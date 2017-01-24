Make the most of your Samsung Gear VR experience with these accessories.
The Samsung Gear VR is currently the most affordable entry point for people interested in exploring virtual reality. As more and more developers start working within this emerging tech space, the hope is that you'll have plenty of reasons to pick up and use your Gear VR more often for more applications.
As your usage increases, you'll want to invest in some essential accessories to get the most out of your Samsung Gear VR. Here are a few recommendations to get you on your way.
Gamepad
Not every game for the Gear VR requires a ganmepad, but most of the best games are made even better by not having to tough the pad on the side of your headset. Enhance your gaming experience on the Gear VR with what we call the best gamepad for this headset.
SteelSeries Stratus XL
As mentioned above, SteelSeries makes a quality controller. So while the SteelSeries Free has been priced out of consideration, the Stratus XL is arguably your best bet — as long as it's bigger size isn't an issue.
The Stratus XL similar in size and feel to an Xbox One controller with analog sticks laid out similar to Sony's DualShock controllers. It's a great compromise between the two leading console gaming standards and will instantly feel familiar the moment you pick it up. This Bluetooth controller is compatible with Android devices and Windows 10.
Headphones
A fully-immersive VR experience is only possible with the right pair of headphones. Whether you prefer the over-the-ear variety or in-ear buds, we've picked out some prime options that pair well with the Gear VR headset so you can block out reality as you delve into your favorite VR games and apps.
Over-the-ear headphones
Sennheiser HD 598 C
If you are looking for the best audio experience with your Gear VR, this is where you start. This is by far the best set of headphones you can get for under $150, and the included cable is short enough you can have them connected to your Gear VR without worrying about getting tangled up.
This isn't designed to keep the rest of the world out, so there's no active noise cancellation to be found here, but you'll get quality audio from headphones comfortable enough to be worn for extended periods of time.
One more thing: If you're looking to go wireless or you need noise cancellation in your life, check out MrMobile's review of the Bose QC 35 headphones!
In-ear headphones
Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds
If you're looking for simple, straightforward in-ear headphones, Panasonic has what you need. They're pretty basic in-ear headphones, which include a mic and a pause/play button built into the main cord, but they'll deliver great sound comfortably at a great price. With three different pad sizes available, you should be able to find the right fit for your ears, and they should stay in as you move about wearing your Gear VR
ErgoFit buds are available in a variety of colors, but they've also been lumped in with a few other Panasonic in-ear options — drops360 and drops360 Luxe. If you're switching around the colors and suddenly see the price jump up, it's because Amazon is showing you one of those higher-end models instead. And you might be inclined to spend a bit more for the better drivers, which provide better bass and build quality, if that's important to you.
Otherwise, the ErgoFit earbuds come with a 90-day warranty and should be more than serviceable — especially at such a low price point.
Want something nicer? Check out our Samsung Level In headphone review!
Microfiber cloths
Another thing that might distract from your VR experience with your Samsung Gear VR is dust or smudges on your device or the VR headset lenses. To prevent that problem, it's a good idea to have some microfiber cloths around to give things a good (but gentle) cleaning.
AmazonBasics offers a 24-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths for under $10 — that's less than $.50 a cloth. Better yet, they're machine washer safe, so you'll be able to keep your gear clean for months and months with this small, one-time investment. And of course you'll also have microfiber cloths on hand for cleaning all your other devices. Also available in packs of 36, 48, and 144 — which may essentially constitute a lifetime supply.
microSD cards
This is a must-have accessory, especially if you're using a Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge — the only current Gear VR-compatible mobile devices with microSD slots. Loading up your favorite movies, tv shows, apps and other media onto the microSD card allows you to use your Gear VR to its full potential without clogging up your phone's internal storage, or continually cycling through content.
We've broken down a list of the best microSD cards to use with your Galaxy S7, but to save you a bit of time, we'll recommend the Samsung EVO Plus 128GB, which is sure to provide you with more than enough storage for hours upon hours of VR entertainment.
What do you use?
If you own a Samsung Gear VR, we're curious to know what your must-have accessories are. Anything we've omitted on our list? Let us know in the comments!
Anyone know how to stop my Gear VR from fogging up?
Came here to ask the same thing. It's frustrating to say the least. I've tried wearing a bandana to try and keep the heat away from the inside, but it doesn't always work.
Try warming it up to room temperature. For me it clouds for the first couple of minutes then I wipe and it usually is fine after that. A fan blowing on you helps also.
wonder if Rain-x treatment would work for that.... I don't have that issue so not willing to try!
I saw someone put a bag of water not too cold between the phone and the front cover, or also a USB fan on their controller.
Spit on them and wipe off, it's used by scuba divers.
Apps from the Oculus Store generally can't be moved to the SD card (which is pretty dumb).
Also, no mention of VRcovers? These go over the foam padding and apparently make the GearVR much more comfortable.
Finally, gel packs to keep the phone cool during longer VR sessions.
Yes, I hate that they can't be moved to SD card. With as big as they are, I can't actually keep most games on my phone because of this. They only give us 32 GB of storage and then no option to move huge game sizes to the SD card. Brilliant.
then add to that the unremovable bloatware (unless you jailbreak the phone.)
that's annoying too.
Jailbreak?
Can u clarify? - I was able to move nearly 100% of my stuff (nonsystem) to the 200gig sd card in my s7.. I assume maybe you have a older phone.. I went from a S4 to a S7.
Fact is without the SD card for occululus stuff I would have stopped using gear vr totally.
I was at 100% with the 32gig builtin ... wish it coud be increased ..but from what I read - its not worth the effort.
I have an S7. None of the games I had would move to the SD card. Not sure how you managed it. The option simply wasn't there.
Try downloading ES file explorer from play store thats how i transfer my files to SD. I havent gotten my VR gear yet so i havent tried it but it should work
What's the best controller to use with Gear VR. I have a moga and xiomi pro. Both were pretty inexpensive anything recommended?
I've moga pro. and it works great, it wasn't working at first so did a few search and found some info from a guy, saying u need to connect to phone in B mode instead of A, after that it works for me.
Problem with Roller coaster feature..will not play!..
My Note shows it's at 105° within 10 min of being connected to VR-really really hot. Is that normal?
I just ordered the older gear vr for my s7 edge, got a great deal at best buy for open box/ refurbished units. $39.00 plus i had a 10% discount best buy had sent me last week to bring it to $37.00 with tax.
Bought a refurbished vr last week from best buy as well. Got it in 2 days. Came in original box and the straps were brand new and not even connected to the vr. Very happy with the refurbished purchase.
Excellent, hope i get mine soon
The Evo Plus card you keep showing has terrible write speeds of only 20 MB per second. That is downright awful and will noticeably deter from your everyday experience with your phone -- especially high res video recording.
Samsung makes much better SD cards like the Samsung Pro + with 95 MB/s read and 90 MB/s write.
There is also the SanDisk Extreme Plus with 95 MB/s read and 90 MB/s write.
You should really stop recommending the Evo.
It isn't just about how fast the card is, but also how fast the phone can read it. The S7 can't operate at the full speed of the best cards right now. The Evo plus cards are near the phones limits and are much more cost effective.
Russel, there was a Note 7 Giveaway from Android Central which ended but no winner was announced: https://gleam.io/P1TrN/win-a-note-7-from-android-central-?l=http%3A%2F%2...
Can you please tell us who won?
