What are the best cases available for the Moto G5 Plus?

Motorola's latest budget phone, the Moto G5 Plus, is shaping up to be quite the follow up to the Moto G4 Plus.

If you've picked one up or are considering getting one, you should also pick up a case to keep it in tip-top condition. Most of the premium accessory brands haven't released anything for the Moto G5 Plus yet. Fortunately, there's no shortage of affordable cases available. Here's your best options so far.

Incipio NGP case

If you're looking for a lightweight rugged case, Incipio's NGP case is the right voice for you.

Featuring a textured back and bumper to ensure you maintain a solid grip, this one-piece polymer case is designed with enhanced drop protection — you'll notice the honeycombed interior which helps to disperse the shock when your phone inevitably hits a table or floor.

Precise cutouts means you'll have full access to the charging port and headphone jack as well as the volume and power button on the side.

Choose between black and berry pink and keep your Moto G5 Plus protected!

See at Incipio

LK Wallet case

If you like the idea of keeping your phone and your wallet in one place, you should get an LK luxury wallet case for your Moto G5 Plus. It allows you to carries the phone, some cash, and three credit cards in one pocket.

The synthetic leather comes in four colors, from a classic black to more vibrant color options. The magnetic closure is secure and the TPU inner shell offers shock resistance, covering the edges and corners of your phone.

LK's wallet case also folds into a sturdy kickstand for hands-free operating. You'll still have access to all the buttons and ports, including your camera, without removing your phone.

See at Amazon

Tudia Ultra Slim case

Tudio's Ultra Slim case for the Moto G5 Plus is a very stylish option for protecting your phone. it features stylish carbon fiber designs at the top and the bottom of the backplate, which both looks great and helps with grip.

Made with high quality TPU, this sleek case won't add much bulk to your phone, while the raised edge around the screen help keep your phone protected when it's face down on a surface. It's available in three color options: black, grey and navy blue.

For a really stylish and slim option for protecting your Moto G5 Plus, the Tudia Ultra Slim case can't be beat!

See at Amazon

SPARIN Crystal Clear case (Two-pack)

The Moto G5 Plus is a big step up in design from the Moto G4, so chances are you'll want to show it off a bit with a clear case.

SPARIN's clear case is your best bet. Made from crystal clear TPU, you'll barely be able to tell that the case is there — but you'll be really happy it is. It offers full protection for the back panel, edges, and corner of your Moto G5 Plus without adding unnecessary bulk. There are precision cutouts for the speaker, camera and other ports, ensuring that your able to use your phone without any obstruction.

Best of all, you get two cases for the price of one, so you can swap em out day to day or simply always have a back up on hand which is nice.

See at Amazon

Which case will you pick?

We want to know which cases work best for you, so let us know in the comments below!