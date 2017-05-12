What are the best cases you can buy today for the Honor 8?

The Honor 8, as made by Huawei, is one of the most attractive budget smartphones available right now. Take care of it by housing it in one of these recommended cases.

We'll keep updating this page as more cases become available. In the meantime, we've got some great suggestions to outfit your unlocked Honor 8.

Huawei Honor 8 Case

Sometimes, the best case for your new smartphone is the official one. Huawei's clear Honor 8 case is the easiest choice if all you're looking for is simple protection.

This official Honor 8 case is made out of see-through TPU plastic so that the color and design of your smartphone shines through. Best of all, this case is only ten bucks and it's available on Amazon Prime.

Terrapin Floral Card Case

Ladies, if you're into floral patterns, you might find the Terrapin case wallet to be a particularly attractive choice for your Honor 8. It's made of faux red leather and it has a frilly flower pattern made of cotton on the inside.

There are also three slots for your credit cards, as well as a larger pocket for your cash. And if you like to carry the wallet case solo, there's an optional wrist strap that comes with the case.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Looking for something stylish, slim, and functional? The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is an affordable choice for keeping your Honor 8 protected from the elements. This flexible case features tactile button coverings and solid shock absorption. It also offers a raised lip, so you can lay the phone facing down without its display touching the ground.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is only available in black.

Sparin Scratch Resistant Corner Protection Case

Unfortunately, there aren't any Otterbox cases available for the Honor 8. But if you're looking for something to protect against hard drops, the affordable Sparin Scratch Resistant Corner Protection Case could help. It offers full protection for the back panel, edges, and corners, not to mention it's see through so you can show off the chic chassis of the Honor 8.

The Sparin corner protection case comes pack of two, so you can have a backup at the ready.

MoKo Universal Waterproof Case

Just because you didn't buy the latest water resistant flagship doesn't mean that you can't take the smartphone you currently have into the water.

Grab a universal waterproof case from MoKo for your Honor 8 so that you can take it out on a paddleboard with nary a worry. These water resistant pouches let you use your phone regardless of water splashing everywhere. This affordable pouch is a guarantee against the elements of the beach, though you should avoid dunk the Honor 8 in its entirety.

This post was originally published in October 2016. It was recently updated May 2017 with new information and updated links.