They say it isn't spring until baseball starts. Well, then, spring is here.
The late winter snows are finally starting to melt, and we can already hear the ridiculously-priced concession stand beers and soft pretzels calling out names. Major League Baseball season has started, and if you're ready to step up to the plate of keeping up with teams, divisions, fantasy leagues, and statistics galore, we're here to help you hit it out of the park!
MLB At Bat
When it comes to baseball, it's little surprise that the MLB's own app is the first stop, and if you're a big-spending baseball fan who has a Premium MLB.tv subscription, then this may be the only app you need, as this app is included in your yearly subscription. MLB At Bat features each and every game outside your market — because the MLB's blackout rules just won't die — for MLB.tv Premium subscribers, while mere At Bat subscribers can watch the Game of the Day.
MLB At Bat has Chromecast support, so you won't have to squint to make out a foul pitch on your smartphone's screen. That said, unless you're already shelling out 130 bucks a year for MLB.tv Premium, MLB At Bat's limited games and subscription model — 3 bucks a month or a yearly subscription of $20 — may seem a bit too rich for many users.
Download: MLB At Bat (Free w/ IAPs)
ESPN
If you're looking to keep up with the home team's stats, standings, and maybe delve into their opponents stats during a 'lively debate' at the sports bar, ESPN may be just the ticket. ESPN's app — formerly known as ESPN Scorecenter — keeps up with baseball — and most other sports, for that matter — in grand style. You can customize alerts so that even if you're not watching a Gamecast you'll know when the tide is turning, or when your team is blowing its lead. If you've got a cable subscription from certain providers, you can even tune in to live ESPN shows and commentaries.
theScore
You may remember theScore, we've recommended it before for basketball, for hockey, and it's great for following MLB baseball, too. This lusciously dark material app is easy to navigate and re-arrange to your heart's content. You can follow individual players in addition to teams or events, keep up on the latest in news, and you can even keep up with your fantasy team here as well. Like ESPN, theScore can serve as your one and only sports news/scores app if you're looking for a single, simple app to depend on.
So try it.
Yahoo Fantasy Sports
If you take your fantasy baseball team seriously, if your league means more than just bragging rights, then the Yahoo Fantasy Sports app has you covered. Another great dark material app, Yahoo is here for you to manage your team, participate in mock drafts, and — most importantly — smack talk the wimpy teams the other managers in your league have put together. And once the baseball season has wrapped up, you can use the same app to keep up with your fantasy football league.
They have also been voted Best Fantasy Sports Mobile App by the Fantasy Sports Trade Association for four years running. So if you're serious about your fantasy team, this is the app to download.
Download: Yahoo Fantasy Sports(Free)
WatchEspn
It may not have every single game, but if you're not shelling out for MLB.tv, WatchESPN can come through in a pinch. WatchESPN shows many an MLB game — especially those early afternoon games that you would never be caught watching at work — and if you're paying for cable, it might as well earn its keep outside your house. WatchESPN streams games to any of your devices — including your Chromecast, leaving your phone free to live-tweet the game and trash-talk the other team's fans.
Google Now
Even without an app, you can follow your home team just fine. And if local businesses run promotions around your team — like Papa Johns and the Texas Rangers — then paying attention isn't just a way to stay connected, it's a way to hunt for deals. You can follow a team from pre-season to world series on Google Now without it being bombarded with constant notifications. If you've got an Android Wear device, following baseball on Google Now is a breeze: you can swipe through the cards on your wrist whenever you have a moment and need to pick yourself up with the thought of your team kicking butt — and earning you cheap food.
How are you keeping track?
There are plenty of great apps that will keep you up to date with every inning of the game, but these are our favorites. DId we miss a must-have MLB app? So, what apps will you be taking out to the old ballgame — or at least the sports bar where you'll be watching that old ballgame? And which teams are you pulling for?
Looking to play baseball instead of watch? We've got you covered, too!
I love MLB at bat. The 20 for listening to the radio broadcasts is a good deal, especially since I live two states away from my Indians. Also 130 for mlb.tv is very reasonable. Especially when you consider you can watch, if you wanted, 162 games versus 16 for nfl (following one team) at around 1/3 of the price. Plus I don't have to have a cable or satellite subscription. Blackouts do suck for a lot of people, thankfully they don't affect me.
FSGo - free app that stream the fox sports channels, and in the Northeast, allows me to stream the YES Network. I used to pay 15 bucks for At Bat audio, but now i can just stream for free.
Score.
Fun going back couple years with comments . Lost a few people. lol
If you're in TMobile, At Bat is a must. They give it away.
You can't go wrong with MLB At Bat. You may also want to check out MILB First Pitch so you can keep track of your favorite team's entire organization.
I have the Baseball24 app! I like keep up with live scores from baseball leagues from across the world. They have in-depth stats for the most popular leagues such as the MLB too! It's a great, easy-to-use, free app- a must-have for any baseball fan. You can even customize the alerts to just be notified from your favourite teams/leagues! It's definitely worth a download.
I work for an MLB team's radio affiliate, and I still get the audio package every year. For one, the games don't air on the stations' free streams, including ours. And there is no local blackout on the radio side. That, and the MLB.tv free game of the day, and it is well worth $20 a year.
Its amazing how paying $19.99 for an app somehow is seen as gouging yet $6.85 for a espresso drink isn't.
At Bat is the best app, its all you'll need, and it so far less intrusive than the comprehensive sports apps out there that have you navigate a maze of random sports you may not care about.
I just got my first Google Now cards for the SF Giants game tomorrow! Hell Yeah!
Google+ All Day Everyday
SF Giants are a DYNASTY !!!!! It's time to go back 2 back for a change!!!
Don't be greedy, ya'll have had enough for a while!
Lol. That's what friends of mine tell me. But when you're only 1 more championship away from becoming an all time dynasty you've gotta get greedy!! Lol.
Well, the 49ers are shit so you have to hold onto something.
I have At bat and have full subscription to MLB TV. I will be streaming live games at the rate of about .5 to a gig a day.
At Bat for the audio feed alone is worth every penny.
1. At Bat over my Chromecast looks better than HD cable feed.
2. TheScore should be on every sports fan's phone.
3. Thank you for chicken-fried bacon!
Bleacher Report Team Stream. Still the best notification system in the business....
Can't wait for the start of the season and GO YANKEES!
MLB's At Bat app is fantastic and as a baseball fan it is money well spent, $130 to watch nearly every game wherever you want, all the news for your team (s) - perfection. Too bad I can't do the same for the NFL.
I'm with you, cuz. And NFL could be even cheaper!
I use Yahoo Sports and Google Now.
The Score. Awesome for football. I like how you can customize the alerts.
Go Orioles! Google now gives me all I need until the O's are in the Playoffs. That's when I'll be using the Score. #BirdLand
Are you sure Score will still be around in 2025? :)
I think that means you're not really a fan. Just a bandwagoner. Actually thats the definition
and all the Orioles "fans" come outta the woodwork after one good season
I love keeping up with the game I used to play.
If you are a true baseball fan, the cost of the MLB At Bat app means nothing to you. It has always been worth it.
Exactly! It's the best 20 bucks I will spend on an app/service although I would pay for MLB.TV if the stupid blackout rules didn't apply for live games. I just won't get it cause why would want to see the game the next day when I already know the outcome. Oh well maybe some day this won't be an issue but I doubt it
The reason blackouts happen is because the cable stations in your area have first dibs.
I'd rather take that 130 bucks and put it towards my bills, or towards my vacation.
It's $20 unless you're going for the full MLB.tv subscription.
That is certainly your right, but if you consider that $130 for MLB.tv over the course of a six-month baseball season, that's only about $5 a week. Easy enough to justify if you skip one cup of Starbucks and/or bring your lunch once a week. Again, if you're a true baseball fan, this is a tiny price to pay for what you get.
I have the At Bat app and I love it! I can listen to all of the games!
