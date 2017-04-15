What are the best camera drones I can buy right now?
Update, April 2017: Added the DJI Mavic Pro to the list, but the DJI Inspire 1 is still tops!
Whether you're an independent filmmaker looking to step up your game with drone videography, or simply a hobbyist looking to record stunning video to share with friends and family, you'll want to invest in a top-of-the-line camera drone.
This probably isn't a list for someone buying their first drone, however we will note which options are most beginner friendly. Considering how expensive high-end drones are, you'll want to be sure of your competency as a pilot before you get behind the controller. Our list of best drones under $300 might be a better starting point if you've never flown a drone before in your life.
- DJI Inspire 1
- DJI Mavic Pro
- Parrot Bebop
- DJI Phantom 4
- 3DR Solo Smart Drone
- Blade Chroma 4
- Yuneec Q500 4K Typhoon
The Best
DJI Phantom Inspire 1
If you're looking for the best camera drone, then look no further than the DJI Phantom Inspire 1.
Featuring 4K video capabilities up to 30FPS, 1080p video up to 60FPS, and 12 megapixel photos from the gimbal-mounted camera, the Inspire 1 is fully capable of shooting the professional aerial footage you've dreamt about.
The drone itself is also a marvel of technology, featuring aerodynamic transforming design that allows the carbon-fiber arms to move out of the way of the camera at the flip of a switch while in flight. It's one of the smartest drones you can buy, as DJI has included revolutionary technology, including intelligent battery power management that always lets you know how much battery power remains, and will ensure your drone never dies on you before returning home. Max flight time is around 18 minutes, and if the battery starts running low or your handset loses connection with the drone, sophisticated onboard GPS-positioning algorithms will flip into auto-pilot mode and have the drone fly back to its launch point.
That's not all, as the Inspire 1 also features a Vision Positioning system, that uses both the camera and sonar sensors to detect where it is when hovering, and will automatically raise or lower the legs if it's taking off or landing.
The DJI Inspire 1 is an real investment at over $4000, but you'll be getting everything you'll need, including a second battery, two controllers, replacement props, a 64GB microSD card and a Pelican case for easy transport.
Also Great
DJI Mavic Pro
The Mavic Pro is the latest high-quality camera drone released by DJI, and it's a very compelling option.
For starters, it's extremely portable with arms that fold in to pack it down to the size of a bigger water bottle. The Mavic Pro offers up to 4.3 miles of transmission range and flight speeds of up to 40mph with average flight times of around 27 minutes. It's also packed with the latest smart features including Activetrack which uses advanced image recognition algorithms to track a moving object with the camera without using GPS. TapFly lets you control your drone with simple taps on the touch screen. And it's also loaded with advanced sensors for obstacle avoidance, flight safety, and reliability.
Considering all the smart design that went into this drone, along with its portability, the DJI Mavic Pro offers great value at under $2000 for a state of the art drone.
Parrot Bebop
Parrot is a reliable name in the drone game, and the Parrot Bebop is a great entry-level camera drone for anyone just getting into the hobby.
The body of the drone is built around the 14-megapixel fisheye camera — capturing 180-degree range of 1080p video at 30FPS, but without the horizon-distortion you'll find with other wide-angle action cameras. There's also smart built-in safety features to protect your drone, including emergency mode that will land the drone safely and props that will stop spinning instantly when a collision is detected to avoid damage.
You control the Parrot Bebop with the Freeflight 3 app, available for Android and iOS devices, which includes one-touch return home function: this flies the drone back to its take-off point, where it hovers six feet off the ground until recovered. If you're a serious fan of Parrot drones, you might be interested in buying the Parrot Skycontroller, which increases the range of your Bebop drone and allows you to pull off advanced tricks and, most importantly, offers significantly improved controls over the touchscreen controls.
Set up an account on the Parrot Cloud to have your photos and videos backed up and shared with Parrot's growing community of over 100,000 pilots. Ready to fly out of the box with beginner-friendly features, the Parrot Bebop should better fit your budget (at $399) while still providing stable, quality video, with a battery that allows for 22 minutes of flight time.
DJI Phantom 4
It should come as no surprise to see another DJI drone on this list. The DJI Phantom line has been a favorite amongst drone enthusiasts, and the Phantom 4 is as sleek and well-designed as consumer drones get.
Featuring much of the same technology found in the Inspire 1, the Phantom 4 comes with a gimbal-mounted 4K camera which shoots at 30FPS.
Enjoy stable, precision hovering thanks to the Vision Positioning System, so even when you let go of the joystick controls, the Phantom 4 will brake and hover in place — even if the wind picks up. Use the ActiveTrack mode to easily set your drone to follow and record a moving subject, while it avoids running into trees or other objects with it's built-in Obstacle Sensing System.
And then there's the overall look and design of this thing. It's by far one of the sleekest all-in-one drones on the market and is sure to turn heads whenever you take it out flying. Available for $1400 with a package that includes a backpack carrying case, blade guards and a 64GB half the cost of the Inspire 1, it's a little easier on the wallet.
3DR Solo Smart Drone
If you've already invested in a GoPro camera that you'd prefer to use with your drone, the 3DR Solo Smart drone would make a fantastic vessel for shooting your aerial GoPro footage.
This all-in-one drone comes with a capable controller that features a mount for your smartphone, convenient camera controls on the shoulders, and both on-screen flight time display, as well as a vibrate function to let you know when the battery is low. On-board stabilization lets you focus on setting up your epic shots without having to worry about keeping the drone in the air.
If you buy the optional gimbal for your GoPro, you'll be able to execute Smart Shots — pre-programmed movements such as Orbit, Follow and Cable cam which allow you to capture professional, cinematic shots.
The 3DR Solo also has important safety features, including a maximum altitude of 400 feet to keep it FAA compliant, as well as a "pause" button that instantly sets the drone to hover in one place if you feel like you're losing control.
Blade Chroma 4K/GoPro
The Blade Chroma 4K is another solid choice that comes in four options, but all of which are essentially ready to fly out of the box.
There's two pricier versions that include a 4K camera, as well as a controller with a built-in screen for recording video and keeping track of important flight information such as altitude, speed, and remaining flight time. Upgrade to get an extra battery as well as a handy carrying case for your drone.
Then there's the cheaper versions, which allow you to mount your own GoPro (Hero 4 is recommended), with an option for a 3-axis gimbal. These versions feature the same drone as the 4K camera version, except with a standard wireless transmitter, which means you'll have to stream video from your GoPro to your smartphone.
No matter which drone you decide to go with, they all come with both Smart Mode for beginners still learning the basics and AP Mode for more advanced pilots who want maximum control over their drone. There are also amazing features like Follow Me Mode and Tracking Mode which allow you to set altitude and distance settings in advance and then focus on getting those epic shots.
It's an amazing package for a reasonable price — just over $1400 — considering all the professional features that's included.
Yuneec Q500 4K Typhoon
The Yuneec Q500 4K Typhoon is a sharp-looking quadcopter that will take stunning video at a reasonable price (under $800 on Amazon).
It comes fully assembled out of the box — just attach the props and you're good to go. The controller features an integrated touchscreen that lets you control video settings such as video resolution, white balance and light exposure on the fly (pun intended). The camera is mounted on a 3-axis precision gimbal and can record 4K video at 30fps, or 1080p slow-mo video at up to 120fps.
Design-wise, the Q500 Typhoon stands out with it's industrial-style supports along the arms that stand out from the streamlined look of DJI drones. Yuneec also includes an aluminum carrying case for safe transport so you can take your Typhoon wherever you go. This kit also includes a really cool accessory, the Handheld SteadyGrip. Essentially a compact Steadicam rig you can hold and operate with one hand, simply attach the Q500 camera and you're set to record smooth footage from the ground straight to your smartphone.
Which drone do you love?
Do you have any experience with the drones we've mentioned here? Got a recommendation for one that we've missed? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best Camera Drones for 2017
Where is the anti-drone technology for Android?
Best Buy link doesn't work!
I own a DJI Phantom 3 Advance..awesome drone with lots of features. You have an option to use a phone or tablet with the controller for FPV, enabling features and change camera settings while in flight (this is very important as some of the other drone models listed in the article cannot do this especially if your using the Go Pro.)
For relevance to Android careful, which android device you use. I ran out and purchased a Samsung Tab A 8" for the large screen to use with the controller, but to my dismay, i kept getting error messages when trying to enable Follow me mode and way point mode. These work with my Galaxy Note 4 but not with the Tab A.
The Android device must have Accelerometer and Gyro features in order to use all the features.
Registration with the the FAA is not a big deal. $5 for a number to place on your drone. Takes all of 2 minutes.
If your going to use the drone for commercial purposes (as a way to create income) than you need to get a drone pilot licence from the FAA and a background check from TSA
DJI Phantom 3 Standard. Great Beginner drone and it can be had for under $500.
I have the Phantom 4, using my Note 4 as an interface with the DJI app. I love it.
Flying two Q500 4Ks, phantom 3 pro and inspire pro for my business. All have their unique abilities and advantages depending on job and conditions.
And u failed to mention you need to register and get a faa number to legally fly for any drone over .55 pounds . The number needs to be attached to the drone.
Super easy to do, my number is inside the battery cover.
For value right now the DJI Phantom 3 Advanced is a great deal. I enjoy mine every time I fly it. The recorded video quality is great. It has advanced features and the quality video link rather than relying on wifi like anything cheaper. The biggest limitation is lack of redundant sensors like the Phantom 4, but mine and friends have not flown away or freaked yet.
I have a P3a and it only lacks the Collision detection on the 4. And you can find them for hundreds less than the 4. And with the litchi app they can do so much more
I have the DJI Standard 3. So much dam fun.
Check out yuneec breeze a $499 selfie drone on sale this week, the yuneec typhoon H should have made the list. GoPro is announcing there drone next month.
Look up inductrix micro fpv for a cool low cost indoor quad.. Ships next month
Bingo.. ^
I will never trust these recommendations until you start saying what your criteria are for recommending them like The Wirecutter does. Otherwise I will just assume you are going off of Amazon reviews which appears to be what you have done.
I have a Bebop 2 from Parrot. The drone is rock solid. There are a few things to point out with the Bebop. The return home when it loses connection or pressed via the app will do a straight b-line back home and will not remember the trees you flew over. The FreeFlight app has a "Flight Plan" for $30 (thanks Google surveys!). It allows you to create a flight with speed, altitude, camera angle, etc. The nice thing is the ability for it to lose connection and continue the flight. The battery lasts from 20 - 30 minutes.
Have u gotten yourself registered with faa?
What criteria did you use to determine which sUAV (drone) is "best"? Please describe the objective testing methods you used. All i see is regurgitated ad copy. The Inspire is in a different class of sUAV than the rest and of course is going to turn out the "best".
Look up Ottawa sink hole drone footage on ctv... they used it to get close to a dangerous sink hole.. also in Ottawa they use them for bird control at one of the beaches
Suprised to see that the Typhoon H didn't make it on the list. LOL
This article doesn't seem to be up with current crop of drones. The H is awesome.
What do you do with these things and who looks at the footage?
Awesome aerial shots for starters. One of my favourite drone videos I've seen was that of a bunch of thrill seekers free climbing a massive cliff, all filmed from a drone hovering a few metres away. Just go to youtube and search drone videos or something, they're quite spectacular.
Also good for amateur film makers.
Construction job sites. We use one at local paper for footage of a derailed train, house fire, etc.
some ancient archeological sites have recently been discovered in surprising places thanks to drone footage as well.
For value, the Phantom 3 series are tough to beat right now. They also have refurbished ones for pretty great price.
I was going to say the same thing. I picked up a Phantom 3 Advanced a few months ago and love it.
Under $300... all these drones are like 1,000 and up dudes?
Posted via the Android Central App
You're probably looking at around 500 minimum for something actually capable of taking good stable footage. Give it a year or two and I bet pricing gets better as the market and competition continue to grow.
The first two Blade Chroma models that I referenced in my post are both $349.99.
Yuneec q500 4k ...
That's the one I have but I didn't get the one with the camera because I already had my hero4
A few additional points about the Blade Chroma Camera Drones, from someone who works for Horizon Hobby, the parent company of Blade:
There are currently 5 different Chroma Skus.
The BLH8660 is what is called a Bind-N-Fly completion level. This includes the Chroma itself, battery, charger, fixed mount for a GoPro Hero 3/4 and manual. You would Bind (think pairing with bluetooth accessories) the quad to your own transmitter with Spektrum DSMX technology such as the DX4, DX6, DX8, DX9, etc.
The BLH8670 expands on the model above by including a Spektrum DX4 transmitter in the package along with a 3-axis gimbal for a Hero 3/4. Everything else is the same.
The BLH8660 is the lowest-cost model that includes the ST10 transmitter. This is the transmitter that has the 5 ½ inch touch-screen display with intuitive Android interface built right into it. This version still includes the aircraft, battery, charger and 3-axis gimbal and 5.8GHz wireless downlink for a GoPro Hero 3/4.
The BLH8675 ups the game with a stabilized, full 4K CGo3 camera mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. Again this version includes the ST10 transmitter with the 5 ½ inch touch-screen display, flight battery, charger and such all included.
Finally there's the BLH8691 which includes the BLH8675 model, a second flight battery and a hard-sided transportation case.
I'll be that guy....
This is related to Android News how?
Hail Lord Han
The ST10 Transmitter with the Blade Chroma uses Android for the OS.
I agree!!
Ppl like drones.
That's not a requirement for an 'article' on this site any more.
Many things in the rc world use android now.. the speed control I use In my rc cars can change settings via WiFi or Bluetooth.. we have chargers that can also be controlled via android phone. Recently a transmitter for cars was built using android as its os.
My friend made and Android app that pulls results from the software that lap counts our rc cars...
I'm not much into drones but android is in use with them as well.
Phone geeks and rc geeks have things in common. :)
Better than hearing them cry and moan about the Note 7 recall all day
Not to deflect, but since when did we only cover "Android News" ?
No, but many of us would appreciate a tighter focus. It helps to avoid things like pokegate
I thought this was a site for tech enthusiasts not "Android" enthusiasts. Sure cover android stuff but its refreshing to see other tech too...
I think it's time for a mission statement. Seriously. It would be great to know what we should expect here. Phil liked to include adult topics as well. Where is the line drawn for Android Central? If you dilute too much you become a mess like the Verge that no one is quite sure what they are and enthusiasts are less likely to visit.
Phil isnt here anymore? I'm a little behind the ball I used to use iMore