for everyone

Are you using one of our favorite cases for your OnePlus 3 or 3T? Tell us how you like it in the comments below!