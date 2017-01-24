Even cheap smartphones deserve protection.

You may have dropped only a few Benjamins on the Honor 6X, but that doesn't mean you have to throw it around and scratch it up! Before you hit the purchase button on Amazon, here are a few cases to consider placing in your shopping cart to protect your new purchase.

OMOTON Dual-Layer Case

The first thing you want to do with the Honor 6X after you take it out of its box is place it inside a protective case. Be sure to add this one to your cart if you plan to purchase the budget device. The OMOTON Honor 6X case is the bare minimum in terms of style and functionality, but it's affordable enough that you'd be a fool not to buy one to protect your new purchase. It also comes in a very attractive rose gold color, which pairs particularly nicely with the gold Honor 6X.

TUDIA Slim-Fit Heavy Duty Rugged Case

This is another one of those Really Cheap Cases that's actually really effective. The TUDIA heavy duty case features a polycarbonate outer layer in addition to a rubberized gel skin that protects the device from major impact. The layers of the case have been molded together so that all you have to do to install it on the Honor 6X is snap it on.

The case is available in four different colors, including black, mint, and rose gold.

Wellci Ultra Slim Folio Flip Cover

It's slim pickings for cases for the Honor 6X for its U.S. launch, but this off-brand case should suffice until more come down the pipeline.

The Wellci Ultra Slim Folio Cover case does not snap on, nor does it boast the ultimate in protective covering. It is merely a folio case, made to shield both the Honor 6X's aluminum backside and its 1080p display, while doing so stylishly. There is a cutout on the back of the case to make room for the fingerprint scanner and rear-facing camera sensor and the case also folds so that you can easily prop it up to watch a video.

As is the norm with some Amazon listings, this particular one features the option to purchase several others cases that are not the wallet case. Do ensure that you've chosen the right option before purchasing!

We'll be adding more cases here as they become available.

Do you have a different option?

Are you using a case that we didn't mention? Love it? Hate it? Let us know in the comments below!