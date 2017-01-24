Make the most of your Samsung Gear VR experience with these accessories.

The Samsung Gear VR is currently the most affordable entry point for people interested in exploring virtual reality. As more and more developers start working within this emerging tech space, the hope is that you'll have plenty of reasons to pick up and use your Gear VR more often for more applications.

As your usage increases, you'll want to invest in some essential accessories to get the most out of your Samsung Gear VR. Here are a few recommendations to get you on your way.

Gamepad

Not every game for the Gear VR requires a ganmepad, but most of the best games are made even better by not having to tough the pad on the side of your headset. Enhance your gaming experience on the Gear VR with what we call the best gamepad for this headset.

SteelSeries Stratus XL

As mentioned above, SteelSeries makes a quality controller. So while the SteelSeries Free has been priced out of consideration, the Stratus XL is arguably your best bet — as long as it's bigger size isn't an issue.

The Stratus XL similar in size and feel to an Xbox One controller with analog sticks laid out similar to Sony's DualShock controllers. It's a great compromise between the two leading console gaming standards and will instantly feel familiar the moment you pick it up. This Bluetooth controller is compatible with Android devices and Windows 10.

Headphones

A fully-immersive VR experience is only possible with the right pair of headphones. Whether you prefer the over-the-ear variety or in-ear buds, we've picked out some prime options that pair well with the Gear VR headset so you can block out reality as you delve into your favorite VR games and apps.

Over-the-ear headphones

Sennheiser HD 598 C

If you are looking for the best audio experience with your Gear VR, this is where you start. This is by far the best set of headphones you can get for under $150, and the included cable is short enough you can have them connected to your Gear VR without worrying about getting tangled up.

This isn't designed to keep the rest of the world out, so there's no active noise cancellation to be found here, but you'll get quality audio from headphones comfortable enough to be worn for extended periods of time.

One more thing: If you're looking to go wireless or you need noise cancellation in your life, check out MrMobile's review of the Bose QC 35 headphones!

In-ear headphones

Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds

If you're looking for simple, straightforward in-ear headphones, Panasonic has what you need. They're pretty basic in-ear headphones, which include a mic and a pause/play button built into the main cord, but they'll deliver great sound comfortably at a great price. With three different pad sizes available, you should be able to find the right fit for your ears, and they should stay in as you move about wearing your Gear VR

ErgoFit buds are available in a variety of colors, but they've also been lumped in with a few other Panasonic in-ear options — drops360 and drops360 Luxe. If you're switching around the colors and suddenly see the price jump up, it's because Amazon is showing you one of those higher-end models instead. And you might be inclined to spend a bit more for the better drivers, which provide better bass and build quality, if that's important to you.

Otherwise, the ErgoFit earbuds come with a 90-day warranty and should be more than serviceable — especially at such a low price point.

Want something nicer? Check out our Samsung Level In headphone review!

Microfiber cloths

Another thing that might distract from your VR experience with your Samsung Gear VR is dust or smudges on your device or the VR headset lenses. To prevent that problem, it's a good idea to have some microfiber cloths around to give things a good (but gentle) cleaning.

AmazonBasics offers a 24-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths for under $10 — that's less than $.50 a cloth. Better yet, they're machine washer safe, so you'll be able to keep your gear clean for months and months with this small, one-time investment. And of course you'll also have microfiber cloths on hand for cleaning all your other devices. Also available in packs of 36, 48, and 144 — which may essentially constitute a lifetime supply.

microSD cards

This is a must-have accessory, especially if you're using a Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge — the only current Gear VR-compatible mobile devices with microSD slots. Loading up your favorite movies, tv shows, apps and other media onto the microSD card allows you to use your Gear VR to its full potential without clogging up your phone's internal storage, or continually cycling through content.

We've broken down a list of the best microSD cards to use with your Galaxy S7, but to save you a bit of time, we'll recommend the Samsung EVO Plus 128GB, which is sure to provide you with more than enough storage for hours upon hours of VR entertainment.

What do you use?

