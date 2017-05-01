That might be a bit dramatic, and you might have even gone with the black Galaxy S8 or S8+ because you didn't care about the color. Either way, check out these awesome cases that pair perfectly with your ebony phone.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Right off the bat, the main reason you buy a case is protection for your Galaxy S8 or S8+, right? If you're looking for solid protection without a lot of bulk or extra weight, then check out Spigen's Rugged Armor in black. The black is deep enough to almost match the midnight black of your Galaxy S8 or S8+, and the exact fit means all ports are readily accessible, and the camera can snap away unfettered.

Made of a strong, fingerprint-resistant TPU, this case absorbs impact, and the TPU's texture ensures a steady grip. Spigen's "Air Cushion Technology" in each corner helps to alleviate impact on the most vulnerable spots on your phone.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Trianium Clarium

If you chose midnight black for its deep space-level beauty, then you might want to go with a clear case, so that you can protect and enjoy the look of the phone itself. The Trianium Clarium is inexpensive (about $8), and its clear TPU bumper and hard polycarbonate protect your Galaxy S8 or S8+ against scratches, bumps, and drops. TPU around the edges allows you to keep a firm hold on your phone, and though the buttons are covered, tactile response is present and satisfying.

The TPU bumper comes in clear, black, and turquoise.

Available for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Caseology Parallax

I love Caseology cases. They fit well, they come in cool patterns, and they've saved my phones from certain death on more than one occasion. The Parallax Series has a cool geometric pattern on its TPU back, and the TPU/polycarbonate border makes for optimal shock absorption, an excellent grip (thanks to textured TPU), and a solid in-hand feel.

Each corner is cushioned, because even a slight smack on a corner can create the spiderweb of death for both the front and back of your Galaxy S8 or S8+. The best part is that these cases are a deep matte black that compliments midnight black gorgeously.

Caseology Parallax is available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is another dynamite clear case that features a hard, clear polycarbonate back and a TPU bumper that comes in clear, blue, pink, matte black, and midnight black to match your midnight black Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Ports are precisely cut out, there's a raised bezel on the front and around the camera to protect your screen and camera, respectively, and each corner feature Spigen's "Air Cushion Technology", so you're protected all the way around.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and S8+.





Anything from Society 6

Like I mentioned in the introduction, you might have gone with the midnight black Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus because you really don't care about the color. Or maybe that's all your carrier had in stock. Either way, you get to make your statement with your case, and why not go with something artsy, cartoony, or outlandish to let everyone know that this is your phone?

I recommend checking out Society 6's selection. Each case is the same model, but Society 6 has tons of prints to choose from, covering everything from comic books to fine art to animals to funny sayings — you want it, you can probably get it on Society 6. The cool part is that most of the designs you see are created by independent artists, so you'll find some pretty unique stuff.

If you're looking to add some oomph or pizzazz to your midnight black Galaxy S8, then definitely check out Society 6.

Unfortunately, Society 6 only has cases for the Galaxy S8 right now, but I'd expect to see something for the S8+ pop up sooner or later.





What do you have?

Are you using a case with your Galaxy S8 or are you going to when you get one? Let us know which case you want for your midnight black Galaxy S8 in the comments below!