Asus File Manager is the best file manager currently available for Android. You can move, share and delete your files, as well as compressing them to help save space.

Best overall ASUS File Manager See at Play Store ASUS File Manager manages to heave itself to the top of the file manager food chain on Android by delivering tons of great features that work well together to make your life easier in the long run. You'll see the usual features like moving, sharing and deleting the files on your phone, as well as less common features like compressing files, and streaming files located in cloud storage. Of course you'll also find the ability to easily browse your files, and manage your files with their cadre of useful disk tools. Bottom line: ASUS File Manager delivers a great experience with all of the features you didn't realize that you wanted. From managing files, to storage, their features all work well together delivering a simple and easy to use app. One more thing: ASUS File Manager is the highest rated file manager on Google Play, with over 600,000 reviews for a scored of 4.6. And despite the name, it's not exclusive to ASUS devices!

Why the ASUS File Manager is the best

ASUS File Manager delivers a great experience with tons of features, at the low, low, price of free.

I'll be clear, that when I'm looking for a good file manager what I'm most concerned about is price, quality, and features — although not necessarily in that order. With that being said, it's fairly clear how ASUS File Manager is able to climb to the head of the pack.

To begin with, ASUS File Manager is absolutely free. There are no add-ons, or pro editions that you'll feel obligated to buy in order to access all of the features that you want. One of the biggest perks here is the ability to share, save, edit and delete your files whether they are located on your phone, microSD card, or in cloud storage. When it comes to cloud storage, you've also got access to accounts whether they happen to be Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and more.

ASUS also gives you the ability to stream media that you've stored in the cloud. That means that you don't need to keep all of your photos or videos stored on your phone if you want to show them to friends, you can upload them to the cloud and still whip them out at a moment's notice.

Of course the most important aspect of any file manager is how easy it is to actually manage your files. Well, ASUS File Manager has you covered on that front as well. To save space on your phone, you have the ability to compress or extract files into and out of ZIP and RAR files. From the ASUS File Manager home, you can browse through all of your files and adjust them as necessary. Additionally their Disk Tools like the storage analyzer and recycle bin help you make sure that everything is exactly as you want it.

While you might find some of these features in other file managers, having them all in one place with an app that is easy to use, is why ASUS File Manager is the best file manager currently available on Android.

Best for Privacy File Explorer See at Store File Explorer is currently the second highest rated file manager on Google Play with over 50 thousand reviews chiming in for a 4.4 rating. That's because what File Explorer does, it does quite well, delivering an easy and intuitive file manager that lets you easily handle your business. While File Manager does have plenty of awesome features, to access absolutely everything offered you'll need to purchase File Explorer Pro. When using the app there are popups which will inform you of an error, as well as help you out in learning the app, making it far more intuitive than many of its competitors. When using File Explorer you'll be able to you can transfer files from phone to phone using Wi-Fi, it supports multi-windowed mode, gives you the ability to see the size of each folder on your phone, and offers a home screen to allow you to easily browse and adjust your files. However, to access features like extracting ZIP and RAR files, connect to Cloud storage, and directly browse your multimedia files you will need to upgrade to File Explorer Pro. Bottom line: File Explorer is a decent option for those who don't need a ton of bells and whistles, or who prefer an easy and intuitive app to use. However, some of their best — and most useful — features are hidden behind a paywall. One more thing: If you've been looking for an ad-free experience that also does not participate in user tracking, then File Explorer is definitely your best bet.

Best for multiple devices ASTRO File manager See at Store ASTRO File Manager has been one of the best file managers on Google Play for years now, and with good reason. It's got an easy to use and intuitive UI which is always a solid plus, but it also comes at the lovely price of free. While ASTRO File Manager includes many of the same features as other file managing apps, it also has a few surprises that nobody else currently includes. To begin with, ASTRO File Manager includes a task killer. This means that it's easy to kill tasks or processes killing your battery life, without a hassle. You also have access to File Manager Backup, which can be a boon for anyone who has to switch phones often, or is prone to losing their devices. ASTRO File Manager also delivers the best features that you're used to have access to. You'll be able to deal with files located on your phone, SD card, Cloud Storage, LAN, and even on Facebook. There is also the ability to add FTP and SMB servers. Bottom line: ASTRO File Manager delivers you the awesome features you need in order to access and organize your files, as well as a task killer, and the lovely ability to backup your filed before switching phones. With access to files on your phone, social media, and cloud storage, you'll always be able to access what you need with a tap. One more thing: ASTRO File Manager is available in 13 different languages, making it ideal for non-english speakers and readers.

Conclusion

Plenty of us use File Managers in order to keep track all of the many files we have. While there are many dozens of them available on the Google Play Store, many don't offer the features or ease of access that you want — or need—in a file manager. Of the many managers out there, ASUS File Manager delivers the best experience and price, with all the features you could ask for.