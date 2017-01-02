What are the best cases for the LG V20?

Life is full of unfortunate surprises, which is why you want to be prepared in case you drop your sparkling clean LG V20 onto the ground. Protect your new smartphone with one of these affordable insurance plans.

Otterbox Defender Series

Your smartphone use may not be harsh enough to warrant the double-duty protection offered by the Otterbox Defender Series. But like my second-grade teacher used to say: You're better off safe than sorry.

Since the V20 is positioned as the kind of smartphone you want to take with you to document a trip or a family reunion, you might as well consider this triple-layer, drop-proof case. The Defender Series features a built-in screen protector to keep the V20's display crystal clear, and there are port covers to block out dirt, dust, and lint from getting into the headphone jack and charging port. There's also a holster that doubles as a kickstand.

The Otterbox Defender for the LG V20 is only available in black.

Incipio Dualpro

Whether you're looking for a plain black case or a bright pink one, Incipio is worth considering for its veteran case-making status. The DualPro Case for the V20 features an impact resistant plastic frame on top of a shock absorbing rubber sleeve. You can choose it in four colors, all of which will keep your shiny new smartphone protected while you're out making mobile movies.

The Incipio Dualpro is available in black, champagne, rose gold, and pink.

Ringke Defensive Case

If the Otterbox is just too much protection for you, the considerably more affordable Ringke Defensive Case will do just fine. The case is made of durable plastic material and features a textured look that adds a bit of James Bond-style personality to the V20. That textured pattern helps provide a but of grip to the phone's chassis, too.

The Ringke Defensive Case is available in black, blue, and gray.

Tridea Power Guard Leather Bumper

Class up your LG V20 with the Tridea leather case. Though it's not real leather, the inside is lined by a carbon fiber frame to help the V20 against impact. There's also a recessed card slot on the inside which works for attaching a metal plate for a magnetic mound or placing a transit card for tapping at the turnstiles.

The Tridea Power Guard Bumper is available in carbon black, too.

