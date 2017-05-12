Drive safe and keep your eyes on the road and your hands off your phone.

We get it — the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are beautiful phones and it might be hard to keep your hands off of them. But it's both dangerous and illegal to use your phone while driving.

Fortunately, if you get a quality car mount, you can have access to your phone to see and answer incoming calls, follow turn-by-turn directions, or control your music without taking your hands off the wheel. We've rounded up some of our favorite car mounts on this list, with a wireless charging option if that's an important feature for you.

Spigen Style Ring

The Spigen Style Ring is one of those accessories that might look a bit silly from afar, but once you've gotten up close and personal with it, you realize just how handy it is.

One of the most convenient features is the included hook mount for your car. Using an adhesive strip, the mount easily sticks to your dash and lets you quickly pop your phone onto the mount via the Style Ring, which then holds your phone firmly in place while allowing you to rotate your phone from portrait to landscape as needed. It also looks super minimalist, like your phone is just floating on your dash.

If you're alright with sticking a Style Ring to the back of your phone — and trust us, it's worth it — the Spigen Style Ring is one of the best car mounts you can buy for any phone. It's also available in a number of different colors so you're able to find one to match your phone or style.

See at Amazon

iOttie HLCRIO132 Wireless Charging Mount

iOttie's wireless charging mount is Qi-enabled which lets you keep your Galaxy S8 charged while you're on the go. Like the non-wireless charging iOttie mount, this mount features iOttie's great one-touch mounting system that make it easy to mount your phone and remove it quickly. Attaching the mount to your dash is easy with the two-step locking mechanism that is perfect for any type of dashboard —one step is for smooth surfaces and the second is for textured surfaces. Do not that this mount likely won't work on leather or vinyl dashboards.

It has a telescopic arm so that you can adjust and orient it in any way you like, and it comes with a Micro-USB cable for supplying power to the wireless charging pad.

See at Amazon

Nite Ize Steelie

The Steelie is unlike any other car mount you'll find. It uses magnets and a steel ball to keep your phone securely mounted to the dash while giving you the freedom to adjust the viewing angle.

Both the magnet and the ball mount sticks to the back of your phone and your dashboard respectively via 3M adhesive pads, and the magnetic attraction is strong enough to hold your phone in place while giving you the freedom to pop it off when you've arrived at your destination.

If you really enjoy the way the Steelie mount works, you can buy other holders and pedestals for your desk, or a car mount that uses your air vents instead if you'd rather not mount something to your dash.

See at Amazon

EnergyPal HC84K Car Mount

This particular mount serves two purposes: it holds your phone and doubles as a car charger. It mounts in your car by plugging into your cigarette lighter with two USB ports available. From the charger, EnergyPal uses an articulating arm to extend upward into a three-sided phone holder. It softly cradles your phone while leaving the bottom open for running your charging cable down to the USB ports.

This unit comes equipped with overcharge protection, so you won't fry your phone if your car decides to short circuit on you. The gooseneck-style phone holder can be rotated to any orientation, so you can view your Google Maps directions in landscape orientation.

The only downside of this particular mount will be where your lighter plug is placed. If it's awkwardly placed in your car, then this particular mount may not work out for you, since the neck is only about 5 inches long.

See at Amazon

ProClip Custom Car Mounts

For a completely customized car mount, you'll want to look into a ProClip mount. They offer a two-part car mount solution that you can customize to fit your specific needs. Firstly, you select your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ from the menu and indicate whether or not you want to factor in the case you use (we've linked to the Samsung S8 options below).

Once you've decided on your phone holder, you move on to the custom mounting base. Select the kind of base you want (dashboard, pedestal, and so on) and select the vehicle you drive. The base you select should be designed to snap right into the seams of your dashboard or grip the necessary panels so that no sticky pads or bolts are necessary. Eliminate the guessing by customizing every aspect of your car mount and know that it's going to fit just the way you want it to.

See at ProClip

What car mount do you prefer?

Which style of car mount do you like most? Is there one you love that didn't make our list here? Let us know in the comments!