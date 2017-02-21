Best overall LG V20 See at T-Mobile See at AT&T See at Verizon See at B&H The LG V20 builds on its predecessor's vision of offering a fantastic imaging experience — and that goes for both still shots and video. Right from the start the V20 stands out because it offers you both a standard and wide-angle lens, giving you unique shooting options — you can even switch between the two in the same video if you want. Beyond that, you're getting the highest quality available — 4K shooting and HDR video are included here. And if you keep it locked to 1080p, you get the V20's advanced electronic image stabilization to smooth out otherwise-shaky video when you're on the move. No matter how you record, you're getting the best possible audio here as well, with mics that can record the loudest noise of any phone out there. The biggest feature for video junkies is the Manual video mode, which lets you tweak any setting you can imagine for some pro-level stuff if you want to go all-out and mount the V20 on a tripod rig. Bottom line: For the most video options and the best possible quality, the LG V20 is the phone you want. One more thing: The LG V20 also offers some pretty impressive picture capabilities — you don't have to give up much photo quality for all of these video features.

Why the LG V20 is the best

When it comes to recording video, the LG V20 really has it all. Not only does it work well for the basics like just tapping record and watching whatever's in front of you unfold, but it can also go far beyond that with manual controls and advanced features.

It's an excellent all-around video camera without any compromises.

For the basics, the V20 offers 4K video recording as well as HDR, and when you shoot in the standard 1080p resolution you get LG's most advanced electronic image stabilization (in combination with the hardware OIS) to smooth out video when you're moving around. It's quick to start capturing and video looks great. You also get your choice of a standard or wide-angle lens, which can offer interesting shooting styles that you don't get from any other phone.

And what really makes the LG V20 stand out is its Manual video mode. This mode has everything you want, and a bunch of stuff that even the pros won't need to touch. You can change your shutter speed, ISO, focal distance, bitrate and more. You also get hi-fi audio recording from the built-in mics, which can handle even the loudest concerts or sporting events that you want to capture.

The LG V20 is an excellent all-around video camera without any compromises, and it's also paired with some great photo capabilities to boot. If you need a phone that does great video, the V20 is your choice.

Best stabilization Google Pixel See at Google See at Verizon Though the V20 still takes our top spot because of its vast number of manual controls, the Google Pixel is a close second thanks to its amazing electronic image stabilization. Rather than using OIS (optical image stabilization) to physically smooth out the lens movement, Google's software reads the Pixel's various sensors to adjust and stabilize the picture completely in software. The results are amazing, to the point where video shot on the Pixel looks like it's being stabilized by a tripod even when they're shot by hand. The video stabilization works automatically, even when shooting in 4K resolution. Beyond the stabilization, the Pixel can also shoot slow-motion video at up to 240 fps, which is extremely impressive. Bottom line: For the smoothest possible video without any additional accessories, the Google Pixel is the best choice. One more thing: For the exact same video experience in a larger size (with a higher price), consider the 5.5-inch Pixel XL.

Best for simplicity Samsung Galaxy S7 See at AT&T See at Sprint See at T-Mobile See at Verizon The Galaxy S7 is one of our favorite overall cameras, and for many of the same reasons it's a runner-up here as a video camera pick. The Galaxy S7 has a great sensor and lens that can handle 4K and HDR video, as well as electronically stabilized 1080p video. It's amazingly quick to start up and get to your recording, and has lots of built-in shooting modes for features like slow-mo and timelapse. The Galaxy S7 falls to number two on this list because it doesn't offer the manual shooting offerings of the LG V20, nor does it have the same level of electronic stabilization or the audio recording capabilities that the top pick here does. That doesn't mean the Galaxy S7 isn't a great video camera — it just means it isn't the absolute best. If you're looking for the best combination of both pictures and video, the Galaxy S7 is still worth considering. Bottom line: The Galaxy S7 offers all of the best video features you want, but doesn't have the more advanced shooting modes and audio recording of the V20. One more thing: The Galaxy S7 is a bit too small for some people, so if you want the same video capabilities in a larger 5.5-inch display, consider the Galaxy S7 edge.

Conclusion

For the best possible video recording, from quick shots to long planned-out movies, the LG V20 has everything you need. It's a great phone for photos, too, making it a complete package.