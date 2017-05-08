What's the best case for the Arctic Silver Galaxy S8?

Oooh, shiny. The Arctic Silver Galaxy S8 and S8+ are phones of restrained beauty. The silver isn't as in-your-face as the silver Galaxy S7 edge, but it's still a lot more vibrant than Orchid Gray. If you went for the Arctic Silver Galaxy S8 or S8+, then you'll want a case that shows off or enhances what's already there.

Check these out.

Ringke Fusion

Ringke's Fusion case is a clear polycarbonate case with a flexible TPU bumper, which absorbs bumps and drops on the sides of your Galaxy S8 or S8+ — the most vulnerable spots on the phone. The TPU bumper comes in clear, pink, or black, so you can leave your silver phone completely nude-looking or add a li'l splash of color.

All of the ports on the Ringke Fusion are precisely cut, and though the buttons are covered by the TPU bumper, they are responsive and satisfying to the touch.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Spigen Neo Hybrid

If you're looking for something a little more protective for your GS8 or GS8+, then check out Spigen's Neo Hybrid, which is by no means a heavy duty case. The Neo Hybrid adds no real bulk or weight to your phone, but it does add a protective layer of TPU with a polycarbonate frame to hold the whole thing in place.

You have multiple options for colors, but the best combo is the Arctic silver/midnight blue, which beautifully and mysteriously compliments the Arctic Silver GS8 or GS8+. The nice part about having the camera cutout on the back is that your finger is automatically guided to the fingerprint sensor.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid S

The Ultra Hybrid S from Spigen is a TPU bumper fused with a hard polycarbonate back for slim protection that protects your Galaxy S8 or S8+'s corners. It's totally clear and features a super convenient kickstand on the back, which simply folds out and locks back into place when you don't need it anymore.

Each corner of this case features Spigen's military-grade "Air Cushion Technology", which uses a pocket of air to save the corners if you drop your phone.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Samsung Alcantara Cover

The Alcantara Cover is for folks who like the feeling of luxury and want that to carry over to their Galaxy S8 or S8+. The smooth, suede-like material is durable and looks fantastic, with only cutouts for the charging port, speaker, and headphone jack. The buttons are covered, though still responsive.

Alcantara is really just a blend of polyester and polyurethane, so it's highly stain-resistant and will cushion your phone if you drop it.

You have your choice of black, blue, pink, or mint, but the mint looks best with the Arctic Silver GS8.

Available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

If you need rugged protection, you can have it in spades, while still matching your Arctic Silver Galaxy S8 or S8+ beautifully. Supcase is known for excellent heavy duty cases that protect your phone without adding a ton of bulk or weight. Don't get me wrong; they're thicker than regular cases, but not as thick as an Otterbox Defender or something similar.

The white/gray Unicorn Beetle Pro is your best option if you went with Arctic Silver. It's a three-piece that features a front cover, back cover, and holster, so you can keep it out of your pocket if you choose.

Available for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, though not in silver for the S8+.





Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung's S-View Flip Cover lets you interact with your Galaxy S8 or S8+ with the cover closed. You get full-screen access to vital information, like who's calling, texts, and more. You can even accept or reject calls with a swipe. The cover folds back into a kickstand, so you can enjoy videos hands-free. Pressing the power button with the cover closed lets you check the time, weather, and other status info.

There's an S-View for each color of GS8, so the silver with obviously suit the Arctic Silver phone best.

Available for both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.





Plead your case

Which case did you choose for your Arctic Silver Galaxy S8 or S8+? Don't have one yet? Which will you choose? Sound off in the comments below.