What's the best car mount for Google Pixel?
The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are gorgeous and you're going to want to hold onto them all the time, but that's just plain unsafe when you're driving — and depending where you live, it's often illegal! You need to pick up a great car mount, and we have some favorites to share with you!
- Spigen Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
- Nite Ize Steelie
- Anker CD Slot Magnetic Universal Phone Holder
- Kenu Airframe Plus Portable Car Mount
- Ram mount
Spigen Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount
Spigen makes a lot of really ingeniously designed smartphone accessories, and their Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount is as convenient as it gets. The mount itself quickly and securely clips onto an air vent on the dash.
As the name suggests, this mount secures using magnets. That will require you to attach a metal plate to the back of your phone, or better yet to your Pixel's case. Once installed, all you have to do is hold your phone close to the mount and it pops right on. With no clips or holsters to deal with, you can easily grab your phone with one hand as you leave the car. You can also take the Spigen clip with you and use it as a portable kickstand which holds your phone at the perfect angle for hands-free viewing.
But for all the positives, there are some drawbacks to this design. Adhering the metal plate on the back of your phone may interfere with the way you grip your phone, or leave scratches on the metal. If keeping your Pixel in pristine condition is important to you, you may want to look elsewhere, or slap the metal plate on the inside of a thin case so you can quickly pop your phone out.
Nite Ize Steelie
This is definitely the coolest mount on this list. The Steelie is a two-piece mounting system wherein a circular magnet adheres to the back of your Pixel and a spherical magnetic base adheres to your car's dashboard or console.
Hop in the car, and your phone mounts in a snap. This is about as minimalist as it gets in terms of car mounts. Making sharp turns and hitting potholes? No worries: The magnet is super strong and the magnetic ball moves with your phone to prevent it from falling off.
If you want a mounting system that nigh unnoticeable, the Nite Ize Steelie is your slick solution.
Anker CD Slot Magnetic Universal Phone Holder
If your car has a CD changer, but you've moved beyond physical media thanks to, say, cramming all your favorite music onto your new Pixel, you can still get use out of that CD slot — with the Anker CD Slot Magnetic Universal Phone Holder.
The CD changer is typically the centerpiece of a car's console, so using it as a place to mount your phone just makes sense. Anker's mount uses a rubber-coated clamp which provides a firm grip while keeping the CD slot scratch-free. Installation is as easy as inserting the mount into the cd player and flipping the lever on the bottom.
Like the Spigen above, this car mount also uses magnets to securely hold your phone, meaning you'll need to mount a metal plate to the back of your phone or to the inside of a thin case. Similar issues may arise as a result, so keep that in mind.
Kenu Airframe Plus Portable Car Mount+
Minimalism and simplicity are important features for a lot of people. The Kenu Airframe Plus+ is a simple car mount that's slim enough to comfortably fit in your pocket, but still secures your phone by clipping to an air vent.
There's really not too much to this one — no suction cups, adhesives or adjustable arms — so there's less places for this mount to break or fail. The clip is able to mount to any vent type, whether they be horizontal, vertical, angled or circular. It's so portable that you can take it with you and also use it as a kickstand. Simply slip a business card or something of a similar size in the clip on the back and it will stand on its own.
Versatile, simple and portable — what more could you want?
Ram Mount
The Ram Mount is an adjustable crade-style mount that holds onto your Pixel or Pixel XL with four arms. It adheres to your dashboard or console via a suction cup and is adjustable via its ball socket, which allows you to orient your phone any way you want it.
The holder is spring-loaded, so you can just slide your Pixel in and away you go. It's made of a high-strength composite, aluminum, and stainless steel, so it's durable and strong, sturdily securing your phone.
How do you drive with your Pixel?
Did we miss your favorite car mount on our list? Leave us a comment below!
Reader comments
Spigen Kuel AP12T is what i use for my Pixel XL
The Spigen Air Vent is horrible. Only held for a month. Barely holds now. Don't buy it.
I use the iOttie and it is an amazing universal mount that works with many different sizes. I'm surprised it wasn't mentioned here.
I have iOtties in both of my cars. I love that you just place it on the back and it clamps on the phone.
Incredibly secure holders.
Don't get the steelie if you car vibrates or you have a bumpy road your phone will just start swirling around. I have the scosche mount which is pretty much like the Anker but didn't get the cd mount which I don't like that.
been using Scosche magnet mounts for a while now, plan on continuing that as soon as I get my Pixel XL.
CD mounts FTW! Not a fan of sticking a magnet on my phone, though. So I have a generic cradle one. Works great and, better yet, it places the phone in front of the air vents so the phone doesn't overheat when using GPS in the harsh Australian sun.
Would be cool if phone manufacturers strategically placed a small strip of ferrous material on the inside of their case for magnetic mounts.
problem is that with most cases, the thickness just weakens the hold too much. there are a lot of good cases that do already have a metal plate incorporated into the back so you dont need to have anything extra stuck on back there adding that little extra bit of thickness.
I swear by my Ram X-mount. Get that and forget about the rest.
I've been rocking a DIY combo for years that's similar to the Kenu, but attaches directly to the dash. One Joby Griptight mount for phones plus one random adjustable 1/4" threaded screw with a flat base and 3M adhesive (mine is a JVC, meant for like action cams and stuff, for helmets etc)... It vibrates less than any other mount I ever had and has never gotten loose even in Puerto Rico's heat, plus it's outta the way of vents/controls.
Quad lock mounts IMHO are the best. Secured in and locked into place. They have car mounts, bike mounts, arm band mounts, tripod holder mounts, etc. Reusable in any activity your into.
Here is the universal adhesive mount you stick to a phone case (or any other item): https://www.quadlockcase.com/products/universal-adapter
This is the best mount in the history of mounts. I have two (one for my car, one for rental cars). Took this just now in my rental. Magnetic ones are neat but just not stable. Plus they jack with the GPS accuracy.
http://m.imgur.com/Xy2s1Vx
And the brand is?
lol didn't realize the iPhone 7+ portrait mode blurred it. Beta software is fun.
Satechi
Thanks, didn't even realize that it was actually blurred. Looked at it and just thought it was some sort of glare. Now that you have pointed it out I can see the blurring of the logo. Also, thanks for saving me searching 284 pages of cd mount phone holders on Amazon.
the Kenu Airframe+ is a waste of money.
after only 1 month the rubber on the mount dislodged itself from the thing and is now forever stuck in my cars vents.
Do Not Buy.
Mag mount is the ONLY mount ever needed ever!.... IMHO :)
The problem I have with all these holders is that they don't charge and you have to fiddle around fitting a cable that hangs down and gets in the way. A little diy and you can make a much better situation but still difficult to have a socket. Why don't more companies offer an actual plug on the holder. When I had the nexus 5 it was wireless and worked a treat. In my smart, I've had to screw a metal plate to the pillar and run a cable down to a power supply via a 2amp charger as most stereos and cars systems offer 1amp or lower.
For the pixel (when it arrives this week), I'm making my own holder that supports the USB c socket so I can charge at full power but it does mean buying the expensive google 12v supply as I don't want any old rubbish burried in my dash.
By all means, I don't suggest everyone has a go at this unless you are qualified to do so, but a little tinnkering supported by a holder that has a plug built in would help a lot more and give something far better than something that clips into your vents!
Styleruk
I got a mount that is literally identical to the Kenu mount at Target for $5 and it works perfectly. It was in the very front when you first walk in where they keep all the random knick knacks (Spot's Playground or something like that).
I have a cheap spring loaded suction mount which has soft gel arms that hold the phone. Then i suction that to an old GPS sand bag to keep it from sliding around on my center console. Honda Pilot has a nice roomy console with a sliding hood. Works perfect. Not on the dash or window, connected to Bluetooth, the location makes it easy to swipe through songs.
I use the arkon seat/floor mount in my van. Just had to loosen the seat bolt and install. It's great no gross suction cups or blocking vents.
Get hype ppl! RS is tweeting teasers for a new red dead!
I know this has nothing to do with android but damnit I cannot contain my excitement!
Just a Scosche magnetic mount, it sucks to the dash or windshield. Comes with the metal piece add to phone or case but with my Moto Z Force you don't need to add anything. Great set up for sure, love using a magnetic holder, will never use anything else.
Posted via Android Central App
Do the magnet ones cause any issues with wireless charging? I have a N6 and do take advantage of wireless charging at times, but would love to use one of the vent mounts.
Yes, it causes an issue with wireless charging. The magnetic mounts need to have a thin metal plate either attached to the phone itself or placed inside the back of the case between the case and the phone, the metal plate blocks the wireless charging coils.
Mob armor
Don't like the idea of magnets.. Don't magnets next to the phone over n over again have some negative effect on it? The components of battery? If not, I may have to jump on these
Doesn't effect the phone.
Posted via Android Central App
I've used a variety of magnetic mounts (including those shown above) with a handful of different phones (Droid Turbo 2, Note 5, Note 7) and have never needed to use the metal plate -- the phone just sticks on it naturally, even with a thin case. Quite convenient!
Why do you still use the Note 7?
Holding it for a few more days until the Pixel arrives.
I have spigen magnetic mount and while I like it and think it's great the problem is having the finger print sensor on the back. When i'm connected to the bluetooth speaker in the car I know I won't need that but i'd still have to press the power button on the side to unlock. I'm curious what anyone else does when they have to make a call. Sometimes the voice commands don't work while i'm driving.
The Steelie looks really interesting. Might have to pick one of those up.
BTW the Google Pixel is now out of stock. One month waiting period
iOttie?
Yeah, as far as I can tell iOttie is the best for my needs. I have been using the smaller version for my S6 and i ordered a big version when I had my Note 7. Well I am glad I kept it!
I use proclip mounts. Takes awhile before they release the phone specific model though. I like the idea of magnetic mounts but I'd never attach something to my phone and don't use cases.
Proclip is the way to go. It looks stock and not like a cheap piece of plastic. Also the most secure, I go offroading and it'll never fall off.
I have a proclip on order.
The RAM mount is great. I've used it with both a Galaxy S7 Edge and regular S7. Both fit nicely. It's extremely well built. I mount it to the plastic on my Odyssey dashboard.
I use wizgear products for all devices. Great customer service too.
+1 on the Kenu Airframe Plus+. Currently using it with my cased up Note5 in my 2016 VW Jetta and it works very well. Plan to slide my Pixel XL into it too!
This! I use it with my iPhone 7+ and Huawei P9 on my VW Polo 2014. It's great, i have it since 1 1/2 years.
I currently own the Spigen magnetic mount and the Kenu Airframe. Something to keep in mind about vent mounts is that, in the winter, when you have the heat running in your car, your phone is GOING to overheat if you're running navigation and charging. I keep a CD player mount in my car for the winter for this reason.
During winter it's easier to heat your car if you use only the foot vents. This keeps your feet warm and since heat rises it eventually warms up the rest of your car.
Maybe my car is just crappy then, but there isn't really a firm separation between vents. If I have it set to defrost + feet, a little bit of hot air still comes through the top vents, and that's enough to heat up my phone. Same if I have it set just to feet.
However, your tip about only using the foot vents is really clever, and I'll be doing that.
On most cars, even when you have the defrost on foot area vents on, air still flows through the side vents (near the windows) but not through the center vents. This is by design.
Been using a CD player mountable holder. If u don't use CD's anymore... They r usually located right in the middle of your console so location can be excellent in some cases. Also they are way sturdier than air vent clips and all that other jazz...
I would love to use a CD player mount but that would block off my hazard light button and part of my media controls. There's really no place that is good for a mount in my car unfortunately :/ currently have it smack dab in front of my media display in the center, since that's the only place that has a flat enough ledge of a suction mount. And I don't like mounting on the window.
I've found that window mounted suction cups fall off in the heat of the summer. Happened to me while driving once, the cord got tangled in my steering column and i had to pull over. it wasn't scary, (light traffic) just dangerous.
Ram has different mounts, one attaches a super sturdy flexible arm to the seat mounting bolt. I've been using these for years, they hold their shape and the phone without fail. Maybe they have a mount that would work for you.