Game on. The 2017 NCAA Tournament (that's college men's basketball, in case you're not into such things) is underway. That means countless work hours lost over the next couple weeks, but specifically in these early days as we all pore over our brackets, hoping to avoid the bust and advance to the next round.
Sadly, we don't all have televisions in our offices. But seeing as how this is 2017, there's more than one way to keep up with the tourney. A trusty web browser is one, of course. But you're on the go. That's where these handy Android apps come in.
Updated March 2017: We've updated our favorites for following this year's big dance.
The Score
theScore is a longtime sports staple on Android. Follow leagues, teams and even individual players. You'll get real time updates on scores, stats and news, and the ability to fine tune and personalize that feed. It's got a dedicated tournament section, with a smartly designed sort of bracket that's using Android design guidelines instead of the sort of pan-and-zoom thing you'll find elsewhere. It's really well done.
The app is ad-supported, but it's also one of those apps that can very well stick around once you try it. So try it.
NCAA March Madness Live
This one's the official app from the folks putting on the tournament, so you know it's good. It's also very much sponsored by AT&T, Capital One and Infiniti, so you'll be subjected to ads from those three throughout. But if you've got a cable subscription this is a great way to watch all the games live.
And with Chromecast support built in, you can stream to a larger TV or monitor if you're not in the same room as your cable box. Plus there are scores, info on every team in the tourney, and the ability to keep up with your bracket, at least until it gets busted. There's are also radio broadcasts of each game, and video highlights so that you can keep up on every moment.
Download NCAA March Madness Live (free)
ESPN Tournament Challenge
This one's less about following the tournament and more about a bracket challenge. Specifically, if you're playing with ESPN's brackets. (If you're not, just move on.) You can follow up to 25 brackets and get alerts on the latest news. You also get access to Bracketcast which allows you to see how upsets or underdogs have affected your own brackets. Following scores is fairly simply, but the app also is (unsurprisingly) pretty ad-heavy. Again, if you're not actually doing ESPN's bracket challenge, no need to stop here.
Download ESPN Tournament Challenge (free)
CBS Sports
CBS consistently has had some of the best sports apps out there, and that continues this year with the latest iteration of the CBS Sports app. At launch you'll be asked if you want to use location services to follow local (or regional) teams. Do or do not, there is no try. You also can designate specific teams in any of the sports that you want to give special attention to.
From there, it's all sports, all the time. That means you'll see other events lumped with the basketball games. Just duck into the drawer on the left for quick links to scores and news, the full brackets, and expert pics. (And CBS has added the NIT tournament for good measure.) You also get Chromecast support, live streaming radio, and personalized alerts for the news stories that you don't want to miss.
If you're looking for a really good all-around sports app, this is one to have.
Google Now
Don't wanna go through any of that? Just ask your phone. "Show me NCAA basketball tournament scores" will pull up the recent games in Google Now. No having to install and wade through any other apps than that. It's quick, it's easy, and it's probably already on your phone.
Your turn
Those are still our favorite picks. Did we miss something that's worth checking out? Let us know in the comments. And may your bracket live beyond the weekend.
Reader comments
Fotmob! For Football
FireFan is a new sports app that's doing brackets a bit differently. You can get bonus play if you use code GRIDIRONKING.
FYI - Adaptxt also has college themes - I think they have all the final four contenders!
Yahoo Fantasy Sports app not on the list? Almost everyone I know that does bracket challenges goes through Yahoo.
So, march madness is a basketball thing... OK.
Yeah college playoffs. I know your across the way and don't get it but I live in the US and don't get it really either, but I am a hockey guy
Penguins and Flyers suck. Go Red Wings
Blackhawks.
How did that work out last night?
I got 50$ out of that game
Everything is going according to plan for the Blackhawks. Just wait until the playoffs!!
Yeah you guys are going in strong whereas I am just hoping Flyers make it into 7th
Flyers look down on you, literally. You had better hope you can catch the Pens and get your playoff spot back, that we took.
Yeah, Wings are struggling right now.
I am a fan of Detroit, and wont rag on them. Hell I am rooting for you to take Pit down and end up in 8th (Flyers benefit by not having to play Washington)
Not to change the topic of hockey. What do you think about the Tigers this year? i thinks the whole division is going to be fun to watch between the Tigers, Royals, Indians, Twins and White Sox.
I like the Tigers but the royals are still the one to beat for another year or two.
You are right I do think that is the division to watch this year. It ought to be fun.
The Phillies on the other hand... Well let's just say it is something like 150 days to training camp...
Agreed, the Royals are very poised with a solid built team. It's nice to see that baseball players are wanting to play for them now. Great team. I went to 25 games at Kauffman last season and it was a blast. Great atmosphere, food, entertainment and the stadium is beautiful at night. One of my favorite stadiums to go to.
I think Tigers will be battling the Royals for the division. It will all come down to if they can stay healthy and how the back end of the rotation performs. Verlander is back to his old self and Miggy is once again at full strength.
The division should be the best is baseball as every team has improved. Wouldn't surprise me if the Indians or White Sox also made a run. Twins are still a couple of years away. Should be a fun year.
Posted via Nexus 6 running on any data plan I want
What's hockey?
One of three of the greatest sports in the world. You have football and hockey neck and neck for first and second then comes Buzkashi
Well hockey in person is awesome. Saw a high stakes red wings game in Detroit while visiting family and I was hooked. Don't remember the implications or opponent, but it must have been just before playoffs. The place erupted everytime something crazy happened. Never have I viewed fan ship in that way before that, or since then either.
Yeah I hear you there is nothing in the world like hockey in person.
Took the wife and kids to Boston for a game, 6 rows off the ice, it was insane
I love The Score app. Not just for basketball, but it has you covered for nearly every sport a person could think of. It may not be as glamorous as the others during tournament time, but for year round info, scores and updates... it's the one I choose. Just my opinion though.
Not Glamorous? I still get text messages from my local Radio station alerting me to everything the Cardinals, Rams, and University Missouri Football and Basketball does on a daily basis. Along with any emergency and breaking news
Haha. That's awesome!!! Yeah, I think you may have "one upped" me on that one!!!
NCAA March Madness app. Hopefully Kentucky gets knocked out in the first round!
Posted on my Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that is happy to not be on Lollipop.
What are you smoking and where do I get it?
Ara, not a Kentucky fan by all means. I've never been a big fan of their head coach. Calipari has always been the type of coach that when his program gets investigated by the NCAA he jumps ship to another university.
Do I think they will honestly lose in the first round? No. I should probably continue to dream.
Posted on my Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that is happy to not be on Lollipop.
I'm with you 100%
Actually look up facts before spewing false information about Calipari. We're all really tired of the Calipari accusations, so please, come up with a better insult. Wanting Kentucky to lose in the first round is ignorant because first, they don't play until the second round and two, this is a team that is every sense of the word. They all sacrifice their minutes for the betterment of the team. With that said, Go Big Blue!
Not spreading any false information. What two prior universities were investigated under Calipari? Yes, he jumped ship.
Sorry, but Big Big Blue Nation isn't winning it. You might be surprised.
Posted on my Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that is happy to not be on Lollipop.
P.S. I actually hope that Self and Calipari meet again since they are in the same bracket and KU gives UK a Midwest Greeting!!
Kentucky plays first round, play in games do not count as a round.
