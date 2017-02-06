Keep your Pixel's battery topped up with these battery cases.

The Google Pixel has been out for a while now, and you might be finding its 2,770mAh battery struggling to make it through a full day of usage without needing a charge.

Battery cases are one option to consider, if you're alright with the added bulk. Unfortunately, there isn't much diversity in style or price, as your main decision here is besides the brand name on the packaging. Popular charging case brands such as Mophie, Tylt and Incipio don't yet have an option for the Pixel, so you're left with slim options to choose from.

Regardless, let's take a look.

BEAOK Google Pixel Battery Case

This BEAOK case offers 4,000mAh of juice to provide power your Pixel through a heavy usage day, providing more than a full recharge for your phone for an added 13 hours of web browsing. Installing is rather easy — simply slide your phone into the bottom half of the case then pop on the top and you're good to go. Pressing the button on the back of the case will light up the LEDs on the front and indicate that your phone is being charged.

All the important features such as the fingerprint scanner and camera are accessible and protected while only adding less than half an inch of bulk to your phone. The only issue here is that charging times are not going to be as fast as with the quick charging adapter that comes with your phone. This case regularly sells for $100, but you can get it for $60 from Amazon.

ALCLAP Portable Charger Case

This case also features a 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery to power your Pixel, with a look and feel that's essentially identical to the BEAOK case. ALCLAP offers dual charging capabilities, meaning you'll be able to plug your case in at night and wake up to a full battery on your phone and the case.

Simply press the button on the back of the case to start the charging and you'll get many hours of extra usage from your phone when you'd otherwise be stuck plugging into a wall. This case also adds about a half-inch of bulk, but will also keep your phone protected from drops, and also accommodates a screen protector for full protection. This case regularly sells for $100 but you can get it for $60 from Amazon.

ICONic Pixel Battery Case

Another battery case, another nearly identical design and functionality. This case also features a 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery that will boost your pixel or charge up to 80% according to the manufacturer, which is not as much as claimed by the other cases on this list.

In terms of style, it's nearly identical to every other case on this list, with 0.42 inches of thickness, clear access provided to the fingerprint scanner, and decent protection offered to the phone itself.

This case regularly sells for $80, but you can get it for $60 from amazon.

iAlegant Google Pixel Charger Case

Last but certainly not least — because it's pretty much identical to the other cases on this list — is this charging case from iAlegant. It, too, provides a 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery while also providing good protection for your phone from physical damage along with short circuit and overcharge protection. There's also pass-through syncing so you'll be able to plug the case into your computer and your phone will be connected.

This case is regularly priced at $90, but is available on Amazon for $60.

