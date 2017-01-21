You've got the watch, now it's time to accessorize!

Your Samsung Gear S2 deserves some stellar accessories. From unique bands to carrying cases, we've found the essential accessories that you're going to want to get your hands on.

Watch bands

One watch band is never enough. Get one for every occasion or try out as many different materials as you can. Just keep in mind that watch bands are made to fit either the Samsung Gear S2 or the Samsung Gear S2 Classic.

Samsung Gear S2 bands

V-MORO rubber watch band

To give your Samsung Gear S2 a sporty look and feel, have a look at the bands from V-MORO. With seven solid colors and patterns to choose from, there's a band to match every look and mood.

The elastomer rubber is softer and more pliable than standard silicone bands and won't irritate or rub uncomfortably on your wrist. Wear it to the gym or with your favorite casual clothes for a fun look any day.

See at Amazon

Casetify

For band patterns you won't find anywhere else, look no further than Casetify. Known for their original artwork, the brand has crafted five bands for the Samsung Gear S2 that are sporty, fun, and stand out from the crowd. Pictured here is the Woodland Camouflage pattern.

You can order your bands in small or large sizes, so pay attention to the sizing chart that accompanies each pattern before your make a purchase. They ship for free worldwide and make a fantastic gift for a friend or a treat for yourself.

See at Casetify

Samsung Gear S2 Classic bands

eLander stainless steel band

The classic look of stainless steel links pairs perfectly with the Samsung Gear S2 Classic and this band from eLander is a standout example. It's available in silver, but the stainless steel black is equally beautiful.

It comes with a toolkit for removing extra links and fits virtually any wrist. The clasp locks securely so your watch won't jostle around on your wrist and it's an excellent dressed-up alternative to the standard leather band, at a reasonable price.

See at Amazon

Casetify

Coming soon to Casetify's online store is the collection of bands for the Samsung Gear S2 Classic. Samsung's official site has been teasing them for some time now and it looks like they're going to be worth the wait.

The patterns are fun, unique, and tailored specifically for the Gear S2 Classic. Five vibrant patterns are on deck; pictured here is the Diamond White pattern. Get on their mailing list for a notification when the bands are ready to order.

See at Casetify

If these don't catch your fancy, check out more of our favorites in our roundup of the best watch bands for the Samsung Gear S2 Classic.

Screen protectors

You didn't spend your hard-earned money on your Samsung Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic to get the face all scratched up. Put a screen protector on it!

Spigen tempered glass screen protector

Spigen is known for creating products that fit well and protect your gear. Their tempered glass screen protector fits both the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic and helps to stop your watch face from scratching, cracking, and overexposure to the elements.

It comes with easy-to-install wings so that you don't get gunk or fingerprints on the underside of the screen protector. The edges won't lift up on you and the tempered glass is incredibly thin, maintaining the touch sensitivity of the screen.

See at Amazon

Skinomi TechSkin screen protector

An alternative to tempered glass comes from Skinomi SkinTech. It still protects against incidental scratches and daily wear but is thinner than tempered glass and designed to be replaced if or when necessary, which is OK, since you'll receive six for the price of one.

The edges of the screen protector won't roll up and the TPU is UV-resitant, which means won't yellow over time. It remains virtually invisible to keep the original clarity of the screen as it should be.

See at Amazon

Charging docks

Get something nice to hold your watch while it charges. A charging dock keeps in in sight and displayed for bragging purposes, and wireless charging docks mean there's no need to tediously plug in your Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic every night.

Samsung Wireless Charger Dock

Samsung offers their own white or black charger dock for the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic. If you're feeling brand-loyal and want to stick to the product line, it's a well-reviewed charger for the price.

The cradle holds the watch securely on any flat surface, like your office desk, coffee table, or nightstand and it doesn't obstruct your view of the watch face, allowing you to show off the band you're currently using.

See at Amazon

Henoda charging cradle

Take your pick of five colors when you buy a charging cradle from Henoda. It's small, lightweight, and made of soft rubber that will be easy on your Samsung Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic.

The non-slip base will keep the charger in place on any flat surface, and if you already have a charger or cradle that you use at home, the Henoda is a great alternative for travel or to keep at your desk.

See at Amazon

Bluetooth headphones

On your morning commute, your daily jog, or just around the house, Bluetooth headphones come in awfully handy when you're wearing your Samsung Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic.

Samsung Level U Pro Bluetooth headphones

Treat yourself to the Level U Pro headphones from Samsung. Available in black, blue, purple or bronze, they are well-designed and pair perfectly with the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic.

The joints are flexible and the headphones is lightweight and comfortable, as well as sweat and water-resistant, so a long run or a quick dash out into the rain won't do any harm. The battery life has up to nine hours of talk or play time, which is more than enough to get you through the day with vivid, concert-quality sound.

See at Amazon

SoundPEATS QY7 Bluetooth headphones

Choose from 10 color combinations with headphones from SoundPEATS. Designed for active users, they fit snugly but comfortably in-ear and won't move, no matter how much you do.

Eight hours of talk or play time means you won't be searching for a way to charge them throughout your work day or your workout and the sweat-resistant material won't get sticky or uncomfortable. No matter how active you get, the Bluetooth connection won't waver.

See at Amazon

Carrying case

Your watch won't always be on your wrist. A carrying case will give you a safe place to put it when you're not wearing it.

BSI black leather case

Compact and lightweight, this leather case from BSI will protect your Samsung Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic when you need a safe place to store it. The outer case is a hard shell that can handle being tossed into your gym bag, carry-on, or suitcase.

The inner case is lined with soft fabric, so your watch won't be damaged when you're on the go and there's even room in the middle of the case to coil up and store a charging cable, so you don't have to rummage around the bottom of a bag to find it when you need it.

See at Amazon

CASEBUDi watch travel case

How about a case made of ballistic nylon? They exist, they're inexpensive, and they do the job well. CASEBUDi makes travel cases for watches of all sizes and the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic will fit nicely.

The soft interior cushions your watch when the case gets tossed around in your bag, and the zipper and case come with a one-year warranty, so if the case is damaged in the process of protecting your watch, you can get a replacement easily.

See at Amazon

Found your favorites?

Have you come across some excellent accessories for the Samsung Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic? Let us know in the comments below and tell us why they're the best of the best!