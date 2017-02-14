Best overall Mathway See at Play Store Mathway delivers a great all-around experience for anyone who needs help to pump up their math skills. Whether you need help just finding the solution to homework problems, or you need the step-by-step directions to solve for X, it's got you covered. At its simplest, you'll get the solution to any math problem that you enter into the app, but that definitely isn't everything this app is capable of. Mathway covers math problems from basic math to linear algebra and graphing. That makes it excellent for students from high school up and through college. It's especially handy for students who tend to struggle with math in class and need more hands-on help in order to understand advanced mathematical concepts. When you jump into the app you'll first need to choose the type of math problem that you are solving. From there all you need to do is take a photo of the problem or type it in manually. Mathway will automatically solve the equation for you right there. If your answer differs from the correct one, then you can view the problem step by step to see where you went wrong. This includes an explanation of how to find the correct answer and in some cases even a graph to give you the full answer. Bottom line: Mathway is an excellent aid for anyone who wants to check their answers or who need more in-depth help to master advanced math. It covers everything from simple concepts to advanced problems and can even break everything down step by step to make sure you have a solid grasp on what you are doing. One more thing: In order to access everything Mathway has to offer, specifically step-by-step instructions for solving problems, you'll need to upgrade to the full version of the app for $19.99 a month or $79.99 for the full year.

Why Mathway is the Best

Mathway works like a tutor helping you to master even complicated concepts without wanting to bang your head against a wall.

Not everyone can look at math and pick it up without a problem. For some people —myself included— math can seem daunting and confusing. Trying to schedule time with a tutor can be difficult when you are working and going to school, and many teachers and professors don't have the time to devote to helping a student succeed. Mathway is able to fill in those gaps for you.

Whether you're taking a remedial algebra class or you're diving into trigonometry, the app can make sure you find the solution to your problems. With PRO, you're even able to see every step of a problem while working towards a solution. If the free version is more suited to your budget, you still get plenty of help.

Mathway will solve your problem automatically. It will also tell you the rule for solving a specific problem. While it isn't quite as awesome as getting every step along the way, it does help you to figure your way through complicated problems.

Best for Algebra College Algebra Prep, Practice See at Store Algebra is ostensibly the beginning of college-level math. Whether you've matriculated or you're returning after years of being away, it's a fair bet that algebra will be on your course list. College Algebra aims to work as your own personal tutor while you are working your way through the semester. This app is fully stocked with tons of resources to reduce your anxiety while in math class. There are 56 practice tests to help you prep for test day, and you can take extra time by studying specific concepts, with access to concept-specific flashcards. If you need more specific one-on-one help, you can even find a tutor by inputting your zip code and subject of choice. Bottom line: College Algebra aims to be your very own pocket tutor while you are working your way through Algebra 1 and Algebra 2. It delivers a great way to find a tutor, practice specific concepts, and even prep yourself for test day. One more thing: College Algebra is just one of many apps that Varsity Tutors Llc offers. If you like the experience, you can find more apps to help you with other math courses in the future.

Best for Graphing Desmos Graphing Calculator See at Store The days of needing a dedicated graphing calculator in order to properly graph out certain math problems are gone. Now instead of having to drop $80 on a calculator, you can download an app to get the job done, and Desmos Graphing Calculator does an excellent job of it. You can plot out equations, and sliders will allow you how to demonstrate function transformations. Desmos Graphing Calculator is chock full of features to make sure you have the ability to fulfill your every graphing need. You can plot out polar, cartesian, and parametric graphs with an unlimited number of expressions for each graph. You can see statistics, crate tables, zoom to scale axes, plot inequalities, and plenty more to boot. Best of all, you never need access to the internet in order to use all of the features. Bottom line: Desmos Graphing Calculator gives you access to everything that you need in order to successfully graph out any problem you need to solve. It's got tons of features to make sure that you don't need to purchase a dedicated graphing calculator, because it has everything you need to be successful in math class. One more thing: By creating an account, you can save your graphs, making them easy to pull up later if necessary.

Conclusion

There are plenty of excellent advanced math apps that are floating around the internet. What we've collected are the best apps to make sure that you are successful at what you do in math class. From graphing calculators to practising advanced concepts to having the ability to practise varying math concepts, these apps will help to make sure you grasp even the advanced stuff.

While there are other apps that can get the job done, none of them do it quite as well as the apps we've listed here. Out of all of them, Mathway does the best job of delivering everything that you need in order to become a serious math whiz and ace your next test.