Your future has arrived, and these apps will help you make the most of it.
You did it: you earned your college degree and graduated with a diploma in-hand. Which of course begs the question, what comes next? After you've graduated, and you're ready to join the real world, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out what precisely you are supposed to do next. There are resumes to be sent out, housing to acquire, and for many students, a leaning tower of School Loans that will need to be repaid over the next several years.
Have no fear though, these apps can help to ensure you hit the ground running!
Indeed
Once you've graduated and are figuring out what comes next, the first step ought to be starting to look for a position in your field. There are hundreds of different job search sites that you can post a resume to, but Indeed delivers a straightforward experience whether you are on a phone or computer.
Using Indeed you can upload your profile information, which is how prospective employers will find you. Once you've done that we suggest starting to look for the position that is right for you from the thousands of openings listed on Indeed. Since it automatically pulls from career boards, newspaper listings, and company career pages, you can even set up email alerts to notify you when a sweet new opening becomes available.
Hotpads
Along with finding gainful employment, you need to find a place to live. With dozens of different sites, there are plenty of ways to search for accommodation, but Hotpads makes it a better, easier experience to search for rental properties.
You can search a specific area, or look for your new home with specific parameters in mind. Once you've entered the criteria you are looking for, you will then be able to see properties in the area that fit your needs. You can also just click through properties, and get plenty of information on each one.
Move Advisor
If you're planning to move away after graduation, Move Advisor is an absolutely free app that will help you to make sure that you are prepared for the big move.
Move Advisor acts as an in-pocket emissary to make sure your moves goes as smoothly as possible. To this end you can build a week-by-week moving schedule so that everything is packed and ready to go on the big day, as well as giving you a full inventory so that nothing gets accidentally left behind. It even helps to connect you to local moving services if you wind up needing a bit of extra muscle to get everything where it needs to go.
Mint
One of the biggest challenges to leaving school entirely behind is learning to stand on your own two feet without (much) help or assistance. While you might still call your mom about how to make her prized meatloaf, or ring up your dad to ask the best way to clean out your gutters, your budget will be entirely in your own hands. Thankfully there are apps out there that exist to help you balance your checkbook before it goes diving into the red.
Mint is owned by Intuit, the same folks that run TurboTax, and they connect to help you file, too. With the app you can get bill pay reminders, build a budget, keep an eye on your credit score, and even keep track of your finances all in one place. If you're serious about building a budget and sticking to it, this is the best app you can find on Android.
Living Social
Whether you're back in your hometown after graduation or you've picked up and moved halfway across the country, you're going to need to occupy yourself with more than just your career. Finding fun, and affordable, ways to relax when you aren't really familiar with an area can be difficult at first.
That's where Living Social comes in. The app delivers tons of great deals on local food, entertainment, hotels, and more, all with some serious discounted rates. This means that by scanning the deals each day you might be able to snag a spa day, even when you are counting pennies on a budget. For anyone who likes to enjoy themselves without spending all of their extra income, this is a great one to check out.
Flipp
You may be broke, but you still need to eat. Flipp is a coupon app for the phone addict, parsing thousands of great grocery deals in one place. Not only does it save you money through virtual coupon clipping, but it does its own price-matching magic to ensure you get the lowest prices on the staples you buy every day.
What are your suggestions?
There are plenty of great apps out there that can turn your phone into a serious powerhouse for getting your life settled the way you want it. Whether you're trying to build a budget for the first time, looking for the perfect apartment to rent near your new office, or just trying to ensure that you can have a night out without feeling the hurt in the bank account the next day, there is most definitely an app for that.
Do you have a favorite set of apps that got you on track after graduation? Did we miss an excellent app for new graduates? Be sure to leave us a comment below and let us know about it!
I would add Lastpass or another password manager to that list but really a password manager should be used well prior to graduating college, but it is never too late to start.
I'll second Indeed, it's been great to look at job listings in particular cities.
Are you resorting to selling body fluids to make rent because your entry-level job barely even makes a dent in your student loan payments? The LifeSource app makes finding a plasma donation center a breeze!
But seriously, Mint is a great suggestion. Aside from being a helpful tool to track your savings/credit accounts and your spending, it'll show you your FICO score, updated monthly. That's huge.
I would also suggest a cooking app, like AllRecipes or Food Network. One of the biggest mistakes recent grads make is spending WAY too much money eating out, and a lot of my younger friends just did not learn how to stock a kitchen and cook from their parents. Any app that makes it easy to plan and prepare meals is a good for your wallet and your body.
Linked In. Networking for jobs/careers.