What are the best cases for the Honor 5X?

Whether you're looking for a simple, clear case or something a little flashier, the right case for your Honor 5X is out there. We went ahead and did the digging for you to find the best of the best cases you can get.

Lwang Nillkin Sparkle leather smart view window

The Nillkin Sparkle case from Lwang comes in four colors, from the deep and subtle to the outstanding and vibrant. The hard plastic backing protects your phone while the leather flip cover protects your screen and gives you a little window into your notifications.

The clamshell design looks stylish and original. You get all-around protection for your Honor 5X with a finished, formal look that is suitable for work and play.

If you want the wallet look without any extra bulk, the Nillkin Sparkle case from Lwang is what you're looking for.

DWay Armor Design with stand

If you're the kind that's a little hard on your Honor 5X, your case needs to take extra care for you. The DWay Armor Design offers protection in six color varieties.

The dual-layer case will cradle your phone in spite of drops and bumps. The textured back and soft side bumpers give your Honor 5X a more rugged feel and look. If that's not enough, there's a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.

For a sturdier look and feel that will keep your Honor 5X extra safe, the DWay Armor Design is a solid choice.

TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte Arch case

Not the flashy type? The case for your Honor 5X doesn't have to be an attention grabber. The four subtle colors of the TUDIA Ultra Slim case complement your phone without drawing attention to the device.

The TPU rubberized silicone case is soft, durable, and protective. Raised edges protect the screen from unfortunate encounters with hard surfaces, and the case gives you full access to all the phone's buttons and functions.

For a classic look that's a perfect match for the Honor 5X, get your hands on the TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte Arch case.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Ultra-Thin case

You're not stuck with only colorful cases to choose from; a clear case will show off the original hardware that makes the Honor 5X look so good. We like the Liquid Crystal case from Spigen.

The clear TPU case won't discolor over time, and you won't have to worry about smudges of fingerprints, either. A raised lip around the screen and camera cutout keep both sensitive areas protected from bumps, and the covered buttons keep their full functionality.

If you want to show off your Honor 5X the way it was intended to be seen, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Ultra-Thin case should be yours, all yours.

Lwang Slim Fit Hybrid case

Simple and straightforward, the second Lwang case on our list is the Slim Fit Hybrid, and its three color variations and reasonable price mean you could get one for each mood or outfit. Just sayin'.

The hard PC and flexible TPU combination add a nice grip to the slender Honor 5X, and the textured back surface prevents your phone from slipping off of smooth surfaces. There are precise cutouts for all the ports, buttons, and, of course, the camera lens.

Bonus feature: there are built-in air cushions in all four corners for a little extra drop protection. Sounds like a great deal to us.

LK shock absorption hybrid case

Let's say you like the look of Otterbox cases and you've been looking for that style to fit your Honor 5X. Look no further; we found a great plastic and silicone combination with the LK shock absorption hybrid case.

The soft bumper and anti-slip finish make it easy to keep a handle on your phone. The case is easy to snap on and off, and it's a snug fit. It's lightweight and gives you access to all the ports and buttons on your Honor 5X.

The six color combinations stand out and make your Honor 5X easy to find, and it's easy to see why the LK shock absorption hybrid case makes our list.

Just in case

Which case are you using for your Honor 5X? Tell us all about it in the comments below, and give a shout if your case made our list!