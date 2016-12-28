Get a quality case for your Blu Advance 5.0.

The Blu Advance 5.0 is a low-budget Android sporting a 5-inch display, dual-SIM card slots and a $60 price tag. You get what you pay for with these devices, making them ideal for kids, or as a cheap phone to take on your international travels.

Whether you're handing it off to someone young, or relying on it to keep in touch with friends and family back home, you'll probably want to buy a case to keep it protected. Here's some of the best case options from the Blu Advance 5.0, ranging from thin and light to tough and leather.

Miady PU Leather Wallet Case

If you use your Blu 5.0 Advance for your international travel needs, this wallet case ought to make things that much easier. With four slots for cards or IDs, a pocket for storing cash, and kickstand functionality for media watching, this is one functional case.

Featuring polyurethane leather for a stylish look, this is a great case for keeping your phone and cash all in one handy place.

BNY-WIRELESS Transparent TPU Rubber Gel Thin Case

If you're a sucker for thin cases, this TPU case is your best bet for the Blu 5.0 Advance. It has precise cutouts for the charging port and headphone jack up top and the speaker on the back panel. And because it's TPU, it'll add some extra grip to the phone.

We'll clear up one thing here though — when they say "transparent," they mean to say "not quite fully opaque." The black case, for instance, is pretty much solid black.

Tough Hybrid Armor Shock Resistant Case

The Tough Hybrid Armor case is for someone looking for a more rugged option, especially if you're handing the phone off to a younger person as their first phone. This case offers full protection for the back and sides of the phone, with a lip around the front display to help cut down on scratches and scuffs. There are precise cutouts for the charging port, headphone jack, and speaker.

You can get this case in your choice of color, with some options featuring a card slot on the back, or a kickstand.

KuGi Ultra-Thin PU Leather Case

This folio case features a smart, leather look that wraps around to protect most of the front screen. There's a window that will let you spy in to see notifications or widgets, and there's precise cutouts for the front camera, along with the ones you'd expect for the charging port, headphone jack and speaker on the back.

This case also conveniently folds up to act as a kickstand for media viewing and is available in five colors.

