What are the best cases you can buy today for the Moto G4 Play?

The Moto G4 Play is one of the best smartphone deals you can find today, and if you're aching to equip it with some stylish protection, here are a few worthy considerations.

Cimo Premium Slim Fit Protective Cover

The Cimo Premium Slim Fit Protective Cover is your run-of-the-mill silicone case. It's extremely affordable, ships quickly with Amazon Prime, and protects the Moto G4 Play from all sides. All of the ports and buttons are protected, too, and Cimo's cases feature raised bezels to protect the screen and the protruding rear-facing camera from touching any undesirable surface. You can also double up and purchase a screen protector for extra protection.

If you're looking for a quick solution for protecting your spankin' new Moto G4 Play, the Cimo's protective cover is readily available in a variety of styles.

Innovaa Elite Hybrid Series Case

Just as soldiers need to equip themselves with armor before heading into battle, so does the smartphone that we carry need a protective coat from everyday perils.

The Innovaa Elite Hybrid Series Case is specially equipped for protecting the Moto G4 Play. Its "hybrid" moniker comes from the fact that this case features two parts: a polycarbonate shell and a silicon lining that helps absorb the impact from any drops. The Moto G4 Play is all plastic, so it should be fine regardless, but for the price of this case, a little extra cushioning can't hurt. The Innovaa case also features a brushed metal backing, which should add a bit more posh to the otherwise bland G4 Play.

The Innovaa Elite Hybrid Series case comes in six different colors, including Rose Gold and Teal. It also comes with a screen protector so that your G4 Play's display remains scratch free.

CoverON Hard Slim Hybrid Kickstand Phone Cover

Its name might be exhaustively long, but this $10 hard shell smartphone case can help ruggedized the Moto G4 Play. The case comes in two parts: a hard polycarbonate backside, and a snug, form-fitting inner layer that goes on top. The two parts then snap together around the G4 Play to protect it from the occasional drop. As an added bonus, there's also a kickstand so you can prop up the Moto G4 Play and watch videos on its 5-inch display.

The CoverON Hard Slim Hybrid Kickstand Phone Cover is available in five color combinations on Amazon Prime. It also comes with a 90-day manufacturer warranty.

BELK Retro Vintage Leather Wallet Case

Ladies and gentlemen, you don't have to cover up your Moto G4 Play in a plain old polymer casing. Instead, you can choose to outfit it in a stylish, pleather wallet case.

Belk's retro vintage leather wallet case holds your Moto G4 Play and features two card slots and an inside pocket for your cash. There's also an earphone cutout so that you can have telephone convos without opening up the wallet case and exposing your cards to the outside world. There are cutouts on either side for the G4 Play's power button and volume rocker, and a magnetic latch keeps everything tightly knit. And if you're in the mood to watch a movie on your train ride home, Belk's faux leather wallet features a film stand mode so that you can easily prop up the device.

Belk's Retro Vintage Leather Wallet Case is available in six different colors.

Moze Moto G4 Play Wallet Case

Here's another wallet option if you're looking for something a little more colorful and a bit more feminine. The Moze Moto G4 Play wallet case comes with four card slots, including one that's exposed, and a pocket for your cash and receipts. All of this is tightly held together by a magnetic flap, which also converts into a kickstand. There's also an optional wrist strap, as well as a cutout for the G4 Play's 8-megapixel rear-facing camera.

The Moze Moto G4 Play Wallet Case comes in four colors.

State your case

Are you using one of our recommended cases for your Moto G4 Play?? Tell us how you like it. Or, if you're aching to tell us about another case you've found outstanding, shout it out in the comments below!