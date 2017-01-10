There's a ridiculous amount of choice out there when it comes to Galaxy S7 and S7 edge accessories — let us offer a few top picks.

Samsung's best-selling phones of the year, the Galaxy S line, always command attention from accessory makers. Samsung itself has stepped up its game in first-party accessories as well, with lots of great Galaxy S7 and S7 edge options. From batteries to cases to car mounts, we have narrowed things down to a solid handful of accessories that you should consider for your phone.

Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack

I know, it doesn't really look like much — but when it comes to battery cases, that's absolutely a good thing. Samsung's own Wireless Charging Battery Pack slides right on your Galaxy S7 (or S7 edge) and wirelessly charges it while you keep using your phone as usual. Of course it adds thickness and weight, but it doesn't have any unnecessary attachments or coverings — it does its best to get out of the way and just charge your phone.

The battery pack will give your phone about a 50% charge over the course of two hours, but it's well integrated enough to the phone that it doesn't inhibit your use much. The nice part about the design is that it very easily pops on and off when you need it — when your battery gets low, toss it on for an hour and keep using your phone, and then take it back off.

In general battery cases offer an unnecessary compromise and most people will be better off with an external battery that offers faster charging and more flexibility. But if you just have to use a battery case to keep on the go while charging, Samsung's own wireless charging battery case is the way to go.

See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000 Quick Charge battery

While it's enticing to buy Samsung's own portable batteries, there's better value to be had from looking at a third-party solution. Anker can give you the same 10000 mAh capacity as Samsung's batteries at nearly half the price with its PowerCore battery.

This compact unit only offers a single USB output, but you can plug in any cable of your choosing to it and quickly top up your Galaxy S7 — there will easily be enough charge left over to power up a friend's phone or a small tablet afterward, too. It's even more amazing when you keep in mind the tiny size of this thing — it's smaller and lighter than Samsung's own battery by a good margin.

Samsung's phones only support Quick Charge 2.0 at this point, but this Quick Charge 3.0 battery from Anker can properly scale down to the max speeds that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge can take, so there's nothing to worry about there. At about $30, it's tough to beat the value in this portable battery.

See at Amazon

Samsung Gear VR

Samsung's latest Gear VR iteration changed on the outside, moving to a black plastic build, but also improved in a few different areas internally. The experience is much the same, though — you can game, view media and get some great experiences inside this little headset by just snapping your phone into it.

Many of the experiences from Samsung and Oculus are free, but if you're willing to spend a few dollars and get yourself a good game controller it can also be a capable gaming rig for new experiences you don't get from a standard console or PC game.

At just $100, if you're at all interested in checking out the latest mobile virtual reality experiences, it's worth considering picking up a Gear VR.

See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch XL car mount holder

It's never a good idea to be holding your phone while driving — the only way to do things nowadays is with a car mount for your phone.

iOttie's Easy One Touch XL features a simple lock and release system that holds your device firmly in place while allowing you to release it with an easy one-finger push. Its powerful suction cup can attach to a dashboard, windshield, or any other surface that is flat and smooth. Additionally, it can turn a full 360 degrees, so that you can change your phone's orientation from portrait to landscape and back again quickly and easily.

Another great thing about this car mount is that if you need to re-locate it, you can return the suction cup to mint-condition by rinsing it in warm water and letting it air dry. A final note: be sure to select the right size for your phone when buying.

See at Amazon

Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung's S-View cases are a mainstay accessory for its high-end phones, and the latest version is no exception.

Using the Samsung ID chip, the phone understands when the case is closed and displays specific information that can be viewed through the frosted front of the case — it also lets you interact with the phone through it. This lets you to cool things like answer calls without having to flip the front cover open. All of the important notifications, like text message and calendar alerts are just a swipe away, too. You can even access the camera from the front cover.

The case installs with a snap and protects the vulnerable corners of your device with hard plastic bumpers. It isn't the smallest out there, but it offers full protection and gives you a few neat features at the same time.

See for Galaxy S7 at Amazon

See for Galaxy S7 edge at Amazon

Samsung Gear Fit 2

This pick won't appeal to everyone, but if you need a fitness tracker and appreciate Samsung's design and software enough to buy a Galaxy S7, chances are you're going to be interested in a new Gear Fit 2.

The Gear Fit 2 covers all the bases when it comes to fitness, with tracking for dozens of different workout types, live updates as you go, pairing directly to Bluetooth headphones for music and GPS tracking for outdoor distance-based activities. It also has automatic tracking of your activity throughout the day, so you don't actually have to explicitly tell it you're going for a run or hitting the gym — it just knows based on your movement. Everything automatically syncs up to S Health, which is already on your phone.

The Gear Fit 2 also bridges the gap a little bit into smartwatch territory, as it can offer a few features like notifications from your attached phone. The Fit 2 retails for $179, but has already dropped in price, making it a really affordable option.

See at Amazon

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Samsung makes a big deal about the fact that its phones can charge wirelessly, but the biggest part about this is that they have faster wireless charging than other phones. When paired up with a so-called "Fast Charge" wireless charger, a Galaxy S7 or S7 edge can charge twice as fast as a standard Qi charger.

It still isn't as fast as just plugging in, but the convenience of just setting it on a stand and having it charge is definitely worth. it in some cases. There are a few companies offering Fast Charge wireless chargers, but Samsung's are the best out there — its latest is this stand-up model, which makes placement a breeze and puts your phone on a bit of a display stand while it's topping up.

If you don't like the angled look of this stand, you can always opt for the flat version, which charges at the same rate — it may also be a bit cheaper since it's an older model.

See at Amazon

UAG Feather-Light Composite [ICE] case

This case isn't nearly as sleek as the S-View model recommended above, but then again some people are a bit tougher on their phones. If you're one of those people, consider the UAG Feather-Light Composite case.

As its name implies, this case is very light, but extremely durable. It features an armored shell combined with a soft internal sleeve to protect your expensive phone from impacts. In addition to this, the case is quite grippy, which is helpful especially if you have a Galaxy S7 edge that's a bit tougher than most to keep your hand on.

You can pick from one of a few different colors to match your style, and the case is available for both versions of the phone.

See for Galaxy S7 at Amazon

See for Galaxy S7 edge at Amazon