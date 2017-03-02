Classic card games and fantasy card worlds on your Android phone? Yes, please!

For some, card games are the ultimate way to relax. Killing time on your morning commute or unwinding at the end of your day playing card games can happen on your phone now, which is fantastic. You can play solo or face opponents in virtual game rooms any time, day or night, in casino-style games or fantasy card games of every kind.

We've collected the best of both worlds with our rundown of the best card games for Android.

CardShark

Play Classic Solitaire and a number of its variations in this multi-game app. Additional games include Limit Texas Hold 'Em, Spades, Egyptian Ratscrew, Crazy Eights, Kings Corner, Concentration; a total of more than 40 games to choose from.

It has a good-looking 3D interface that's easy to use and figure out for each game. The app automatically saves your games and updates to new versions as you need or as you progress in skill.

Download CardShark ($2.99)





Gin Rummy Plus

In Gin Rummy Plus, you can play live against others from all over the world or invite your friends to play at your table. It features progressive jackpots and allows you to play at various skill levels; why not hop back onto a lower-level table to hone your skills before taking on a real card shark?

There's no need for in-app purchases in order to get more coins or progress through different games (but they're offered if you want). Every coin earned comes right from your own skill progression. The real-time leader boards keep things competitive and give you a heads-up when you're about to join a table of experts.

Download Gin Rummy Plus (Free with in-app purchases)

BlackJack 21

Sometimes you just want to play high stakes like you're in Las Vegas but not drop all that money. There's plenty of opportunity to improve your game, whether you're an old pro or brand new to the table. The live games against real players will teach you new strategies every time. You can opt to play live, or explore other tables to get an eye on the action.

If you play your best and crack the weekly top 10 leaderboard, you'll be eligible for fun in-app prizes! You also earn in-app Diamonds every time you play. Alternatively, you can opt to purchase them from the in-app store, but no purchase is necessary.

Download BlackJack 21 (Free with in-app purchases)

PokerStars Poker: Texas Holdem

You've seen the commercials for PokerStars, and it actually lives up to the hype, which isn't always the case for such an advertised app. The poker tables are suitable for all levels, and the app features a built-in support site and forums so you can get tips and tricks from the experts. Play in tournaments or quick Sit and Go games when you have limited time. If poker is a new game for you, the app will be your teacher, and no real money will be on the line.

It's a free download that offers in-app purchases if you want to play more competitively. You can select bundles of chips at various price points, or earn chips as you play and improve at the tables.

Download PokerStars Poker Texas Holdem (Free with in-app purchases)





Euchre Free

Euchre is a simple game to learn and it's played in quick rounds, called tricks. Four players play in teams of two, and the goal of the game is to play your highest cards one at a time to win all the cards on the table. You and your partner earn points by strategizing which cards are best to play and when to lay down your Trump cards.

A great feature in Euchre Free is the ability to choose who you partner with and who you play against. There are levels that range from beginner to expert, so you'll be well-matched at your table of choice. You can customize your backgrounds or use your own photos, which enhances the simple and smooth game interface. There are also hints and help available, as well as stats for every player at your table.

Download Euchre Free (Free)





Magic: 2015

The new offering from Magic is a build on Magic: The Gathering, in which you hunt mystical creatures across the Multiverse and earn cards you will use later to win battles. It's a strategy-based trading card game with the goal of creating the ultimate deck.

You can buy booster packs via in-app purchases if you don't want to wait to earn the big cards. You'll have the option to play against friends or strangers to test the strength and ingenuity of your deck, so make sure you've stacked it well. It all might sound a bit complicated if you never played the traditional Magic card game, but the introductory tutorial lays out all the rules and goals quite well for beginners.

Download Magic:2015 (Free with in-app purchases)

Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft

Hearthstone is a card-based strategy game set in a fantasy world. Play cards to cast a spells and summon your minions as you fight to win battles. Rather than go through a tutorials, you're thrown right into introductory missions that teach you the ropes as you play. Additionally, before playing against other live players in the battle arena, you can engage in practice matches against computer-controlled heroes.

Your cards and points can be transferred from your phone to your tablet or computer, since your cards and awards are linked to your Battle.net account and will travel with you. The in-app purchases unlock new battles and give you access to rare, coveted cards.

Download Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft (Free with in-app purchases)

Ascension: Chronicle of the Godslayer

Play in the world of Vigil, besieged by ancient monsters banished long ago and eager to return to terrorize your home. Build your arsenal of cards by earning Heroes and defeating Monster cards in every battle.

The game has an intricate backstory of characters and origins; you'll learn to manipulate the board with the help of The Enlightened and defeat your enemies with the knowledge of The Void. Your in-app purchases can be complex sets of cards or individual cards of high game value that are tough to earn.

Download Ascension: Chronicle of the Godslayer (Free with in-app purchases)

Card Crawl

Card Crawl features solitaire-style gameplay served to you in four different game modes. Typical games last two to three minutes, so they're perfect for commutes or quickly passing some time when you're stuck standing in line.

As you play, you unlock ability cards and clear out dungeons to build your decks. You can check your progress against other players through an integrated leader board within Google Play.Try Card Crawl for free, and once you're hooked, you can continue via an in-app purchase

Download Card Crawl (Free with in-app purchases)





Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens plays like Russian Roulette: players draw cards until someone unfortunately draws an Exploding Kitten, which ends their game. You'll play in groups of two to five people, and you can choose to play against your friends or strangers.

It's a deceivingly simple game and you need a solid strategy to stay alive. Hilarious cards like Nothing but cat butt keep you laughing while you try desperately not to be killed right out of game.

Download Exploding Kittens ($1.99)

Cribbage With Grandpas

Cribbage is one of those timeless card games that has been passed down from generation to generation, and that is reflected perfectly in Cribbage With Grandpas. It's a beautifully designed game which is unlike any other on the list, because you actually get to create and customize your opponent.

Not only are you able fine tune the look of your grandpa — perhaps you'll model yours after your own family's patriarch — but you're also able to tweak their skill level and personality. Cribbage is a very social game, so you'll be on the receiving end of some light-hearted ribbing as you play. If you're new to cribbage, this is a great introduction that lets you practise strategies and play as many games as you'd like. There's no multiplayer, but that's what the physical card game is for! This is a paid app so it might be a hard sell to someone who's never played cribbage before, but there's a fine reason why this game is so popular.

Download: Cribbage With Grandpas ($2.99)





Show your cards!

Got a favorite card game that you're hooked on? Shout it out in the comments below!