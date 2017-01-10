Asus File Manager is the best file manager currently available for Android. You can move, share and delete your files, as well as compressing them to help save space.
Best overall
ASUS File Manager
ASUS File Manager manages to heave itself to the top of the file manager food chain on Android by delivering tons of great features that work well together to make your life easier in the long run. You'll see the usual features like moving, sharing and deleting the files on your phone, as well as less common features like compressing files, and streaming files located in cloud storage. Of course you'll also find the ability to easily browse your files, and manage your files with their cadre of useful disk tools.
Bottom line: ASUS File Manager delivers a great experience with all of the features you didn't realize that you wanted. From managing files, to storage, their features all work well together delivering a simple and easy to use app.
One more thing: ASUS File Manager is the highest rated file manager on Google Play, with over 600,000 reviews for a scored of 4.6. And despite the name, it's not exclusive to ASUS devices!
Why the ASUS File Manager is the best
ASUS File Manager delivers a great experience with tons of features, at the low, low, price of free.
I'll be clear, that when I'm looking for a good file manager what I'm most concerned about is price, quality, and features — although not necessarily in that order. With that being said, it's fairly clear how ASUS File Manager is able to climb to the head of the pack.
To begin with, ASUS File Manager is absolutely free. There are no add-ons, or pro editions that you'll feel obligated to buy in order to access all of the features that you want. One of the biggest perks here is the ability to share, save, edit and delete your files whether they are located on your phone, microSD card, or in cloud storage. When it comes to cloud storage, you've also got access to accounts whether they happen to be Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and more.
ASUS also gives you the ability to stream media that you've stored in the cloud. That means that you don't need to keep all of your photos or videos stored on your phone if you want to show them to friends, you can upload them to the cloud and still whip them out at a moment's notice.
Of course the most important aspect of any file manager is how easy it is to actually manage your files. Well, ASUS File Manager has you covered on that front as well. To save space on your phone, you have the ability to compress or extract files into and out of ZIP and RAR files. From the ASUS File Manager home, you can browse through all of your files and adjust them as necessary. Additionally their Disk Tools like the storage analyzer and recycle bin help you make sure that everything is exactly as you want it.
While you might find some of these features in other file managers, having them all in one place with an app that is easy to use, is why ASUS File Manager is the best file manager currently available on Android.
Best for Privacy
File Explorer
File Explorer is currently the second highest rated file manager on Google Play with over 50 thousand reviews chiming in for a 4.4 rating. That's because what File Explorer does, it does quite well, delivering an easy and intuitive file manager that lets you easily handle your business.
While File Manager does have plenty of awesome features, to access absolutely everything offered you'll need to purchase File Explorer Pro. When using the app there are popups which will inform you of an error, as well as help you out in learning the app, making it far more intuitive than many of its competitors. When using File Explorer you'll be able to you can transfer files from phone to phone using Wi-Fi, it supports multi-windowed mode, gives you the ability to see the size of each folder on your phone, and offers a home screen to allow you to easily browse and adjust your files. However, to access features like extracting ZIP and RAR files, connect to Cloud storage, and directly browse your multimedia files you will need to upgrade to File Explorer Pro.
Bottom line: File Explorer is a decent option for those who don't need a ton of bells and whistles, or who prefer an easy and intuitive app to use. However, some of their best — and most useful — features are hidden behind a paywall.
One more thing: If you've been looking for an ad-free experience that also does not participate in user tracking, then File Explorer is definitely your best bet.
Best for multiple devices
ASTRO File manager
ASTRO File Manager has been one of the best file managers on Google Play for years now, and with good reason. It's got an easy to use and intuitive UI which is always a solid plus, but it also comes at the lovely price of free. While ASTRO File Manager includes many of the same features as other file managing apps, it also has a few surprises that nobody else currently includes.
To begin with, ASTRO File Manager includes a task killer. This means that it's easy to kill tasks or processes killing your battery life, without a hassle. You also have access to File Manager Backup, which can be a boon for anyone who has to switch phones often, or is prone to losing their devices.
ASTRO File Manager also delivers the best features that you're used to have access to. You'll be able to deal with files located on your phone, SD card, Cloud Storage, LAN, and even on Facebook. There is also the ability to add FTP and SMB servers.
Bottom line: ASTRO File Manager delivers you the awesome features you need in order to access and organize your files, as well as a task killer, and the lovely ability to backup your filed before switching phones. With access to files on your phone, social media, and cloud storage, you'll always be able to access what you need with a tap.
One more thing: ASTRO File Manager is available in 13 different languages, making it ideal for non-english speakers and readers.
Conclusion
Plenty of us use File Managers in order to keep track all of the many files we have. While there are many dozens of them available on the Google Play Store, many don't offer the features or ease of access that you want — or need—in a file manager. Of the many managers out there, ASUS File Manager delivers the best experience and price, with all the features you could ask for.
Reader comments
Best File Manager
I use the Moto Data Manager with remote access. I like the" one click" feature to move files.
Also landscape mode with current update I just saw, yay.
Solid Explorer for me... great UI, easy, fast and has lots of cloud connectivity as well as a built in FTP server if you want. Fantastic.
Holy crap no root explorer. Hell look at the comments this old post with a new manager.
Thanks for the heads up on ASUS File Explorer. Been looking for something to replace my combination of using ES File Explorer and Total Commander. This does the trick. I uninstalled the other two immediately.
I need something to replace efs. It had way too many ads now. But I need to be able to send apps and files to another phone with it. Any suggestions?
FileSpace is a great material design file manager !!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mercandalli.android.ap...
I use EFS and it works great.
FileSpace is a great material design file manager !!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mercandalli.com.filespace
Root Explorer FTW!
Super fan of File Expert!!!
Please check, a good app Cygnus (File Manager)
OI file manager and Fo file manager are great. Fo is 330k!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.openintents.filemanager
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seazon.fo
Root Explorer, of course.
Try "File Wrangler" by Amon Creations
FX
You missed Tomi File Manager, just got the new update on June 10, an interesting self image browser is involved now, slide to preview pictures, two options like share and delete is offered.
I recommand Tomi File Manager, link is here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tomitools.filemanager
Sliding explorer had a great, logical design
FX file explorer
I don't navigate my file system very often, but when I do I use File Manager ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fm.clean ) it is super clean, has a light and dark theme, and is super easy to use and very user friendly
Where the hell is FX "File Explorer"? That is in my opinion the best of them all. Here's a play store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nextapp.fx
why can't google create their own file explorer? That's my question
google always tout android as open and very customize, and yet, no file xplorer
Are you insane? Where else such a great choice of file managers first. (iOS none, WP 8.1 one since few weeks). Second I wish Google would keep their apps out of Android and let people install them themselves via Play as battery and resources friendlier USER-APPS
With 80% of Google's apps disabled and the rest Greenified on all my 3 Android devices I have at very very very least 25-30% (hours!!!)more active screen on time. Also idle way more battery life. Just tested recently without active Greenify and enabling G-apps a few days. And most of Google's apps have better alternatives. And when their apps are good they are sssoooo blinding white causing me headaches.
After reading informative comments I gave FX a try. Very good file manager. With among others also translucent wallpaper background together with (Root) Explorer perhaps the most beautiful of the file managers.
However concerning user friendlyness not close as good as Solid Explorer. For instance once used to two panel mode (in portrait by swiping), file managers without that are not an option anymore. The implementation of more panels via tabs such as FX not even half as good. And Solid although moret traditional i(n dark mode in my case) equals FX and Root E. concerning good looks
ES I have installed as reserve go to. Not a beauty, but theming it helps Has everything powerusers need and is good to have ready for action.I advise that to people who refuse to pay a few bugs for apps and don't mind missing a greater mobile OS experience.
Basicly every file manager without root, network, cloud, ect. as features are useless. Can't believe some of the commenters in this topic using vey limited file managers. Such as those comimg from OEM's or custom roms and Sliding Expl.Total Comm and Xplore good but ugly and not most user friendly. File Manager HD now also dual panel is also nice. And don't forget to install app Samba Filesharing to connect to your Android device via smb
I'm amazed you did not mention Total Commander.
By far the best file manager for android - simple, clean and does everything needed
Yes ES for me. Full featured, root access, and free.
When I need a graphical display of the file structure I used Disk Usage. It's really not all file manager as it can only delete files and open files. But sometimes I want a graphical view of the folder tree. It's great for finding big files/folders because it sorts folders by size.
Sliding Explorer gets my vote though if you need insane amounts of features ES is the go to!
ES or death.
AirDroid is awesome.
ES explorer is the best and I have been using it forever. One extremely overlooked feature is that it can edit plain text files which is a simple yet extremely hard to find in an app. Also the networking features and interface are my favorite.
File management sucks without dual panes. X-plore FTW.
OI File Manager. Free and open source. Excellent product.
ES File Explorer is better than anything else out there. Quite honestly, the review doesn't detail that it has Root functions and is much better than the beloved Root Explorer! + It's FREE!
I used to swear by Astro for years, until I found ESE
I want one which can show you big preview of videos and photos so it's easy to delete what you don't want so guys help me out
Solid by far!
I've owned my Android phone a little over a year now and the File Manager of choice for me is ES File Explorer. I first started using it because it was the only one (at the time) that I was able to find that allowed me to access and copy files from my desktop via WiFi.
There is a slight learning curve with it... but once you get the hang of it... it becomes very easy to use. and even though it's a free app there aren't any annoying ads in it.
My only real complaint... isn't really so-much about the app itself.. but with Google. With Android 4.4, Google restricted the ability of apps not preinstalled onto your device from copying or deleting files on your SD Card. As a result I can no longer wirelessly copy files onto my card...
Root Explorer since October 2009. I have tried the rest, but always go back to the best.
The best file manager I have come across is simply called "File Manager". It has a great user interface and not a whole lot of crazy function, but it works. It's a simple file manager with some more advanced features, but not a ton, and it is very fast and glitch free.
Root Explorer. And wouldn't a voting poll be better?
Yes it would
I'm the kind of guy who stops a microwave at one second to feel like a bomb defuser.
They failed to mention that ES File Explorer has all the features that Root Explorer's got. You can grant it root permissions and manage user and system apps, get rid of bloat, use cloud drives... And it's free :)
+1
I used to use Astro, but found ES far superior. Though I did like the Bluetooth and SMB plugins for Astro.
Might also want to put up here that es file explorer has many features already built in that are addons on most other file managers. Like ftp and LAN, coud service support like box/dropbox/drive, and is also a root explorer. Not to mention its built in html viewer/editor, gif/picture viewer, and zip/rar extractor.
It might not be as "purty" as some of the others, but it is very rich in features all for the price of FREE.
I used to keep ES File Manager and Astro on my devices. ES did a better job connecting to my work network via a VPN, so I stuck with it.
File Explorer By NextApp
Total commander
File Manager is my favorite. It's that one that is right at the top of that picture of the search results. Never had any problems with it and always has anything I want to do with it possible. It has a free Root Explorer inside of it and it's completely free as well. I'm not sure if it's ad supported because I have gotten good at ignoring that portion of my screen on all apps, but I can for sure say that it has not crappy full page ads that require you to sit through something you already have or don't want.
You can also consider SM File Manager: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.szymon.modernfilemanag...
File Manager Clean is pretty good, Total Commander is the best option with USB support
Root browser
I refuse to use file manager that require purchase license because I need to be able to add them into roms for flashing.
Who cares? They're all useless under KitKat. (at least on my GS5 from Verizon, which can't be rooted yet)
I HATE KitKat. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it.
I care. Now, go vote one day and remember that you're not even actually voting for a president but hoping you can sway your electoral college.
I updated my Xperia Z Ultra to KitKat after holding off for some time, until I was sure I could easily root it and fix the memory card issue.
Where is Total Commander? Easily my favorite.
I've been using Tomi File Manager. It does what I need it to and it looks pretty decent.
I'm the kind of guy who stops a microwave at one second to feel like a bomb defuser.
Ghost Commander. But I haven't used it in years.
Not one of these comes close to the default file manager offered by Samsung. It has the best font, color and it automatically arranges the recently used/modified/opened folder/file as the first and so on. It also doesnt overwhelm you with crappy icons on action bar.
Posted via Android Central App
Root Browser built into the app Root Toolbox Pro isn't all that bad either for easy access to system/root apps.
FX file manager for me.
No one here uses Total Commander? It's not all shiny and pretty like the others, but it works.
I use File Expert
Solid. No reason for me to change.
ES is great. Runs awesome on BB Z10. Great for wireless streaming movies and audio from SMB shares.
Total commander, i moved from solid explorer to this and haven't looked back. no bells ans whistles, but it does on device very very well.
I've been using Androzip for years.
I've been using ES, I basically only use it to transfer music over SMB from my NAS when I feel like switching out which albums I'm storing on my phone. Works great for that.
ES3 is the best, despite having a review of almost 1M, it still got 4.6 rating.
Posted via a sexy Nexus 5
The question is why does android doesn't have a native file manager??
because there are so many good third party ones? Why reinvent the wheel?
if this was Apple, they'd Sherlock the opposition - google for "Apple Sherlocking".
Solid Explorer best file manager, Poland is proud of having great dev!
Root Explorer! I've used it since I first rooted my Captivate way back when. There's many file managers with a prettier UI but RE does everything I need and more. For me it's simply the best. YMMV
From my LG G2 via the DeathStar
Pfff https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fm.clean wasn't included, seriously ?
Solid Explorer! Some things it does not mentioned is connect to FTP, SFTP, SMB and just about any major cloud service. There are also built in viewer apps that can open text files and photos. You can create files such as the .nomedia files to keep the gallery from picking up a directory and displaying it (though it seems Android now tends to ignore this lately it seems). It has a great properties section that can show you a ton of information about a directory or file. If you have a Samsung phone with the muti-window bar it shows up there, though I'm not sure what you could used that for unless you want to keep on watching YouTube videos while you do some mad file organization. I love it and is always the first app I reload to any phone when I'm setting it up.
Been searching for an explorer to use with my home server. Is there anything out there with simple drag/drop or move functionality for remote connections using ssh key pairs? I've tried FX, but for some reason, it tries to download files and upload them to a new location rather than actually moving them on the server.
That depends on the server. I can do that with FX. But my servers are running ssh servers, not just an ftp server (and FX connects as an ssh client).
Ssh (secure shell) is a full shell. It can do much more than an ftp server... like start running applications on the server, install new software on the server, etc etc. An ssh *connection* allows you to do anything that you could do if you were sitting at the sever's keyboard. Although much of that extra capability of an ssh connection isn't going to be used by a file explorer application, because it's just a file explorer.
One extra thing the added capabilities of ssh connection will do with a file manager, is allow you to move files around on the server, just like you would like it to. :)
Sorry, I did no notice that you asked about ssh key pairs (tl;dr). And Android central won't let me edit my useless post. he he he
Yes, FX does use pub/private key pair authentication. You will need to generate a key though (FX won't generate a key, and send it to the server to be stored as an authorized client). I think I used SSHDroid (paid version), or ConnectBot(ssh-agent-patch) to do that. I forget which one I used to create a key pair and get it to the server. I've got so many ssh apps on my phone... it's hard to remember what I used to do what years ago.
But once that is done... disable password authentication on the server.
Then, in the options of FX, for the network connection you can select: No password required (under password/passphrase). Then under the Advanced Options you select: Use Public Key Authentication. Then select the key file under: Private Key File. And then you can select an alternate port (besides 22) if you've set up the server to run on something besides the default.
I have no problem connecting to my server using key pairs. The problem arises when trying to move files around on the server. If I move / cut/paste a large file from one directory to another, FX attempts to download the entire file to the mobile device so it can upload it to the new location. Not ideal.
Wow, I was looking for a file manager and all of different opinions makes it harder to decide
Power File Manager is good also, nice clean UI.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pe.kmh.fm
Sliding Explorer
None. FX due to it's add ons for SMB.
Solid Explorer does the job perfectly for me on my N4 & N7 2013
X-plore File Manager.
For some reason, I still prefer "Total Commander".
It hasn't been updated for a long time, but I still prefer it over others.
Thanks to KitKat I have no use for them as much as they used too I just move torrented movies with them to other folders
Posted from my Nexus 7 2013 or Samsung galaxy S5
Astro
Have used most of them, as well as Total Commander and found that Root Explorer meets my needs. Has the dual panel (or multiple panel, for that matter) capability that Solid Explorer (second best IMO) has. Solid Explorer also has a Chromecast plugin which is a bonus. Astro and ES are too "graphic" --- I just want a simple folder listing --- it's a small screen.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fm.clean
Best IMO
Shit, the stock file manager on my LG G2 is just as good as all those others.
Root explorer!
inKa File Manager Plus hands down
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mhoffs.filemanagerplus
I agree, "FX" is the best I cannot believe they did not include it on the list. I always try new ones that come out on these type of lists but end up going back to FX every time.
I'd avoid ES File Explorer these days. While it used to be my favorite, I've noticed that it's become overly bloated, and now starts several services that run regardless of user settings. For example, "ES Remote Service" is installed and left running (with wake locks!!) regardless of if a user enables this new "remote" ability or not.
I want a simple file explorer, not MS Windows.
I had the same problem (prompting me to uninstall ES, and go with Astro) but I saw that they updated it, and sure enough, they did actually fix the constantly running ES remote service in the last update. Also make sure you have 'Settings>Backup Settings>Enable Remote Synchronize' disabled. I don't know if it has anything to do with it, but it seems likely.
So, in the end, went back to ES, issues are fixed. Happy to be back.
I find File Commander to be the best for my needs.
I used a bunch (though not all) of those listed, and finally settled on one that's not:
File Explorer (FX) with the root add-on, from NextApp
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nextapp.fx.rr
Does everything I need it to do, and more, with a cleaner, simpler interface that most.
The default one that came with my LG G2 works fine for me.
FolderSync
by Tacit Dynamics
file and cloud storage browser not to mention the awesome sync options available. the paid app is well worth it.
This! FolderSync is simply fantastic. A veritable swiss army knife of apps.
Total Commander
Total Commander (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ghisler.android.TotalC...). Full functionality is free and it's super powerful and supports plug-ins.
File expert is a good choice
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=xcxin.filexpert
ES
I mostly use the stock file manager, but when I need a different one, I use ES.
ES has been great to use from it's beginning. Never had a reason to look elsewhere.
Tomi File Manager is my current favorite, although I also like File Manager by "Gira.me" referenced above. Both are really clean UI and easy to use.
Tomi is nice, I started using it a few weeks ago.
I'm the kind of guy who stops a microwave at one second to feel like a bomb defuser.
I'm glad this editorial was released as i have a question as it relates to file managers. I've heard about last friday I picked up a lg volt on boost mobile, great phone. My previous kit kat experience was with a rooted Samsung Galxy S3 running cm11 and a moto g with no sd card slot. I have a 16 gb sd card and like to keep music on my sd card. I downloaded a album this weekend only to find ES File Manager (which is my personal choice) would let me move it from internal to external storage. Is this the kitkatt sd card issue ive been hearing about. It looks like it is based on my research. so we can only keep pics and vids on sd card on kitkatt. I find myself wondering whats the point of a sd card. Can i still move docs to the sd card using a pc? I thought I had a bad phone because the galaxy s3 was rooted and cm11 has a workaround and the moto g didnt have a sd card slot to move files to. I posted this here as there is no LG Volt forum on this site. just want to confirm im not crazy.
Careful, or the powers that be will refer you to the "kit kat is good for you" article. I for one, like sd cards to behave the old way, call me crazy.
Why would u be crazy?
Posted from my Nexus 7 2013 or Samsung galaxy S5
Because i cant move files from internal to external storage. im asking is this thenew kitkatt sd card issue ive been hearing about? and can i still move files (like music) from internal to external storage using a pc?
Yes it is its crazy that you can't move your own stuff to the SD card on your PC you can do it manually by dragging files but I store movies on my phone for on a flight or train
Posted from my Nexus 7 2013 or Samsung galaxy S5
So you're saying I CAN still transfer files from internal to external using a computer. Using the click and drag method
Why would you not be able to?? O_o...
Yes, you can. And you can still do so using any app with "System" level privileges (meaning, an app that you didn't download).
The changes to Kit Kat prevent apps from writing anywhere on the SD Card with the exception of a single, app-specific folder for each app.
If you're rooted, however, it's very easy to remove the restriction:
http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?t=2617921
Thank you buddy. That's the answer I was looking for
Posted via Android Central App
No problem. Glad I could help.
Astro
use Androzip
Ditto
ES does what I need it to do, and I've used it since it came out...That said, I'm comfortable with it.
Long time user of Root Explorer ... since the days of Galaxy S phone. Excellent file explorer.
I've used Astro since my OG Droid days. I eventually got into rooting and modding, and got Root Explorer for those times I needed a bit more access. However, at some point, Astro went through a major design change, and I found myself using Root Explorer for basic tasks rather than figure out how to to do what I wanted to do in the new Astro. I still have both, but Root Explorer is definitely my go-to file manager nowadays.
Root Explorer, hands down the best, been using it since Froyo, nothing else meets my needs or expectation like RE!
i've tried others and they just don't do what i need the way RE does, just one man's opinion.
I'm using the File Manager by "Gira.me". It has a very clean UI and does its job.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fm.clean
Ditto. I love the UI.
2nd.... Very nice app.
I third this one. I have tried a lot and this one seems to be the most user friendly and "idiot-proof".
This is what I use and love as well.
Yep... been using this for a while now, great file explorer... however, this article has me interested in checking out AirDroid. And the comments so far have me interested in checking out FX... hmmm, since they're free, I guess I'll have to try both! :-D
AirDroid is pretty cool. I have it paired up with the media center at home, so I can reply to text messages and manage my files on the 60" TV while sitting on my couch )
Why didn't this make the list?
Es file Explorer is da best
FX.
I find Solid Explorer to be very useful, especially with its ability to send to Chromecast.
ES File Explorer Rules! Anyone that disagrees is wrong.
Yup!
LG Optimus G Pro
Especially if ur rooted, its great
I agree to disagree, therefore I am right. If do not agree with me then we are in agreement. Therefore you are wrong. ASTRO ftw!
Nexus 4 - CM10.1.3
That actually made my head hurt a little....
+1. With LAN browsing, SFTP, SMB, dropbox, google drive, SD card manager, and all the rest baked in, ES is the only way to go.
+1 Yup, no reason to even try others IMO. :)
SolidExplorer does all of that, plus two panel, indexed search, and Chromecast.
ES Explorer seems to spy on you - it phone to a server in China --> http://www.howardforums.com/content.php/2053-How-To-Find-Spyware-On-Your...
You can try it yourself by downloading OS monitor or using any network monitoring tools. I emailed the ES Explorer developer to ask why are they doing so, they didn't respond back.
How can anyone argue against it? All the features and then some of every other file manager and......its FREEEEEE!!!!!
+1
I guess I'll have to disagree, but I don't think I'm wrong obviously. Am I the only one using younity as a file explorer?
I use FX File Explorer. I've tried Astro and Explorer but I always go back to FX File Explorer
+1 to this!
Yep me too. I tried them all a long time ago. FX was much better throughout the interface, and for easy ssh/sftp network connections? Nothing else is even close. It was the first paid app (the FX add-on) I insisted that my wife buy when she got her first smart phone. And that is how she can easily access all her files (several TBs, without paying any cloud service fees) whenever she is travelling or just out of the house. FX has improved over that time, I don't know about the others, because I no longer have any reason to try them anymore.
Ya'll talkin' about this one: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nextapp.fx ?
Yeah it's the best. I loved Astro back in the day before it morphed into something out of Barbie's world. Then tried Solid Explorer for a while but the UI just wasn't smooth enough as a daily driver. I also tried ES File Explorer but finally (being a use of the undisputed task manager, System Panel Pro) I decided a month ago to buy FX File Explorer add-on and loved the full capability of the app.
Same here, FX file explorer + blows away the competition, Its simple, clean, completely lacking in bloat and its integrated cloud means you don't need other cloud apps on your phone. Its inbuilt wifi networking makes it well worth the money of the add-on. It also has a root plugin too.
Can't believe you guys didn't review it!
IMHO The others don't come close.
Wow. I read the comments on here about FX and I just downloaded it. So far its blown the others out of the water. To think a file manager could be that beautiful! Go FX!
+1
Damn, I thought I had seen them all, but I don't remember this one. It's fracking hot though!
Yeah, I own Root and Solid and used them both for periods of time until I stumbled upon FX. I think it is hands down the best when it comes to functionality and once it transitioned to Holo style a while back it was no contest. The new betas have it looking and functioning on an even higher level. Not to mention the latest one added icon pack support, and the dev released a pack already with a multitude of different colored folder icons. I can't wait until there is some more support for this feature, but putting it aside I just don't think another file manager comes close as of right now. Surprised more people aren't using it to be honest. I think if someone used it for a day they would be instantly converted, it is just that good.
I could not believe FX (with add-on) was not included, but nobody is perfect. ;-)
It is not just because of the sweet spot of features (just what a regular power user needs, not too much either) but also because of the good taste. This guy knows how to design a nice, clean and usable interface.
It's true, señor. I'm far from perfect, but I get to learn from folks like you! :)
I was kidding. I really appreciate your work, my friend.
Oh, I know. The winky face in your post was a great indicator. :)
I seriously do get to learn a lot from awesome readers like you, though. Thank you for reading and adding your voice to the discussion! That's how we all learn!
What he said, FX is where its at
+1
+1 I've used a few different ones, but FX knocks it out of the park. Best looking and the functionality/usability is unbeatable!
Sent from my s-off'd, unlocked and rooted BAMF M8 with the viper venom.
+1 for fx (and websharing too): beautiful ui, simple to use, and love the swipe icons to select feature
OK, you guys win. I'm installing FX Explorer right now to check it out.
Never heard of it but I'm checking it out. If it's what it says it is I may drop Astro and Swiftp!
File manager by Rhythm software is the goods.
Yikes. Screenshots are from Eclair or Froyo.
I have used Root Explorer since my first smart phone (Jan 2011) as it was recommended by pretty much everyone once you rooted your phone. There sure are a lot of options now. It is hard to switch though when you are comfortable with one, know how it works and it does everything you want.
Me to root explore is all I need, been on it since original Droid
Root Explorer on rooted devices and Explorer on non-rooted.
Been using Root Explorer from my OG Droid to Evo to Evo 3D to S2 to S3 to Note3... Great cloud integration too
Ditto. Been using Root Explorer for years now.
Same here, Root Explorer was my first ever Android app purchase, and it's the first app I put on any new Android device. Some of the other file managers look nice, and I've tried some on occasion, but Root Explorer continues to do everything I need, so I see no reason to switch.
Solid Explorer.
+1
so. solid crew
+1 I've tried almost all of these options and I just love Solid Explorer the best. Lots of functionality and great looking too.
Came here looking for that
Am I the only one using Sliding Explorer?
I use sliding as well. Works great, lightweight and follows guidelines
I use to use it, best looking in my opinion.. unfortunately it crashes everytime I open it after I updated my One M7 to Sense 6.0 :(
*Update* just uninstalled and reinstalled after writing this and it works!
Yeah, this is the problem with Sliding Explorer. It looks pretty at first, but certain things can be a little janky and occasionally there is a serious bug. I stopped using it when it had trouble unzipping a couple things once. I came back recently, but one day a couple weeks ago I tried to open the app and it just force closed. Apparently an update caused that. After clearing app data it worked again, but it's just not as solid as I would like. I'll probably go back to Root Explorer. Even though it's somewhat ugly compared to Sliding Explorer, I don't remember ever having an issue with Root Explorer since like 2010 when I first bought it.
Nope, I like it. Simple and the permissions aren't out of control.
why YES, you are!
Uh... Idk if you just didn't see the other comments, or just felt like being a prick, but she clearly isn't...
I tried it.. It's the best looking file Explorer but looks aren't everything. Doesn't come close to ES in functionality.
Astro.
+1
Nexus 4 - CM10.1.3
Don't you mean Tralfaz?
I'm old. I get your reference. Well done.
+1
+1
+1, been using it since I had my OG Evo.