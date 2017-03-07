What are the best cases for the LG G6?

If you're planning to pick up the brand new LG G6 when it launches early next month, you'll want to keep it protected with a good case. With a wide selection of cases available, you can find the perfect case for your new phone before you even have it in your hands.

Here's our breakdown of some of the best cases you can find for the LG G6.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor cases are always a great option, offering good protection without adding too much bulk to your phone. It features a premium look with carbon fiber textures on the back, clear cutouts for your ports, camera and fingerprint scanner, as well as all the protective features that Spigen is known for — spiderweb shock absorption on the interior of the case along with Air Cushion Technology in all the corners.

For a case that offers great protection along with a sleek and stylish appearance, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor case for your LG G6.

See at Amazon

Ringke Air Prism

Ringke is known for making some some stylish cases, and this Air Prism is no exception. This one-piece case is made from soft TPU and will provide a perfect fit for your LG G6.

The first thing that you'll notice with this case, however, is the modern geometric texture pattern on the back. Besides looking really cool and offering drop protection, it adds a bunch of great textures to help you maintain a solid grip on your brand new phone. It's available in three color options — black, rose gold, and clear — so pick the perfect style for you.

See at Amazon

SUPCASE Rugged Holster Case

If you're the klutzy type who's constantly dropping your phone, you want this rugged case from SUPCASE. This is a two-piece case that features a front plate with a built-in screen protector that, along with the LG G6's waterproofing, will pretty much keep your phone in pristine condition. It features multi-layered protection that combines TPU and polycarbonate materials to create a shock absorbing core and impact resistant bumper.

It also comes with a belt clip holster that swivels 360-degrees, making it a great accessory for anyone who's constantly on the go throughout the day and needs quick access to their phone at all times.

See at Amazon

Trianium Clarium Series Case

The thing about having a new phone is that you want to show it off, right? But not at the expense of leaving it open to damage. That's where a great clear case come in.

Trianium's Clarium Series cases are sleek and minimalist, so if those are important features in a case for you, you'll definitely want to check it out. Your phone will get all around protection from this slim case that also perfectly preserves the look of your LG G6.

See at Amazon





Spigen Thin Fit

If you absolutely hate the idea of using a case because of the added bulk, perhaps you should consider Thin Fit case from Spigen. While it won't offer as much drop protection as the other cases on this list, it will prevent your phones from being scuffed or scratched while in your pocket.

All your ports and side buttons are left wide open, and the case is thin enough to let NFC and wireless charging pass through without issue. Again, if you're looking for a case that offers sound protection, your best to look at other options. But if you're looking for a slim and lightweight case to offer the most basic protection from nicks and scratches, this is your best bet.

See at Amazon





LK Wallet case

Wallet cases are a great option for protecting your phone — as long as you're able to justify the added bulk for the extra convenience of having your phone, cash, cards and ID all in one place.

This wallet case from LK has been perfectly designed for the LG G6, and offers full protection in all four corners via the TPU inner shell along with the protection from the leather exterior You're able to fit three cards along the inside of the front cover, along with a pocket for folded bills. There's ample cutouts for the headphone jack, charging port and fingerprint scanner, and the case also folds up to create a kickstand for your phone for hands-free viewing.

For a classy and versatile case, look no further than this leather wallet case.

See at Amazon