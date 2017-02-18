What are the best cases for the Honor 5X?
Updated February 2017: These cases are still our top picks to use with your Honor 5X.
Whether you're looking for a simple, clear case or something a little flashier, the right case for your Honor 5X is out there. We went ahead and did the digging for you to find the best of the best cases you can get.
- Lwang Nillkin Sparkle leather smart view window
- DWay Armor Design with stand
- TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte Arch case
- Spigen Liquid Crystal Ultra-Thin case
- Lwang Slim Fit Hybrid case
- LK shock absorption hybrid case
Lwang Nillkin Sparkle leather smart view window
The Nillkin Sparkle case from Lwang comes in four colors, from the deep and subtle to the outstanding and vibrant. The hard plastic backing protects your phone while the leather flip cover protects your screen and gives you a little window into your notifications.
The clamshell design looks stylish and original. You get all-around protection for your Honor 5X with a finished, formal look that is suitable for work and play.
If you want the wallet look without any extra bulk, the Nillkin Sparkle case from Lwang is what you're looking for.
DWay Armor Design with stand
If you're the kind that's a little hard on your Honor 5X, your case needs to take extra care for you. The DWay Armor Design offers protection in six color varieties.
The dual-layer case will cradle your phone in spite of drops and bumps. The textured back and soft side bumpers give your Honor 5X a more rugged feel and look. If that's not enough, there's a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.
For a sturdier look and feel that will keep your Honor 5X extra safe, the DWay Armor Design is a solid choice.
TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte Arch case
Not the flashy type? The case for your Honor 5X doesn't have to be an attention grabber. The four subtle colors of the TUDIA Ultra Slim case complement your phone without drawing attention to the device.
The TPU rubberized silicone case is soft, durable, and protective. Raised edges protect the screen from unfortunate encounters with hard surfaces, and the case gives you full access to all the phone's buttons and functions.
For a classic look that's a perfect match for the Honor 5X, get your hands on the TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte Arch case.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Ultra-Thin case
You're not stuck with only colorful cases to choose from; a clear case will show off the original hardware that makes the Honor 5X look so good. We like the Liquid Crystal case from Spigen.
The clear TPU case won't discolor over time, and you won't have to worry about smudges of fingerprints, either. A raised lip around the screen and camera cutout keep both sensitive areas protected from bumps, and the covered buttons keep their full functionality.
If you want to show off your Honor 5X the way it was intended to be seen, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Ultra-Thin case should be yours, all yours.
Lwang Slim Fit Hybrid case
Simple and straightforward, the second Lwang case on our list is the Slim Fit Hybrid, and its three color variations and reasonable price mean you could get one for each mood or outfit. Just sayin'.
The hard PC and flexible TPU combination add a nice grip to the slender Honor 5X, and the textured back surface prevents your phone from slipping off of smooth surfaces. There are precise cutouts for all the ports, buttons, and, of course, the camera lens.
Bonus feature: there are built-in air cushions in all four corners for a little extra drop protection. Sounds like a great deal to us.
LK shock absorption hybrid case
Let's say you like the look of Otterbox cases and you've been looking for that style to fit your Honor 5X. Look no further; we found a great plastic and silicone combination with the LK shock absorption hybrid case.
The soft bumper and anti-slip finish make it easy to keep a handle on your phone. The case is easy to snap on and off, and it's a snug fit. It's lightweight and gives you access to all the ports and buttons on your Honor 5X.
The six color combinations stand out and make your Honor 5X easy to find, and it's easy to see why the LK shock absorption hybrid case makes our list.
Just in case
Which case are you using for your Honor 5X? Tell us all about it in the comments below, and give a shout if your case made our list!
Honor 5X
- Current OS version: Android 5.1
- Current security: January 2016 (More info)
Reader comments
Best Cases for Honor 5X
I'm rocking the Spigen Carbon Fiber Black on Black!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Same here :)
Yea dude same
Posted via the beautiful honor 5x with Android m ui theme
I like having my phone naked. Since the 5X is aluminium and likely to get scratches very easy, I got a $5 bucks ultra slim soft clear TPU case on eBay. Best decision I made. My 5X still looks very sexi.
Posted via the Android Central App on Moto G3 16/2 on $35 Cricket wireless plan.
Cases....meh.... I have pouch type thingy to carry my phones when I'm out, but cases take away the feel
Posted via the Android Central App
The spigen rugged armor case is the way to go saved this thing from a drop from my roof on to the concrete patio (I was working on my roof)
Posted via the beautiful honor 5x with Android m ui theme
Honor 5X looks best without a case, but I have purchased a transparent one to show off its looks.
I like the Tektide Invisible Armor: http://forums.androidcentral.com/showthread.php?t=694144
Posted via the Android Central App on the Moto X Pure Edition
I've been VERY happy with the Poetic Affinity series. It's attractive, rugged, AND the construction lent very well to drilling holes in the back (the black part) to adapt it to a lanyard. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DIDMLXO?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascs...
Also, the "Current OS" is no longer 5.1, it's 6.0.1.
I have to say that I've stopped using cases, including for my Honor 5X. I typically install a cheap glass screen protector so I don't feel bad about laying the phone face-down, but I'd rather just be a little more careful and enjoy the phone the way it was designed, rather than deal with the extra bulk. Especially for larger devices (like the 5.5" Honor 5X), it makes a huge difference if you carry it around in your pocket all day.
For smaller and/or more expensive devices, I could be swayed back to TPU, but for now, I'm enjoying the ability to use a phone that actually looks and feels the way it was intended to.