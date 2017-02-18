Pokémon Go isn't just a short-term thing, so you're going to need a battery pack.

It's no secret that keeping your phone's screen, processor, mobile network and GPS ramped up for hours on end is going to kill your battery off pretty quickly, and those are precisely the things you're doing when out in the wild playing Pokémon Go. If you haven't had a need for a portable battery pack before, you definitely do now.

Since you're going out for hours on end, and you're buying the battery pack just for your gaming sessions, chances are you're more worried about capacity, ports and charging speed than you are portability and looks. We have a few solid battery packs that will offer you just that, and keep you out there catching new Pokémon without looking for a wall charger.

CHOETECH 10400 mAh Portable Charger

CHOETECH is a name you'll see around if you've been looking at mobile batteries, and this battery pack kind of has it all. Not only do you get a USB port with Quick Charge 3.0 speeds, it also can handle 5V/3A charging for non-Quick Charge devices like the Nexus 6P. Better yet, there's a second USB port that outputs at a slower 5V/1A (slower, but better than nothing) for your friends when they come along with you.

A real distinct feature here is that there are two charging inputs on the CHOETECH battery — one Micro-USB for use with your stockpile of Android phone chargers, but also one Apple Lightning port, so you have yet another route to juice up the battery even if you don't have your usual Micro-USB cable with you.

See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000

Anker's another name most of us know, and the PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery should be on your list if you just need one charging port and have a phone that's capable of Quick Charge 3.0 speeds. It's built well with a hard plastic shell, as you'll know if you've used any Anker battery pack, and it keeps things simple with just one USB output. You can also rest assured that you have an investment here, as Anker offers an 18-month warranty.

With this much capacity and Quick Charge on board, you'll be able to power up your phone a couple times over, even while you're actively playing Pokémon Go. If you want to go way overboard, there's a 20,000 mAh version that adds another USB output (and would likely double as a nice self defense device if you get into trouble).

See at Amazon

Aukey 16000 mAh Power Bank

If you don't have a need for Quick Charge 3.0 support, you can pick up a last-generation battery pack that has just Quick Charge 2.0 and get some better value for your money. This Aukey battery is a perfect example — for the same price as the 10,000 mAh packs above, you can get 16,000 mAh in a good form factor with two USB ports. One port can handle Quick Charge 2.0 speeds, and both can put out up to 5V/2.4A to non-Quick Charge devices as well.

If you're all about capacity for the dollar and need Quick Charge 2.0 support, this is where you go. You can also save $8 and go with a 10,000 mAh size of the same battery, which is a fantastic deal.

See at Amazon

EasyAcc Monster 26000 mAh Power Bank

Want to be everyone's best friend when you show up at a Pokémon hotspot? Bring a 26,000 mAh battery pack with four USB ports. This EasyAcc model is nothing special when it comes to output — max of 5V/2.4A, with no Quick Charge support — but where it gets the job done is being able to charge four devices at once, and having a massive amount of juice to fill them all up. There's even a built-in flashlight if your Pokémon Go excursion takes you into the night.

Normally a battery pack this large would take forever to charge up back at home, but this one smartly has dual Micro-USB inputs, so it can top up twice as fast when you're at a wall charger. It'll still take about eight hours to charge up (at a rate of 4A), but we're going to assume at some point you'll stop playing Pokémon Go and sleep while it's charging.

See at Amazon