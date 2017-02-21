Protect your larger Pixel with a quality case.

The Google Pixel XL is a big, beautiful phone, and if you have one, you'll definitely want to keep it protected from scuffs and daily wear and tear along with bumps and drops.

Fortunately there are a number of great case options available that, depending on the option you go with, will keep your phone safe while also adding some style and/or functionality to your device.

Google Live case

We just have to start with Google's proprietary smart cases, which are available in a plethora of different style options, depending on your tastes. You may choose from a collection of cases designed and inspired by a number of great artists, upload your own photo, or map out your favorite place in the world and design your own custom case. Each case comes paired with a live wallpaper for your Pixel XL, for a 360-degree style for your phone.

This case also includes a programmable shortcut button on the back. Connecting via NFC, you can use the added button to quickly turn on the flashlight, toggle Wi-Fi, or launch the camera or another app on your phone. Folks have had mixed results with this feature, so this should only be considered a cool perk and not the prime feature of this case if you're interested in buying.

AC's own Andrew Martonik initially had some troubles getting a Live Case shipped out for his Pixel XL, but when he finally got one for the smaller Pixel he seemed quite happy with it. If you're willing to pay a premium price for complete customization and some added functionality from the shortcut button, this case will do you right.

See at Google Store

X-Level PU Leather Luxury case

If you're sick of the look of plastic cases and want to style things up, you can't go wrong with this slim and stylish offering from X-Level. This case is made from tough polyurethane and features a snug fit with decently sized cutouts for all your ports and of course the fingerprint scanner on the back, but it's got the look and feel of leather. This not only helps protect your phone but also makes your Pixel XL a little easier to hold in your hand. It's available in three different color options: black, Dark Coffee, and a pink gold option,

Our very own Phil Nickinson got the Dark Coffee option and offered his thoughts on this leather case back in December and was quite happy with the value he got from this relatively inexpensive case:

"A couple weeks into this one and so far it's been money well-spent. The cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor aren't over-sized. There's a little bit of daylight visible from the front where the 3.5mm headphone jack sits, but that's a minor fit-and-finish thing. The case itself fits snug enough and hasn't once tried to come off."{/quote}

See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal

If you're the type that prefers to show off the actual design of your phone, then the Spigen Liquid Crystal is the clear case you want. Featuring precise cutouts and a snug fit, this minimalist case lets you see the unique design of your phone while keeping it safe from scuffs and scratches. There's a slight lip around the perimeter of the screen, which allows you to put your screen face-down on a table without worry.

The corners feature Spigen's Air Cushion Technology, which helps to absorb the impact if your phone falls on its corner — typically a disastrous scenario for any phone. Frankly, this clear case is so good at what it does, you might forget it's even there, but you'll be glad it is if anything bad happens.

See at Amazon





Lifeproof FRE

One of the biggest shortcomings that people mention regarding the Pixel and Pixel XL is the lack of water and dust-proofing. It's a feature found on a growing number of flagships and for some it might actually be a deal-breaker.

Fortunately, Lifeproof has come out with its FRE case for both the Pixel and the Pixel XL. If you're unfamiliar with Lifeproof cases, they offer complete protection from water, dust, snow, and drops of up to 6 feet. If you lead an active lifestyle and need your phone to be able to withstand anything that nature might throw your way, your choice is clear. Invest in the Lifeproof case for your Pixel XL and give your phone the best protection available.

See at Lifeproof





Spigen Rugged Armor

While this rugged case from Spigen doesn't offer the waterproofing or complete coverage of the Lifeproof case, it's a quality-built case that just looks great, featuring all the heavy duty protection you expect from a Spigen case with a sleek design. Spigen's Rugged Armor is a great option for your phone. Best of all, the design on the back of the case mimics the two-part design of the phone itself, so even though your phone will be protected by TPU, it'll still look like a Pixel in your hand.

There are carbon fiber-style accents on the back, which also improve your ability to keep a grip on your phone, and the case is affordably priced considering the premium build and quality.

See at Amazon





UAG Plasma Feather-Light Rugged case

Made from a silicone sleeve with rubber bumpers along the sides and in the corners, this UAG case for your Pixel XL is lightweight but offers heavy protection for your phone.

This is a transparent case, available clear (Ice) or tinted (Ash), and it adds some much-needed texture to the outside of your phone to help with grip. It's also thin enough so as not to interfere with NFC compatibility, so if you're using your Pixel XL with Android Pay, that won't be impeded. Keep your phone secure without adding unnecessary bulk with the UAG Plasma Feather-Light Rugged case.

See at Amazon





Caseology Body Shield case

This is another very popular case option for the Google Plxel XL — and for good reason. It blends the shock absorption of a soft TPU sleeve with the rugged design of a hard plastic shell, and wraps it up in an elegant design that really fits the aesthetic of the Pixel XL.

It features a matte black finish along the back with a panel of carbon fiber texture along the camera sensors. That means that it'll be easier to hold in your hand while still providing great protection against drops, scratches, and daily wear and tear.

See at Amazon





What are your favorite cases?

Have you tried any of the cases we've highlighted? Got one you love that didn't make the list? Let us know in the comments below!