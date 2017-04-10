They say it isn't spring until baseball starts. Well, then, spring is here.

The late winter snows are finally starting to melt, and we can already hear the ridiculously-priced concession stand beers and soft pretzels calling out names. Major League Baseball season has started, and if you're ready to step up to the plate of keeping up with teams, divisions, fantasy leagues, and statistics galore, we're here to help you hit it out of the park!

MLB At Bat

When it comes to baseball, it's little surprise that the MLB's own app is the first stop, and if you're a big-spending baseball fan who has a Premium MLB.tv subscription, then this may be the only app you need, as this app is included in your yearly subscription. MLB At Bat features each and every game outside your market — because the MLB's blackout rules just won't die — for MLB.tv Premium subscribers, while mere At Bat subscribers can watch the Game of the Day.

MLB At Bat has Chromecast support, so you won't have to squint to make out a foul pitch on your smartphone's screen. That said, unless you're already shelling out 130 bucks a year for MLB.tv Premium, MLB At Bat's limited games and subscription model — 3 bucks a month or a yearly subscription of $20 — may seem a bit too rich for many users.

Download: MLB At Bat (Free w/ IAPs)

ESPN

If you're looking to keep up with the home team's stats, standings, and maybe delve into their opponents stats during a 'lively debate' at the sports bar, ESPN may be just the ticket. ESPN's app — formerly known as ESPN Scorecenter — keeps up with baseball — and most other sports, for that matter — in grand style. You can customize alerts so that even if you're not watching a Gamecast you'll know when the tide is turning, or when your team is blowing its lead. If you've got a cable subscription from certain providers, you can even tune in to live ESPN shows and commentaries.

Download: ESPN (Free)

theScore

You may remember theScore, we've recommended it before for basketball, for hockey, and it's great for following MLB baseball, too. This lusciously dark material app is easy to navigate and re-arrange to your heart's content. You can follow individual players in addition to teams or events, keep up on the latest in news, and you can even keep up with your fantasy team here as well. Like ESPN, theScore can serve as your one and only sports news/scores app if you're looking for a single, simple app to depend on.

Download: theScore (Free)

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

If you take your fantasy baseball team seriously, if your league means more than just bragging rights, then the Yahoo Fantasy Sports app has you covered. Another great dark material app, Yahoo is here for you to manage your team, participate in mock drafts, and — most importantly — smack talk the wimpy teams the other managers in your league have put together. And once the baseball season has wrapped up, you can use the same app to keep up with your fantasy football league.

They have also been voted Best Fantasy Sports Mobile App by the Fantasy Sports Trade Association for four years running. So if you're serious about your fantasy team, this is the app to download.

Download: Yahoo Fantasy Sports(Free)

WatchEspn

It may not have every single game, but if you're not shelling out for MLB.tv, WatchESPN can come through in a pinch. WatchESPN shows many an MLB game — especially those early afternoon games that you would never be caught watching at work — and if you're paying for cable, it might as well earn its keep outside your house. WatchESPN streams games to any of your devices — including your Chromecast, leaving your phone free to live-tweet the game and trash-talk the other team's fans.

Download: WatchESPN (Free)

Google Now

Even without an app, you can follow your home team just fine. And if local businesses run promotions around your team — like Papa Johns and the Texas Rangers — then paying attention isn't just a way to stay connected, it's a way to hunt for deals. You can follow a team from pre-season to world series on Google Now without it being bombarded with constant notifications. If you've got an Android Wear device, following baseball on Google Now is a breeze: you can swipe through the cards on your wrist whenever you have a moment and need to pick yourself up with the thought of your team kicking butt — and earning you cheap food.

Download: Google Now(Free)

How are you keeping track?

There are plenty of great apps that will keep you up to date with every inning of the game, but these are our favorites. DId we miss a must-have MLB app? So, what apps will you be taking out to the old ballgame — or at least the sports bar where you'll be watching that old ballgame? And which teams are you pulling for?

Looking to play baseball instead of watch? We've got you covered, too!

