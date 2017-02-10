You're going to want to install these.

It's a new day for Android Wear. Apps are no longer sidecar-style programs that share data back and forth from your phone. Instead, the apps are installed directly on the watch and run completely independently of the phone. This means apps need to be able to do everything on the watch, so design and functionality matter more than ever. Here's a look at the Android Wear apps that work best in this new 2.0 world!

More: The definitive Android Wear 2.0 review!

Google Fit

Google Fit has received a substantial update with Android Wear 2.0, and it's great for everything from basic daily step tracking up to runs and gym workouts. The interface is very well situated to show you snippets of information on the small watch, then give you deeper looks at everything in the Fit app on your phone.

After using the new Fit it's clear to see why Google is so proud to promote it in Android Wear 2.0.

Find on Google Play

Recordr

It doesn't matter if you need to take a quick note for yourself or you'd like to document something discretely, the ability to use the microphone on your wrist can be powerful.

The Recordr app makes it super easy to grab audio, and when it's recorded you can keep it on the phone or quickly transfer it to the watch in case you need to share or push to Drive.

Find on Google Play

Google Keep

The ability to quickly check off boxes in Keep is not only great for feeling productive, it's a solid reminder system that doesn't require a calendar.

As great as Keep can be on the phone, on the wrist you get a quick glance at lists when the Always-On display is enabled and plenty of space to check off boxes when you're mobile.

Find on Google Play

Facebook Messenger

This app is one of the few set up to act as an advanced receiver instead of a smaller version of the app. Instead of the full Facebook Messenger experience, this watch app shows up as a normal notification but gives you more options when responding to people hitting you up on Facebook.

The only downside here is you get a Messenger icon taking up space in your drawer that doesn't actually do anything, but that's a small price to pay for more Messenger features.

Find on Google Play

Find my Parked Car

Finding your car in a big parking lot has never been easier with GPS on your phone, and the only way that can happen faster or more conveniently is from your watch!

This setup is simple, and leaves little to the imagination. Drop a pin to mark your parked car, and if you're far enough away that you need GPS there's a button to throw you immediately into Google Maps for navigation.

Find on Google Play